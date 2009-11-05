Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2306686 Name: nipaporn kotkom Currency: USD 2009 November 6, 10:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1600851112009.11.05 12:00sell1.00gbpusd1.649971.727971.571972009.11.05 14:001.659560.000.000.00-959.00
1599159162009.11.03 21:31sell2.45eurusd1.472201.481091.467202009.11.03 22:391.471660.000.00-7.67132.30
1597656872009.10.30 15:00sell1.00gbpusd1.651491.641441.573492009.11.03 15:441.641440.000.00-4.061 005.00
1598373502009.11.02 21:48sell2.43eurusd1.477341.484461.472342009.11.02 23:351.477080.000.00-7.6163.18
1596856322009.10.28 21:47sell2.41eurusd1.472031.484131.467032009.10.28 23:001.471700.000.000.0079.53
1596130292009.10.27 21:39sell2.40eurusd1.481251.492721.476252009.10.27 22:111.480850.000.000.0096.00
1596124792009.10.27 21:11sell2.40eurusd1.480741.492721.475742009.10.27 21:311.480080.000.000.00158.40
1592567772009.10.19 21:00sell2.39eurusd1.496381.500581.491382009.10.19 22:101.496020.000.000.0086.04
1590203932009.10.13 21:00sell2.39eurusd1.485291.489491.480292009.10.13 22:441.485000.000.000.0069.31
1586815662009.10.05 17:00sell1.00gbpusd1.594101.593901.516102009.10.07 17:341.593900.000.00-4.0620.00
1584234362009.09.28 17:00buy1.00gbpusd1.586601.597451.664602009.09.30 13:591.597450.000.00-2.261 085.00
1584304682009.09.28 21:14sell2.33eurusd1.462101.469531.457402009.09.28 23:551.462070.000.000.006.99
1582718122009.09.24 17:00sell1.00gbpusd1.605911.591591.527912009.09.28 15:411.591590.000.00-4.061 432.00
1581714252009.09.22 17:20buy1.00gbpusd1.635801.636801.713802009.09.23 19:331.636800.000.00-1.13100.00
1574477562009.09.01 17:00sell1.00gbpusd1.616171.615611.538172009.09.21 06:411.615610.000.00-40.6056.00
1580477772009.09.17 21:02sell2.14eurusd1.474701.477901.469702009.09.17 22:101.473990.000.000.00151.94
1579947522009.09.16 21:00buy2.12eurusd1.471001.464031.476002009.09.16 23:211.471140.000.000.0029.68
1576904062009.09.08 22:42sell2.12eurusd1.450151.453541.445152009.09.09 00:001.450110.000.000.008.48
1569740462009.08.18 16:00buy1.00gbpusd1.655801.577801.733802009.09.01 17:001.616170.000.00-15.82-3 963.00
1563291612009.08.06 22:38sell2.43eurusd1.436101.443171.431102009.08.06 23:381.435740.000.000.0087.48
1562462362009.08.05 21:00buy2.42eurusd1.440531.435401.445532009.08.05 21:471.441550.000.000.00246.84
1558029862009.07.30 16:00buy1.00gbpusd1.648311.648501.726312009.07.31 13:111.648500.000.00-1.1319.00
1557095172009.07.28 21:08sell2.42eurusd1.417671.430451.412732009.07.28 22:151.417200.000.000.00113.74
1555958972009.07.23 20:50buy1.21eurusd1.415591.411761.420592009.07.23 22:351.416320.000.00-0.0488.33
1551334922009.07.16 22:04buy1.21eurusd1.413541.405361.418542009.07.16 22:091.414540.000.000.00121.00
1550973512009.07.15 22:09buy0.61eurusd1.409481.396821.414482009.07.15 23:031.410550.000.000.0065.27
1549384452009.07.09 17:00buy1.00gbpusd1.634701.634831.712702009.07.15 08:471.634830.000.00-4.5213.00
1550203772009.07.13 22:03sell0.59eurusd1.399321.402521.394322009.07.13 23:521.399000.000.000.0018.88
