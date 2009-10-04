|Account: XXXXXXX
|Name: wadawdawd
|Currency: USD
|2009 November 19, 18:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2194085
|2009.10.04 22:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2194242
|2009.10.05 02:09
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|131.147
|130.255
|131.430
|2009.10.05 03:03
|131.430
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|94.46
|2194243
|2009.10.05 02:10
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59717
|1.58876
|1.59965
|2009.10.05 03:06
|1.59965
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|74.40
|2194244
|2009.10.05 02:10
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.07888
|1.08376
|1.07635
|2009.10.05 03:09
|1.07635
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|70.52
|2194810
|2009.10.05 09:07
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59424
|1.59820
|1.59118
|2009.10.05 10:28
|1.59820
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.80
|2196362
|2009.10.05 17:35
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59109
|0.00000
|1.58635
|2009.10.06 16:45
|1.59398
|-2.50
|0.00
|-0.69
|-144.50
|2198194
|2009.10.06 08:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59662
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.06 16:45
|1.59397
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.00
|2203329
|2009.10.06 17:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|130.863
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|130.355
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.95
|171.47
|2204514
|2009.10.06 20:10
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.06140
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|1.06290
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.20
|42.34
|2204625
|2009.10.06 20:55
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.06013
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|1.06292
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.20
|78.75
|2226971
|2009.10.08 22:33
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.60715
|0.00000
|1.60575
|2009.10.09 01:01
|1.60575
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.41
|42.00
|2230338
|2009.10.09 07:08
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.05318
|1.05547
|0.00000
|2009.10.09 10:48
|1.05547
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.09
|2230628
|2009.10.09 08:44
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.60223
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.15 06:53
|1.60612
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|116.70
|2230664
|2009.10.09 08:58
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.60080
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.15 06:53
|1.60612
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|159.60
|2275363
|2009.10.16 07:36
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd_fx
|1.49140
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.16 09:06
|1.49051
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|26.70
|2275364
|2009.10.16 07:37
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.63285
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.16 09:04
|1.62575
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|213.00
|2275374
|2009.10.16 07:41
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.03433
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.16 09:07
|1.03439
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|2281309
|2009.10.19 09:42
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy_fx
|90.506
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.10.28 11:49
|91.070
|-1.50
|0.00
|-2.97
|-185.79
|2281329
|2009.10.19 09:43
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|135.259
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.10.28 11:49
|134.645
|-1.50
|0.00
|-8.54
|202.26
|2286647
|2009.10.20 09:04
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.64036
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.20 18:41
|1.63333
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|210.90
|2364086
|2009.11.02 04:26
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|132.752
|132.614
|132.900
|2009.11.02 04:29
|132.900
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|49.31
|2364203
|2009.11.02 06:01
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|132.959
|133.119
|132.789
|2009.11.02 06:10
|132.840
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|39.66
|2364245
|2009.11.02 06:56
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|132.970
|129.784
|133.160
|2009.11.02 09:38
|133.160
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|63.22
|2367360
|2009.11.02 21:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy_fx
|133.284
|133.734
|132.750
|2009.11.03 01:05
|133.734
|-2.50
|0.00
|-1.58
|-248.75
|2368597
|2009.11.03 07:26
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|133.540
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.04 16:52
|134.639
|-5.00
|0.00
|1.78
|1 211.50
|2400918
|2009.11.09 03:04
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.224
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.09 03:04
|134.095
|cancelled
|2400933
|2009.11.09 03:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.225
|133.930
|134.692
|2009.11.09 05:08
|134.464
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.21
|2401108
|2009.11.09 07:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.454
|134.630
|0.000
|2009.11.09 08:01
|134.632
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-197.59
|2401846
|2009.11.09 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.847
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.10 19:36
|134.465
|-5.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|425.05
|2401903
|2009.11.10 06:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.409
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.10 19:36
|134.470
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.87
|2411483
|2009.11.10 19:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.465
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.11 08:57
|135.007
|-5.00
|0.00
|1.78
|602.48
|2412176
|2009.11.11 08:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.666
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.11 08:57
|135.005
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|376.83
|2413137
|2009.11.11 08:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|135.005
|135.467
|134.347
|2009.11.11 12:01
|134.981
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.69
|2417539
|2009.11.12 08:52
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.296
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.12 19:06
|134.544
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|273.98
|2424411
|2009.11.12 19:31
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|135.010
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.13 00:30
|134.267
|cancelled
|2424410
|2009.11.12 23:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|133.974
|134.410
|133.775
|2009.11.13 06:44
|134.105
|-5.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|-145.19
|2425946
|2009.11.13 07:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.205
|133.900
|0.000
|2009.11.13 10:21
|133.900
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-339.28
|2426704
|2009.11.13 09:16
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|134.431
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.16 07:56
|134.145
|cancelled
|2426963
|2009.11.13 10:12
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy_fx
|134.045
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.11.13 10:13
|134.080
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.44
|2427017
|2009.11.13 10:22
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy_fx
|133.955
|0.000
|134.290
|2009.11.16 08:48
|134.290
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.89
|187.00
|2427028
|2009.11.13 10:24
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy_fx
|133.905
|0.000
|134.290
|2009.11.16 08:48
|134.290
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.89
|214.91
|2427063
|2009.11.13 10:26
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy_fx
|133.755
|0.000
|134.290
|2009.11.16 08:48
|134.290
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.89
|298.64
|2431015
|2009.11.16 07:55
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy_fx
|134.159
|0.000
|134.290
|2009.11.16 08:48
|134.290
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|73.12
|2431229
|2009.11.16 09:29
|sell
|0.50
|eurgbp_fx
|0.89546
|0.89659
|0.89470
|2009.11.16 09:43
|0.89659
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.44
|2431268
|2009.11.16 09:46
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd_fx
|1.49920
|1.49629
|1.50071
|2009.11.16 19:12
|1.49667
|cancelled
|2431263
|2009.11.16 10:10
|sell
|0.50
|eurgbp_fx
|0.89567
|0.89666
|0.89472
|2009.11.16 10:11
|0.89666
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.71
|2431247
|2009.11.16 11:29
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad_fx
|1.04818
|1.04564
|1.04956
|2009.11.16 13:27
|1.04558
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-124.33
|2431249
|2009.11.16 13:37
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad_fx
|1.04497
|1.04859
|1.04327
|2009.11.16 16:12
|1.04327
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|81.47
|2435255
|2009.11.17 02:55
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy_fx
|133.164
|133.594
|132.957
|2009.11.17 08:45
|132.957
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|116.42
|2448401
|2009.11.18 08:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy_fx
|132.892
|132.703
|0.000
|2009.11.18 08:49
|132.700
|-2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.72
|2451585
|2009.11.18 09:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|132.925
|132.708
|133.130
|2009.11.18 10:34
|133.130
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.05
|2470280
|2009.11.19 17:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|132.220
|131.754
|132.428
|2009.11.19 17:43
|132.428
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|233.73
|-132.50
|0.00
|-15.61
|4 597.61
|Closed P/L:
|4 449.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 449.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|14 449.50
|Equity:
|14 449.50
|Free Margin:
|14 449.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 441.39
|Gross Loss:
|1 991.89
|Total Net Profit:
|4 449.50
|Profit Factor:
|3.23
|Expected Payoff:
|94.67
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|519.56 (3.72%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.72% (519.56)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (54.17%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (86.96%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (70.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (29.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 208.28
|loss trade:
|-344.28
|Average
|profit trade:
|195.19
|loss trade:
|-142.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (911.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-519.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 468.49 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-519.56 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1