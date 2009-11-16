|Account: 1005074
|Name: Engulfing
|Currency: USD
|2009 November 19, 22:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28672449
|2009.11.16 23:10
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|28672477
|2009.11.16 23:13
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9368
|0.9266
|0.9378
|2009.11.17 11:20
|0.9266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|28685483
|2009.11.17 11:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9268
|0.9166
|0.9278
|2009.11.17 11:38
|0.9278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28686470
|2009.11.17 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9279
|0.9177
|0.9289
|2009.11.17 14:19
|0.9289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28689017
|2009.11.17 14:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4881
|1.4779
|1.4891
|2009.11.17 14:39
|1.4891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28691187
|2009.11.17 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4881
|1.4779
|1.4891
|2009.11.18 06:48
|1.4891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|10.00
|28708214
|2009.11.18 06:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|89.16
|88.14
|89.26
|2009.11.18 15:02
|89.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|28719875
|2009.11.18 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6763
|1.6660
|1.6773
|2009.11.18 17:03
|1.6773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|28721544
|2009.11.18 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6756
|1.6653
|1.6766
|2009.11.19 09:01
|1.6653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-103.00
|28737512
|2009.11.19 09:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|88.86
|88.04
|88.96
|2009.11.19 09:09
|88.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.24
|28739070
|2009.11.19 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9216
|0.9134
|0.9226
|2009.11.19 16:51
|0.9134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.00
|28751694
|2009.11.19 19:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|132.65
|133.48
|132.55
|2009.11.19 20:10
|132.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-203.31
|Closed P/L:
|-203.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28752641
|2009.11.19 20:10
|buy
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.0143
|1.0060
|1.0153
|1.0134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-444.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-444.05
|Floating P/L:
|-444.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-203.05
|Floating P/L:
|-444.05
|Margin:
|2 500.00
|Balance:
|2 796.95
|Equity:
|2 352.90
|Free Margin:
|-147.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|83.74
|Gross Loss:
|286.79
|Total Net Profit:
|-203.05
|Profit Factor:
|0.29
|Expected Payoff:
|-18.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|214.30
|Maximal Drawdown:
|214.30 (7.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.14% (214.30)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|11.25
|loss trade:
|-102.79
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.47
|loss trade:
|-95.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (61.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-102.79)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|61.25 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-102.79 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1