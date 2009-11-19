|Account: 7393799
|Name: 50000
|Currency: USD
|2009 November 24, 18:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|23854619
|2009.11.19 23:41
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|23854835
|2009.11.19 23:42
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.4921
|0.0000
|1.4846
|2009.11.20 11:15
|1.4899
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.64
|880.00
|23854887
|2009.11.19 23:43
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.0132
|0.0000
|1.0172
|2009.11.20 11:15
|1.0153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|413.67
|23854897
|2009.11.19 23:44
|sell
|4.00
|audusd
|0.9194
|0.0000
|0.9119
|2009.11.20 11:15
|0.9167
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.35
|1 080.00
|23868685
|2009.11.20 02:53
|sell
|4.00
|audusd
|0.9209
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.20 11:15
|0.9166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 720.00
|23920015
|2009.11.20 11:15
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.6571
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.20 14:36
|1.6486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 400.00
|23920476
|2009.11.20 11:19
|sell
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|147.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.20 14:36
|146.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 168.67
|23920499
|2009.11.20 11:19
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.20 14:36
|131.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 011.24
|23920546
|2009.11.20 11:19
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpy
|87.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.20 14:37
|87.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|651.76
|24018394
|2009.11.23 04:37
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.0129
|1.0188
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 11:48
|1.0092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|733.25
|24018415
|2009.11.23 04:37
|buy
|2.00
|audusd
|0.9204
|0.9160
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 11:47
|0.9230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|24018541
|2009.11.23 04:38
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.71
|132.20
|0.00
|2009.11.23 11:47
|133.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|855.18
|24018572
|2009.11.23 04:39
|buy
|2.00
|chfjpy
|87.79
|87.20
|0.00
|2009.11.23 11:47
|88.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|675.15
|24018608
|2009.11.23 04:39
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4925
|1.4890
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 11:38
|1.4982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 140.00
|24020253
|2009.11.23 05:00
|buy
|2.00
|audusd
|0.9197
|0.9160
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 11:47
|0.9229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|640.00
|24020316
|2009.11.23 05:01
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.0131
|1.0188
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 11:48
|1.0092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|772.89
|24020349
|2009.11.23 05:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4925
|1.4890
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 11:38
|1.4982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 140.00
|24020376
|2009.11.23 05:02
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.75
|132.20
|0.00
|2009.11.23 11:48
|133.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|787.58
|24020423
|2009.11.23 05:02
|buy
|2.00
|chfjpy
|87.79
|87.20
|0.00
|2009.11.23 11:47
|88.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|652.64
|24062078
|2009.11.23 12:30
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6599
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|24062097
|2009.11.23 12:30
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6599
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|24062124
|2009.11.23 12:31
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24062212
|2009.11.23 12:33
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6601
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:37
|1.6602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|24062811
|2009.11.23 12:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|24062824
|2009.11.23 12:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|24062828
|2009.11.23 12:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|24062836
|2009.11.23 12:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:37
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|24062845
|2009.11.23 12:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|24062849
|2009.11.23 12:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|24062861
|2009.11.23 12:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|24062869
|2009.11.23 12:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:37
|1.6602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|24062877
|2009.11.23 12:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|24062884
|2009.11.23 12:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|24062890
|2009.11.23 12:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|24062900
|2009.11.23 12:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:37
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|24062909
|2009.11.23 12:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|24062911
|2009.11.23 12:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|24062919
|2009.11.23 12:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6605
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|24062922
|2009.11.23 12:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:37
|1.6601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|24062928
|2009.11.23 12:49
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|24062932
|2009.11.23 12:49
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|24064044
|2009.11.23 13:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|24064077
|2009.11.23 13:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:37
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|24064089
|2009.11.23 13:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6613
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|24064111
|2009.11.23 13:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|24064124
|2009.11.23 13:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|24064148
|2009.11.23 13:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6615
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:37
|1.6602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|24064159
|2009.11.23 13:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6615
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|24064184
|2009.11.23 13:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|24064190
|2009.11.23 13:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|24064210
|2009.11.23 13:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6615
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:37
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|24064267
|2009.11.23 13:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.23 20:36
|1.6600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|24100091
|2009.11.23 20:38
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|89.09
|88.60
|0.00
|2009.11.24 10:00
|88.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 106.09
|24100182
|2009.11.23 20:40
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6600
|1.6722
|0.0000
|2009.11.24 06:49
|1.6581
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.78
|380.00
|24100209
|2009.11.23 20:42
|sell
|2.00
|audusd
|0.9245
|0.9307
|0.0000
|2009.11.24 06:49
|0.9214
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.77
|620.00
|24100245
|2009.11.23 20:42
|buy
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|147.96
|146.91
|0.00
|2009.11.24 08:34
|146.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-2 366.99
|24100287
|2009.11.23 20:44
|sell
|2.00
|nzdusd
|0.7332
|0.7415
|0.0000
|2009.11.24 06:31
|0.7292
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.37
|800.00
|24133413
|2009.11.24 06:26
|sell
|3.00
|gbpjpy
|147.19
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 11:14
|146.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 657.64
|24133475
|2009.11.24 06:30
|sell
|3.00
|usdjpy
|88.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 11:14
|88.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|575.10
|24134148
|2009.11.24 06:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.0105
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.24 15:26
|1.0090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148.66
|24134179
|2009.11.24 06:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0584
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.24 15:26
|1.0573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.04
|24160933
|2009.11.24 10:40
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.13
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|132.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-203.23
|24160965
|2009.11.24 10:41
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpy
|87.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|87.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-158.07
|24160992
|2009.11.24 10:41
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.7247
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.24 18:21
|0.7233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|24167290
|2009.11.24 11:51
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|87.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|87.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.78
|24167312
|2009.11.24 11:51
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|132.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|214.52
|24167317
|2009.11.24 11:51
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|132.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|203.23
|24167387
|2009.11.24 11:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.24 15:26
|1.0573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|387.78
|24169286
|2009.11.24 12:11
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|87.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|87.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|214.52
|24169322
|2009.11.24 12:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|132.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|293.56
|24174808
|2009.11.24 13:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|132.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|361.30
|24178711
|2009.11.24 14:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|132.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|541.95
|24178721
|2009.11.24 14:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|132.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|132.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|541.95
|24179248
|2009.11.24 14:18
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|87.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|87.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|417.79
|24179308
|2009.11.24 14:18
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|87.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.24 18:21
|87.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|395.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.01
|24 791.68
|Closed P/L:
|24 711.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|24 711.67
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|74 711.67
|Equity:
|74 711.67
|Free Margin:
|74 711.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|28 695.15
|Gross Loss:
|3 983.48
|Total Net Profit:
|24 711.67
|Profit Factor:
|7.20
|Expected Payoff:
|333.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 472.18 (4.81%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.81% (3 472.18)
|Total Trades:
|74
|Short Positions (won %):
|63 (92.06%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|67 (90.54%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (9.46%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 400.00
|loss trade:
|-2 366.09
|Average
|profit trade:
|428.29
|loss trade:
|-569.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|21 (18 307.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3 472.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|18 307.04 (21)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 472.18 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1