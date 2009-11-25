MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 32780 Name: betatesting 2 Currency: USD 2009.11.27 13:40
Orders:
   Open TimeTicketTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PTimeState Comment
2009.11.25 19:24138678sell2.00 / 2.00usdcad1.048880.000000.000002009.11.25 19:24filled
2009.11.25 19:26138680sell2.00 / 2.00gbpjpy145.9150.0000.0002009.11.25 19:26filled
2009.11.25 19:27138687sell2.00 / 2.00gbpchf1.666570.000000.000002009.11.25 19:27filled
2009.11.25 19:30138696sell0.50 / 0.50eurjpy132.1100.0000.0002009.11.25 19:30filled
2009.11.25 19:31138698sell0.10 / 0.10eurjpy132.0750.0000.0002009.11.25 19:31filled
2009.11.25 19:32138701sell0.20 / 0.20eurjpy132.059133.7500.0002009.11.25 19:32filled
2009.11.25 20:06138778sell0.10 / 0.10eurjpy132.021133.7500.0002009.11.25 20:06filled
2009.11.25 20:30138906sell0.50 / 0.50eurjpy132.053133.7500.0002009.11.25 20:30filled
2009.11.27 03:11142116buy2.00 / 2.00usdcad1.064000.000000.000002009.11.27 03:11filled[sl at 1.06400]
2009.11.27 13:39143578buy1.40 / 1.40eurjpy128.7840.0000.0002009.11.27 13:39filled
2009.11.27 13:39143579buy2.00 / 2.00gbpchf1.656200.000000.000002009.11.27 13:39filled
2009.11.27 13:39143580buy2.00 / 2.00gbpjpy141.6160.0000.0002009.11.27 13:39filled
 
Deals:
   Open TimeTicketTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / POrderEntry CommissionSwapProfit
2009.11.25 19:22166932balance10 000.00
2009.11.25 19:24166939sell2.00usdcad1.048880.000000.00000138678in0.00 
2009.11.25 19:26166943sell2.00gbpjpy145.9150.0000.000138680in0.00 
2009.11.25 19:27166951sell2.00gbpchf1.666570.000000.00000138687in0.00 
2009.11.25 19:30166959sell0.50eurjpy132.1100.0000.000138696in0.00 
2009.11.25 19:31166961sell0.10eurjpy132.0750.0000.000138698in0.00 
2009.11.25 19:32166964sell0.20eurjpy132.059133.7500.000138701in0.00 
2009.11.25 20:06167051sell0.10eurjpy132.021133.7500.000138778in0.00 
2009.11.25 20:30167192sell0.50eurjpy132.053133.7500.000138906in0.00 
2009.11.27 03:11171128buy2.00usdcad1.064000.000000.00000142116out0.00-5.35-2 842.11
2009.11.27 13:39172666buy1.40eurjpy128.7840.0000.000143578out0.00-8.975 325.71
2009.11.27 13:39172667buy2.00gbpchf1.656200.000000.00000143579out0.00-23.202 050.74
2009.11.27 13:39172668buy2.00gbpjpy141.6160.0000.000143580out0.00-22.909 942.87
  0.00 -60.42 14 477.21
Closed P/L: 14 416.79
Positions:
   Open TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
   Open TimeTicketTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket PriceComment
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 14 416.79 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 24 416.79 Equity: 24 416.79 Free Margin: 24 416.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 17 264.25 Gross Loss: 2 847.46 Total Net Profit: 14 416.79
Profit Factor: 6.06 Expected Payoff: 3604.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 847.46 Maximal Drawdown: 2 847.46 (28.47%) Relative Drawdown: 28.47% (2 847.46)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 9 919.97 loss trade: -2 847.46
Average profit trade: 5 754.75 loss trade: -2 847.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (17 264.25) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-2 847.46)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 17 264.25 (3) consecutive loss (count): -2 847.46 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1