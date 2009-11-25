MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 32780
|Name: betatesting 2
|Currency: USD
|2009.11.27 13:40
|Orders:
| Open Time
|Ticket
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Time
|State
|Comment
|2009.11.25 19:24
|138678
|sell
|2.00 / 2.00
|usdcad
|1.04888
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.11.25 19:24
|filled
|2009.11.25 19:26
|138680
|sell
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpjpy
|145.915
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.25 19:26
|filled
|2009.11.25 19:27
|138687
|sell
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpchf
|1.66657
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.11.25 19:27
|filled
|2009.11.25 19:30
|138696
|sell
|0.50 / 0.50
|eurjpy
|132.110
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.25 19:30
|filled
|2009.11.25 19:31
|138698
|sell
|0.10 / 0.10
|eurjpy
|132.075
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.25 19:31
|filled
|2009.11.25 19:32
|138701
|sell
|0.20 / 0.20
|eurjpy
|132.059
|133.750
|0.000
|2009.11.25 19:32
|filled
|2009.11.25 20:06
|138778
|sell
|0.10 / 0.10
|eurjpy
|132.021
|133.750
|0.000
|2009.11.25 20:06
|filled
|2009.11.25 20:30
|138906
|sell
|0.50 / 0.50
|eurjpy
|132.053
|133.750
|0.000
|2009.11.25 20:30
|filled
|2009.11.27 03:11
|142116
|buy
|2.00 / 2.00
|usdcad
|1.06400
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.11.27 03:11
|filled
|[sl at 1.06400]
|2009.11.27 13:39
|143578
|buy
|1.40 / 1.40
|eurjpy
|128.784
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.27 13:39
|filled
|2009.11.27 13:39
|143579
|buy
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpchf
|1.65620
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.11.27 13:39
|filled
|2009.11.27 13:39
|143580
|buy
|2.00 / 2.00
|gbpjpy
|141.616
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.27 13:39
|filled
|
|Deals:
| Open Time
|Ticket
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Order
|Entry
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2009.11.25 19:22
|166932
|balance
|10 000.00
|2009.11.25 19:24
|166939
|sell
|2.00
|usdcad
|1.04888
|0.00000
|0.00000
|138678
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.11.25 19:26
|166943
|sell
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|145.915
|0.000
|0.000
|138680
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.11.25 19:27
|166951
|sell
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.66657
|0.00000
|0.00000
|138687
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.11.25 19:30
|166959
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|132.110
|0.000
|0.000
|138696
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.11.25 19:31
|166961
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|132.075
|0.000
|0.000
|138698
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.11.25 19:32
|166964
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|132.059
|133.750
|0.000
|138701
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.11.25 20:06
|167051
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|132.021
|133.750
|0.000
|138778
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.11.25 20:30
|167192
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|132.053
|133.750
|0.000
|138906
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.11.27 03:11
|171128
|buy
|2.00
|usdcad
|1.06400
|0.00000
|0.00000
|142116
|out
|0.00
|-5.35
|-2 842.11
|2009.11.27 13:39
|172666
|buy
|1.40
|eurjpy
|128.784
|0.000
|0.000
|143578
|out
|0.00
|-8.97
|5 325.71
|2009.11.27 13:39
|172667
|buy
|2.00
|gbpchf
|1.65620
|0.00000
|0.00000
|143579
|out
|0.00
|-23.20
|2 050.74
|2009.11.27 13:39
|172668
|buy
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|141.616
|0.000
|0.000
|143580
|out
|0.00
|-22.90
|9 942.87
|
|0.00
|-60.42
|14 477.21
|Closed P/L:
|14 416.79
|Positions:
| Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
| Open Time
|Ticket
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|Comment
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|14 416.79
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|24 416.79
|Equity:
|24 416.79
|Free Margin:
|24 416.79
|
|Details:
|
|Gross Profit:
|17 264.25
|Gross Loss:
|2 847.46
|Total Net Profit:
|14 416.79
|Profit Factor:
|6.06
|Expected Payoff:
|3604.20
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 847.46
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 847.46 (28.47%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|28.47% (2 847.46)
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|9 919.97
|loss trade:
|-2 847.46
|Average
|profit trade:
|5 754.75
|loss trade:
|-2 847.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (17 264.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-2 847.46)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|17 264.25 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 847.46 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1