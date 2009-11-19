FXDD

Account: 7393799 Name: 50000 Currency: USD 2009 November 24, 18:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
238546192009.11.19 23:41balanceDeposit50 000.00
238548352009.11.19 23:42sell4.00eurusd1.49210.00001.48462009.11.20 11:151.48990.000.00-7.64880.00
238548872009.11.19 23:43buy2.00usdchf1.01320.00001.01722009.11.20 11:151.01530.000.000.00413.67
238548972009.11.19 23:44sell4.00audusd0.91940.00000.91192009.11.20 11:150.91670.000.00-37.351 080.00
238686852009.11.20 02:53sell4.00audusd0.92090.00000.00002009.11.20 11:150.91660.000.000.001 720.00
239200152009.11.20 11:15sell4.00gbpusd1.65710.00000.00002009.11.20 14:361.64860.000.000.003 400.00
239204762009.11.20 11:19sell2.00gbpjpy147.230.000.002009.11.20 14:36146.710.000.000.001 168.67
239204992009.11.20 11:19sell2.00eurjpy132.330.000.002009.11.20 14:36131.880.000.000.001 011.24
239205462009.11.20 11:19sell2.00chfjpy87.460.000.002009.11.20 14:3787.170.000.000.00651.76
240183942009.11.23 04:37sell2.00usdchf1.01291.01880.00002009.11.23 11:481.00920.000.000.00733.25
240184152009.11.23 04:37buy2.00audusd0.92040.91600.00002009.11.23 11:470.92300.000.000.00520.00
240185412009.11.23 04:38buy2.00eurjpy132.71132.200.002009.11.23 11:47133.090.000.000.00855.18
240185722009.11.23 04:39buy2.00chfjpy87.7987.200.002009.11.23 11:4788.090.000.000.00675.15
240186082009.11.23 04:39buy2.00eurusd1.49251.48900.00002009.11.23 11:381.49820.000.000.001 140.00
240202532009.11.23 05:00buy2.00audusd0.91970.91600.00002009.11.23 11:470.92290.000.000.00640.00
240203162009.11.23 05:01sell2.00usdchf1.01311.01880.00002009.11.23 11:481.00920.000.000.00772.89
240203492009.11.23 05:01buy2.00eurusd1.49251.48900.00002009.11.23 11:381.49820.000.000.001 140.00
240203762009.11.23 05:02buy2.00eurjpy132.75132.200.002009.11.23 11:48133.100.000.000.00787.58
240204232009.11.23 05:02buy2.00chfjpy87.7987.200.002009.11.23 11:4788.080.000.000.00652.64
240620782009.11.23 12:30sell5.00gbpusd1.65990.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00-50.00
240620972009.11.23 12:30sell5.00gbpusd1.65990.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00-50.00
240621242009.11.23 12:31sell5.00gbpusd1.66000.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.000.00
240622122009.11.23 12:33sell5.00gbpusd1.66010.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66020.000.000.00-50.00
240628112009.11.23 12:46sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240628242009.11.23 12:46sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240628282009.11.23 12:46sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628362009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628452009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628492009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628612009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240628692009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66020.000.000.0040.00
240628772009.11.23 12:47sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240628842009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240628902009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240629002009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66000.000.000.0060.00
240629092009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66060.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0060.00
240629112009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240629192009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66050.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0050.00
240629222009.11.23 12:48sell1.00gbpusd1.66040.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66010.000.000.0030.00
240629282009.11.23 12:49sell1.00gbpusd1.66040.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0040.00
240629322009.11.23 12:49sell1.00gbpusd1.66040.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.0040.00
240640442009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66120.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00120.00
240640772009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66120.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66000.000.000.00120.00
