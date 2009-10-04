BroCo Investments Inc.

Account: XXXXXXX Name: wadawdawd Currency: USD 2009 November 19, 18:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21940852009.10.04 22:17balanceDeposit10 000.00
21942422009.10.05 02:09buy0.30eurjpy_fx131.147130.255131.4302009.10.05 03:03131.430-1.500.000.0094.46
21942432009.10.05 02:10buy0.30gbpusd_fx1.597171.588761.599652009.10.05 03:061.59965-1.500.000.0074.40
21942442009.10.05 02:10sell0.30usdcad_fx1.078881.083761.076352009.10.05 03:091.07635-1.500.000.0070.52
21948102009.10.05 09:07sell0.30gbpusd_fx1.594241.598201.591182009.10.05 10:281.59820-1.500.000.00-118.80
21963622009.10.05 17:35sell0.50gbpusd_fx1.591090.000001.586352009.10.06 16:451.59398-2.500.00-0.69-144.50
21981942009.10.06 08:44sell1.00gbpusd_fx1.596620.000000.000002009.10.06 16:451.59397-5.000.000.00265.00
22033292009.10.06 17:02sell0.30eurjpy_fx130.8630.0000.0002009.10.07 18:47130.355-1.500.00-0.95171.47
22045142009.10.06 20:10buy0.30usdcad_fx1.061400.000000.000002009.10.07 18:471.06290-1.500.00-0.2042.34
22046252009.10.06 20:55buy0.30usdcad_fx1.060130.000000.000002009.10.07 18:471.06292-1.500.00-0.2078.75
22269712009.10.08 22:33sell0.30gbpusd_fx1.607150.000001.605752009.10.09 01:011.60575-1.500.00-0.4142.00
22303382009.10.09 07:08sell0.30usdcad_fx1.053181.055470.000002009.10.09 10:481.05547-1.500.000.00-65.09
22306282009.10.09 08:44buy0.30gbpusd_fx1.602230.000000.000002009.10.15 06:531.60612-1.500.000.00116.70
22306642009.10.09 08:58buy0.30gbpusd_fx1.600800.000000.000002009.10.15 06:531.60612-1.500.000.00159.60
22753632009.10.16 07:36sell0.30eurusd_fx1.491400.000000.000002009.10.16 09:061.49051-1.500.000.0026.70
22753642009.10.16 07:37sell0.30gbpusd_fx1.632850.000000.000002009.10.16 09:041.62575-1.500.000.00213.00
22753742009.10.16 07:41buy0.30usdcad_fx1.034330.000000.000002009.10.16 09:071.03439-1.500.000.001.74
22813092009.10.19 09:42sell0.30usdjpy_fx90.5060.0000.0002009.10.28 11:4991.070-1.500.00-2.97-185.79
22813292009.10.19 09:43sell0.30eurjpy_fx135.2590.0000.0002009.10.28 11:49134.645-1.500.00-8.54202.26
22866472009.10.20 09:04sell0.30gbpusd_fx1.640360.000000.000002009.10.20 18:411.63333-1.500.000.00210.90
23640862009.11.02 04:26buy0.30eurjpy_fx132.752132.614132.9002009.11.02 04:29132.900-1.500.000.0049.31
23642032009.11.02 06:01sell0.30eurjpy_fx132.959133.119132.7892009.11.02 06:10132.840-1.500.000.0039.66
23642452009.11.02 06:56buy0.30eurjpy_fx132.970129.784133.1602009.11.02 09:38133.160-1.500.000.0063.22
23673602009.11.02 21:01sell0.50eurjpy_fx133.284133.734132.7502009.11.03 01:05133.734-2.500.00-1.58-248.75
23685972009.11.03 07:26buy1.00eurjpy_fx133.5400.0000.0002009.11.04 16:52134.639-5.000.001.781 211.50
24009182009.11.09 03:04buy stop1.00eurjpy_fx134.2240.0000.0002009.11.09 03:04134.095cancelled
24009332009.11.09 03:16buy1.00eurjpy_fx134.225133.930134.6922009.11.09 05:08134.464-5.000.000.00265.21
24011082009.11.09 07:43sell1.00eurjpy_fx134.454134.6300.0002009.11.09 08:01134.632-5.000.000.00-197.59
24018462009.11.09 09:29sell1.00eurjpy_fx134.8470.0000.0002009.11.10 19:36134.465-5.000.00-3.15425.05
24019032009.11.10 06:39sell1.00eurjpy_fx134.4090.0000.0002009.11.10 19:36134.470-5.000.000.00-67.87
