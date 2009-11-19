FXDD

Account: 7393799 Name: 50000 Currency: USD 2009 November 23, 20:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
238546192009.11.19 23:41balanceDeposit50 000.00
238548352009.11.19 23:42sell4.00eurusd1.49210.00001.48462009.11.20 11:151.48990.000.00-7.64880.00
238548872009.11.19 23:43buy2.00usdchf1.01320.00001.01722009.11.20 11:151.01530.000.000.00413.67
238548972009.11.19 23:44sell4.00audusd0.91940.00000.91192009.11.20 11:150.91670.000.00-37.351 080.00
238686852009.11.20 02:53sell4.00audusd0.92090.00000.00002009.11.20 11:150.91660.000.000.001 720.00
239200152009.11.20 11:15sell4.00gbpusd1.65710.00000.00002009.11.20 14:361.64860.000.000.003 400.00
239204762009.11.20 11:19sell2.00gbpjpy147.230.000.002009.11.20 14:36146.710.000.000.001 168.67
239204992009.11.20 11:19sell2.00eurjpy132.330.000.002009.11.20 14:36131.880.000.000.001 011.24
239205462009.11.20 11:19sell2.00chfjpy87.460.000.002009.11.20 14:3787.170.000.000.00651.76
240183942009.11.23 04:37sell2.00usdchf1.01291.01880.00002009.11.23 11:481.00920.000.000.00733.25
240184152009.11.23 04:37buy2.00audusd0.92040.91600.00002009.11.23 11:470.92300.000.000.00520.00
240185412009.11.23 04:38buy2.00eurjpy132.71132.200.002009.11.23 11:47133.090.000.000.00855.18
240185722009.11.23 04:39buy2.00chfjpy87.7987.200.002009.11.23 11:4788.090.000.000.00675.15
240186082009.11.23 04:39buy2.00eurusd1.49251.48900.00002009.11.23 11:381.49820.000.000.001 140.00
240202532009.11.23 05:00buy2.00audusd0.91970.91600.00002009.11.23 11:470.92290.000.000.00640.00
240203162009.11.23 05:01sell2.00usdchf1.01311.01880.00002009.11.23 11:481.00920.000.000.00772.89
240203492009.11.23 05:01buy2.00eurusd1.49251.48900.00002009.11.23 11:381.49820.000.000.001 140.00
240203762009.11.23 05:02buy2.00eurjpy132.75132.200.002009.11.23 11:48133.100.000.000.00787.58
240204232009.11.23 05:02buy2.00chfjpy87.7987.200.002009.11.23 11:4788.080.000.000.00652.64
240620782009.11.23 12:30sell5.00gbpusd1.65990.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00-50.00
240620972009.11.23 12:30sell5.00gbpusd1.65990.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00-50.00
240621242009.11.23 12:31sell5.00gbpusd1.66000.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.000.00
240622122009.11.23 12:33sell5.00gbpusd1.66010.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66020.000.000.00-50.00
240628112009.11.23 12:46sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240628242009.11.23 12:46sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240628282009.11.23 12:46sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628362009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628452009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628492009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628612009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240628692009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66020.000.000.0040.00
240628772009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240628842009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628902009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240629002009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66000.000.000.0060.00
240629092009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240629112009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240629192009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240629222009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66040.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66010.000.000.0030.00
240629282009.11.23 12:49sell1.00gbpusd1.66040.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0040.00
240629322009.11.23 12:49sell1.00gbpusd1.66040.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0040.00
240640442009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66120.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00120.00
240640772009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66120.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66000.000.000.00120.00
240640892009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66130.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00130.00
240641112009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66140.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00140.00
240641242009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66140.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00140.00
240641482009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66150.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66020.000.000.00130.00
240641592009.11.23 13:01sell1.00gbpusd1.66150.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00150.00
240641842009.11.23 13:01sell1.00gbpusd1.66140.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00140.00
240641902009.11.23 13:01sell1.00gbpusd1.66140.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00140.00
240642102009.11.23 13:01sell1.00gbpusd1.66150.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66000.000.000.00150.00
240642672009.11.23 13:03sell1.00gbpusd1.66120.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00120.00
  0.00 0.00 -44.99 20 482.03
Closed P/L: 20 437.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
241000912009.11.23 20:38buy2.00usdjpy89.0988.600.00 89.060.000.000.00-67.37
241001822009.11.23 20:40sell2.00gbpusd1.66001.67030.0000 1.66110.000.000.00-220.00
241002092009.11.23 20:42sell2.00audusd0.92450.93070.0000 0.92490.000.000.00-80.00
241002452009.11.23 20:42buy2.00gbpjpy147.96146.910.00 147.910.000.000.00-112.28
241002872009.11.23 20:44sell2.00nzdusd0.73320.74150.0000 0.73390.000.000.00-140.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -619.65
 Floating P/L: -619.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 20 437.04 Floating P/L: -619.65 Margin: 5 978.10
Balance: 70 437.04 Equity: 69 817.39 Free Margin: 63 839.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 20 587.04 Gross Loss: 150.00 Total Net Profit: 20 437.04
Profit Factor: 137.25 Expected Payoff: 400.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 50.00 (0.07%) Relative Drawdown: 0.07% (50.00)
 
Total Trades: 51 Short Positions (won %): 42 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 48 (94.12%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (5.88%)
Largest profit trade: 3 400.00 loss trade: -50.00
Average profit trade: 428.90 loss trade: -50.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (18 307.04) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-50.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 18 307.04 (21) consecutive loss (count): -50.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 1