240640892009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66130.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00130.00
240641112009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66140.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00140.00
240641242009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66140.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00140.00
240641482009.11.23 13:00sell1.00gbpusd1.66150.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66020.000.000.00130.00
240641592009.11.23 13:01sell1.00gbpusd1.66150.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00150.00
240641842009.11.23 13:01sell1.00gbpusd1.66140.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00140.00
240641902009.11.23 13:01sell1.00gbpusd1.66140.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00140.00
240642102009.11.23 13:01sell1.00gbpusd1.66150.00000.00002009.11.23 20:371.66000.000.000.00150.00
240642672009.11.23 13:03sell1.00gbpusd1.66120.00000.00002009.11.23 20:361.66000.000.000.00120.00
241000912009.11.23 20:38buy2.00usdjpy89.0988.600.002009.11.24 10:0088.600.000.000.00-1 106.09
241001822009.11.23 20:40sell2.00gbpusd1.66001.67220.00002009.11.24 06:491.65810.000.00-4.78380.00
241002092009.11.23 20:42sell2.00audusd0.92450.93070.00002009.11.24 06:490.92140.000.00-18.77620.00
241002452009.11.23 20:42buy2.00gbpjpy147.96146.910.002009.11.24 08:34146.910.000.000.90-2 366.99
241002872009.11.23 20:44sell2.00nzdusd0.73320.74150.00002009.11.24 06:310.72920.000.00-12.37800.00
241334132009.11.24 06:26sell3.00gbpjpy147.190.000.002009.11.24 11:14146.700.000.000.001 657.64
241334752009.11.24 06:30sell3.00usdjpy88.850.000.002009.11.24 11:1488.680.000.000.00575.10
241341482009.11.24 06:51sell1.00usdchf1.01050.00000.00002009.11.24 15:261.00900.000.000.00148.66
241341792009.11.24 06:52sell1.00usdcad1.05840.00000.00002009.11.24 15:261.05730.000.000.00104.04
241609332009.11.24 10:40sell2.00eurjpy132.130.000.002009.11.24 18:21132.220.000.000.00-203.23
241609652009.11.24 10:41sell2.00chfjpy87.400.000.002009.11.24 18:2187.470.000.000.00-158.07
241609922009.11.24 10:41sell1.00nzdusd0.72470.00000.00002009.11.24 18:210.72330.000.000.00140.00
241672902009.11.24 11:51sell1.00chfjpy87.600.000.002009.11.24 18:2187.470.000.000.00146.78
241673122009.11.24 11:51sell1.00eurjpy132.400.000.002009.11.24 18:21132.210.000.000.00214.52
241673172009.11.24 11:51sell1.00eurjpy132.400.000.002009.11.24 18:21132.220.000.000.00203.23
241673872009.11.24 11:53sell1.00usdcad1.06140.00000.00002009.11.24 15:261.05730.000.000.00387.78
241692862009.11.24 12:11sell1.00chfjpy87.660.000.002009.11.24 18:2187.470.000.000.00214.52
241693222009.11.24 12:11sell1.00eurjpy132.460.000.002009.11.24 18:21132.200.000.000.00293.56
241748082009.11.24 13:21sell1.00eurjpy132.540.000.002009.11.24 18:21132.220.000.000.00361.30
241787112009.11.24 14:17sell1.00eurjpy132.690.000.002009.11.24 18:21132.210.000.000.00541.95
241787212009.11.24 14:17sell1.00eurjpy132.700.000.002009.11.24 18:21132.220.000.000.00541.95
241792482009.11.24 14:18sell1.00chfjpy87.840.000.002009.11.24 18:2187.470.000.000.00417.79
241793082009.11.24 14:18sell1.00chfjpy87.820.000.002009.11.24 18:2187.470.000.000.00395.21
  0.00 0.00 -80.01 24 791.68
Closed P/L: 24 711.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 24 711.67 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 74 711.67 Equity: 74 711.67 Free Margin: 74 711.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 28 695.15 Gross Loss: 3 983.48 Total Net Profit: 24 711.67
Profit Factor: 7.20 Expected Payoff: 333.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3 472.18 (4.81%) Relative Drawdown: 4.81% (3 472.18)
 
Total Trades: 74 Short Positions (won %): 63 (92.06%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 67 (90.54%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (9.46%)
Largest profit trade: 3 400.00 loss trade: -2 366.09
Average profit trade: 428.29 loss trade: -569.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (18 307.04) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-3 472.18)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 18 307.04 (21) consecutive loss (count): -3 472.18 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1