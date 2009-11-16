MIG Investments SA

Account: 1005074 Name: Engulfing Currency: USD 2009 November 19, 22:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
286724492009.11.16 23:10balanceDeposit3 000.00
286724772009.11.16 23:13buy0.10audusd0.93680.92660.93782009.11.17 11:200.92660.000.000.00-102.00
286854832009.11.17 11:20buy0.10audusd0.92680.91660.92782009.11.17 11:380.92780.000.000.0010.00
286864702009.11.17 12:00buy0.10audusd0.92790.91770.92892009.11.17 14:190.92890.000.000.0010.00
286890172009.11.17 14:19buy0.10eurusd1.48811.47791.48912009.11.17 14:391.48910.000.000.0010.00
286911872009.11.17 15:00buy0.10eurusd1.48811.47791.48912009.11.18 06:481.48910.000.000.0510.00
287082142009.11.18 06:48buy0.10usdjpy89.1688.1489.262009.11.18 15:0289.260.000.000.0011.20
287198752009.11.18 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.67631.66601.67732009.11.18 17:031.67730.000.000.0010.00
287215442009.11.18 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.67561.66531.67662009.11.19 09:011.66530.000.000.21-103.00
287375122009.11.19 09:01buy0.10usdjpy88.8688.0488.962009.11.19 09:0988.960.000.000.0011.24
287390702009.11.19 10:00buy0.10audusd0.92160.91340.92262009.11.19 16:510.91340.000.000.00-82.00
287516942009.11.19 19:59sell0.10eurjpy132.65133.48132.552009.11.19 20:10132.550.000.000.0011.25
  0.00 0.00 0.26 -203.31
Closed P/L: -203.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
287526412009.11.19 20:10buy5.00usdchf1.01431.00601.0153 1.01340.000.000.00-444.05
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -444.05
 Floating P/L: -444.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -203.05 Floating P/L: -444.05 Margin: 2 500.00
Balance: 2 796.95 Equity: 2 352.90 Free Margin: -147.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 83.74 Gross Loss: 286.79 Total Net Profit: -203.05
Profit Factor: 0.29 Expected Payoff: -18.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 214.30 Maximal Drawdown: 214.30 (7.14%) Relative Drawdown: 7.14% (214.30)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 11.25 loss trade: -102.79
Average profit trade: 10.47 loss trade: -95.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (61.25) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-102.79)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 61.25 (6) consecutive loss (count): -102.79 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1