24114832009.11.10 19:36buy1.00eurjpy_fx134.4650.0000.0002009.11.11 08:57135.007-5.000.001.78602.48
24121762009.11.11 08:12buy1.00eurjpy_fx134.6660.0000.0002009.11.11 08:57135.005-5.000.000.00376.83
24131372009.11.11 08:57sell1.00eurjpy_fx135.005135.467134.3472009.11.11 12:01134.981-5.000.000.0026.69
24175392009.11.12 08:52buy1.00eurjpy_fx134.2960.0000.0002009.11.12 19:06134.544-5.000.000.00273.98
24244112009.11.12 19:31buy stop1.00eurjpy_fx135.0100.0000.0002009.11.13 00:30134.267cancelled
24244102009.11.12 23:29sell1.00eurjpy_fx133.974134.410133.7752009.11.13 06:44134.105-5.000.00-3.15-145.19
24259462009.11.13 07:42buy1.00eurjpy_fx134.205133.9000.0002009.11.13 10:21133.900-5.000.000.00-339.28
24267042009.11.13 09:16buy stop1.00eurjpy_fx134.4310.0000.0002009.11.16 07:56134.145cancelled
24269632009.11.13 10:12sell0.50eurjpy_fx134.0450.0000.0002009.11.13 10:13134.080-2.500.000.00-19.44
24270172009.11.13 10:22buy0.50eurjpy_fx133.9550.000134.2902009.11.16 08:48134.290-2.500.000.89187.00
24270282009.11.13 10:24buy0.50eurjpy_fx133.9050.000134.2902009.11.16 08:48134.290-2.500.000.89214.91
24270632009.11.13 10:26buy0.50eurjpy_fx133.7550.000134.2902009.11.16 08:48134.290-2.500.000.89298.64
24310152009.11.16 07:55buy0.50eurjpy_fx134.1590.000134.2902009.11.16 08:48134.290-2.500.000.0073.12
24312292009.11.16 09:29sell0.50eurgbp_fx0.895460.896590.894702009.11.16 09:430.89659-2.500.000.00-94.44
24312682009.11.16 09:46buy stop0.50eurusd_fx1.499201.496291.500712009.11.16 19:121.49667cancelled
24312632009.11.16 10:10sell0.50eurgbp_fx0.895670.896660.894722009.11.16 10:110.89666-2.500.000.00-82.71
24312472009.11.16 11:29buy0.50usdcad_fx1.048181.045641.049562009.11.16 13:271.04558-2.500.000.00-124.33
24312492009.11.16 13:37sell0.50usdcad_fx1.044971.048591.043272009.11.16 16:121.04327-2.500.000.0081.47
24352552009.11.17 02:55sell0.50eurjpy_fx133.164133.594132.9572009.11.17 08:45132.957-2.500.000.00116.42
24484012009.11.18 08:00buy0.50eurjpy_fx132.892132.7030.0002009.11.18 08:49132.700-2.500.000.00-107.72
24515852009.11.18 09:34buy1.00eurjpy_fx132.925132.708133.1302009.11.18 10:34133.130-5.000.000.00230.05
24702802009.11.19 17:30buy1.00eurjpy_fx132.220131.754132.4282009.11.19 17:43132.428-5.000.000.00233.73
  -132.50 0.00 -15.61 4 597.61
Closed P/L: 4 449.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 449.50 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 14 449.50 Equity: 14 449.50 Free Margin: 14 449.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 441.39 Gross Loss: 1 991.89 Total Net Profit: 4 449.50
Profit Factor: 3.23 Expected Payoff: 94.67  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 519.56 (3.72%) Relative Drawdown: 3.72% (519.56)
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 24 (54.17%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (86.96%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (70.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (29.79%)
Largest profit trade: 1 208.28 loss trade: -344.28
Average profit trade: 195.19 loss trade: -142.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (911.86) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-519.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 468.49 (2) consecutive loss (count): -519.56 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1