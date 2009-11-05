|Account: 2306686
|Name: nipaporn kotkom
|Currency: USD
|2009 November 6, 10:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|160085111
|2009.11.05 12:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.64997
|1.72797
|1.57197
|2009.11.05 14:00
|1.65956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-959.00
|159915916
|2009.11.03 21:31
|sell
|2.45
|eurusd
|1.47220
|1.48109
|1.46720
|2009.11.03 22:39
|1.47166
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.67
|132.30
|159765687
|2009.10.30 15:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.65149
|1.64144
|1.57349
|2009.11.03 15:44
|1.64144
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.06
|1 005.00
|159837350
|2009.11.02 21:48
|sell
|2.43
|eurusd
|1.47734
|1.48446
|1.47234
|2009.11.02 23:35
|1.47708
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.61
|63.18
|159685632
|2009.10.28 21:47
|sell
|2.41
|eurusd
|1.47203
|1.48413
|1.46703
|2009.10.28 23:00
|1.47170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.53
|159613029
|2009.10.27 21:39
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.48125
|1.49272
|1.47625
|2009.10.27 22:11
|1.48085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|159612479
|2009.10.27 21:11
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.48074
|1.49272
|1.47574
|2009.10.27 21:31
|1.48008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.40
|159256777
|2009.10.19 21:00
|sell
|2.39
|eurusd
|1.49638
|1.50058
|1.49138
|2009.10.19 22:10
|1.49602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.04
|159020393
|2009.10.13 21:00
|sell
|2.39
|eurusd
|1.48529
|1.48949
|1.48029
|2009.10.13 22:44
|1.48500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.31
|158681566
|2009.10.05 17:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59410
|1.59390
|1.51610
|2009.10.07 17:34
|1.59390
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.06
|20.00
|158423436
|2009.09.28 17:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58660
|1.59745
|1.66460
|2009.09.30 13:59
|1.59745
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|1 085.00
|158430468
|2009.09.28 21:14
|sell
|2.33
|eurusd
|1.46210
|1.46953
|1.45740
|2009.09.28 23:55
|1.46207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.99
|158271812
|2009.09.24 17:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60591
|1.59159
|1.52791
|2009.09.28 15:41
|1.59159
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.06
|1 432.00
|158171425
|2009.09.22 17:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.63580
|1.63680
|1.71380
|2009.09.23 19:33
|1.63680
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|100.00
|157447756
|2009.09.01 17:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.61617
|1.61561
|1.53817
|2009.09.21 06:41
|1.61561
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.60
|56.00
|158047777
|2009.09.17 21:02
|sell
|2.14
|eurusd
|1.47470
|1.47790
|1.46970
|2009.09.17 22:10
|1.47399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|151.94
|157994752
|2009.09.16 21:00
|buy
|2.12
|eurusd
|1.47100
|1.46403
|1.47600
|2009.09.16 23:21
|1.47114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.68
|157690406
|2009.09.08 22:42
|sell
|2.12
|eurusd
|1.45015
|1.45354
|1.44515
|2009.09.09 00:00
|1.45011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.48
|156974046
|2009.08.18 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.65580
|1.57780
|1.73380
|2009.09.01 17:00
|1.61617
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.82
|-3 963.00
|156329161
|2009.08.06 22:38
|sell
|2.43
|eurusd
|1.43610
|1.44317
|1.43110
|2009.08.06 23:38
|1.43574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.48
|156246236
|2009.08.05 21:00
|buy
|2.42
|eurusd
|1.44053
|1.43540
|1.44553
|2009.08.05 21:47
|1.44155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|246.84
|155802986
|2009.07.30 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.64831
|1.64850
|1.72631
|2009.07.31 13:11
|1.64850
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|19.00
|155709517
|2009.07.28 21:08
|sell
|2.42
|eurusd
|1.41767
|1.43045
|1.41273
|2009.07.28 22:15
|1.41720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|113.74
|155595897
|2009.07.23 20:50
|buy
|1.21
|eurusd
|1.41559
|1.41176
|1.42059
|2009.07.23 22:35
|1.41632
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|88.33
|155133492
|2009.07.16 22:04
|buy
|1.21
|eurusd
|1.41354
|1.40536
|1.41854
|2009.07.16 22:09
|1.41454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.00
|155097351
|2009.07.15 22:09
|buy
|0.61
|eurusd
|1.40948
|1.39682
|1.41448
|2009.07.15 23:03
|1.41055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.27
|154938445
|2009.07.09 17:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.63470
|1.63483
|1.71270
|2009.07.15 08:47
|1.63483
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.52
|13.00
|155020377
|2009.07.13 22:03
|sell
|0.59
|eurusd
|1.39932
|1.40252
|1.39432
|2009.07.13 23:52
|1.39900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.88
|155019207
|2009.07.13 21:03
|buy
|0.59
|eurusd
|1.39770
|1.38956
|1.40270
|2009.07.13 21:48
|1.39883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.67
|154841683
|2009.07.07 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.61548
|1.61110
|1.53748
|2009.07.09 05:49
|1.61110
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.12
|438.00
|154677906
|2009.07.01 22:28
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.41357
|1.39996
|1.41857
|2009.07.01 23:30
|1.41442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|154374952
|2009.06.24 22:39
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.39404
|1.40924
|1.38904
|2009.06.25 02:29
|1.39413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|154140783
|2009.06.19 18:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.65141
|1.65196
|1.72941
|2009.06.24 11:30
|1.65196
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.39
|55.00
|153899249
|2009.06.16 18:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.64225
|1.64250
|1.72025
|2009.06.19 10:25
|1.64250
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.65
|25.00
|153838671
|2009.06.15 22:23
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.37751
|1.37431
|1.38251
|2009.06.15 22:26
|1.37854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.80
|153728446
|2009.06.11 21:45
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.40942
|1.40622
|1.41442
|2009.06.11 22:22
|1.41046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.40
|153639536
|2009.06.10 22:49
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.39841
|1.41361
|1.39341
|2009.06.11 00:09
|1.39781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|153509393
|2009.06.09 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.62724
|1.63415
|1.70524
|2009.06.10 09:28
|1.63415
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|691.00
|153532322
|2009.06.09 22:10
|sell
|0.59
|eurusd
|1.40791
|1.41111
|1.40291
|2009.06.09 22:31
|1.40691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.00
|153439428
|2009.06.08 22:30
|sell
|0.59
|eurusd
|1.39121
|1.40024
|1.38621
|2009.06.08 22:56
|1.39026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.05
|153281228
|2009.06.04 21:04
|sell
|0.59
|eurusd
|1.41935
|1.42387
|1.41435
|2009.06.04 21:25
|1.41827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.72
|153205408
|2009.06.03 21:41
|buy
|0.59
|eurusd
|1.41446
|1.41086
|1.41930
|2009.06.03 22:45
|1.41512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.94
|153126394
|2009.06.02 21:00
|buy
|0.59
|eurusd
|1.43030
|1.41510
|1.43530
|2009.06.02 22:11
|1.43093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.17
|152904740
|2009.05.29 17:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.61561
|1.63956
|1.69361
|2009.06.02 06:03
|1.63956
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|2 395.00
|153038710
|2009.06.01 21:19
|sell
|0.59
|eurusd
|1.41659
|1.42463
|1.41159
|2009.06.01 21:40
|1.41555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.36
|152543666
|2009.05.25 17:11
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59095
|1.59506
|1.66895
|2009.05.27 21:00
|1.59506
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.65
|411.00
|152406861
|2009.05.21 21:57
|sell
|1.11
|eurusd
|1.39075
|1.39395
|1.38575
|2009.05.21 22:59
|1.39051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.64
|152408636
|2009.05.21 22:29
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.39096
|1.39760
|1.38496
|2009.05.21 22:59
|1.39051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.50
|152405514
|2009.05.21 21:14
|sell
|1.11
|eurusd
|1.39085
|1.39410
|1.38590
|2009.05.21 21:21
|1.38985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.00
|151936806
|2009.05.15 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.52732
|1.57156
|1.60532
|2009.05.21 08:25
|1.57156
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.78
|4 424.00
|151081258
|2009.05.08 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.50740
|1.50800
|1.58540
|2009.05.11 09:43
|1.50800
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|60.00
|149177623
|2009.04.23 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.46120
|1.45340
|1.46900
|2009.04.23 18:29
|1.46900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|780.00
|147556000
|2009.04.13 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.47980
|1.48000
|1.55780
|2009.04.17 06:07
|1.48000
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.78
|20.00
|146889474
|2009.04.03 22:34
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-133.85
|10 506.24
|Closed P/L:
|10 372.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|160094481
|2009.11.05 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.65956
|1.58156
|1.73756
|1.65984
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|28.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|28.00
|Floating P/L:
|26.87
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|10 372.39
|Floating P/L:
|26.87
|Margin:
|500.00
|Balance:
|60 372.39
|Equity:
|60 399.26
|Free Margin:
|59 899.26
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|15 315.61
|Gross Loss:
|4 943.22
|Total Net Profit:
|10 372.39
|Profit Factor:
|3.10
|Expected Payoff:
|195.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 978.82 (6.54%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.54% (3 978.82)
|Total Trades:
|53
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (96.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|50 (94.34%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (5.66%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4 417.22
|loss trade:
|-3 978.82
|Average
|profit trade:
|306.31
|loss trade:
|-1 647.74
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|21 (9 491.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3 978.82)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9 491.81 (21)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 978.82 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|17
|consecutive losses:
|1