1550192072009.07.13 21:03buy0.59eurusd1.397701.389561.402702009.07.13 21:481.398830.000.000.0066.67
1548416832009.07.07 16:00sell1.00gbpusd1.615481.611101.537482009.07.09 05:491.611100.000.00-8.12438.00
1546779062009.07.01 22:28buy0.60eurusd1.413571.399961.418572009.07.01 23:301.414420.000.000.0051.00
1543749522009.06.24 22:39sell0.60eurusd1.394041.409241.389042009.06.25 02:291.394130.000.000.00-5.40
1541407832009.06.19 18:00buy1.00gbpusd1.651411.651961.729412009.06.24 11:301.651960.000.00-3.3955.00
1538992492009.06.16 18:00buy1.00gbpusd1.642251.642501.720252009.06.19 10:251.642500.000.00-5.6525.00
1538386712009.06.15 22:23buy0.60eurusd1.377511.374311.382512009.06.15 22:261.378540.000.000.0061.80
1537284462009.06.11 21:45buy0.60eurusd1.409421.406221.414422009.06.11 22:221.410460.000.000.0062.40
1536395362009.06.10 22:49sell0.60eurusd1.398411.413611.393412009.06.11 00:091.397810.000.000.0036.00
1535093932009.06.09 15:00buy1.00gbpusd1.627241.634151.705242009.06.10 09:281.634150.000.00-1.13691.00
1535323222009.06.09 22:10sell0.59eurusd1.407911.411111.402912009.06.09 22:311.406910.000.000.0059.00
1534394282009.06.08 22:30sell0.59eurusd1.391211.400241.386212009.06.08 22:561.390260.000.000.0056.05
1532812282009.06.04 21:04sell0.59eurusd1.419351.423871.414352009.06.04 21:251.418270.000.000.0063.72
1532054082009.06.03 21:41buy0.59eurusd1.414461.410861.419302009.06.03 22:451.415120.000.000.0038.94
1531263942009.06.02 21:00buy0.59eurusd1.430301.415101.435302009.06.02 22:111.430930.000.000.0037.17
1529047402009.05.29 17:00buy1.00gbpusd1.615611.639561.693612009.06.02 06:031.639560.000.00-2.262 395.00
1530387102009.06.01 21:19sell0.59eurusd1.416591.424631.411592009.06.01 21:401.415550.000.000.0061.36
1525436662009.05.25 17:11buy1.00gbpusd1.590951.595061.668952009.05.27 21:001.595060.000.00-5.65411.00
1524068612009.05.21 21:57sell1.11eurusd1.390751.393951.385752009.05.21 22:591.390510.000.000.0026.64
1524086362009.05.21 22:29sell1.10eurusd1.390961.397601.384962009.05.21 22:591.390510.000.000.0049.50
1524055142009.05.21 21:14sell1.11eurusd1.390851.394101.385902009.05.21 21:211.389850.000.000.00111.00
1519368062009.05.15 14:00buy1.00gbpusd1.527321.571561.605322009.05.21 08:251.571560.000.00-6.784 424.00
1510812582009.05.08 12:00buy1.00gbpusd1.507401.508001.585402009.05.11 09:431.508000.000.00-1.1360.00
1491776232009.04.23 15:00buy1.00gbpusd1.461201.453401.469002009.04.23 18:291.469000.000.000.00780.00
1475560002009.04.13 15:00buy1.00gbpusd1.479801.480001.557802009.04.17 06:071.480000.000.00-6.7820.00
1468894742009.04.03 22:34balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -133.85 10 506.24
Closed P/L: 10 372.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1600944812009.11.05 14:00buy1.00gbpusd1.659561.581561.73756 1.659840.000.00-1.1328.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.13 28.00
 Floating P/L: 26.87
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 10 372.39 Floating P/L: 26.87 Margin: 500.00
Balance: 60 372.39 Equity: 60 399.26 Free Margin: 59 899.26
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 15 315.61 Gross Loss: 4 943.22 Total Net Profit: 10 372.39
Profit Factor: 3.10 Expected Payoff: 195.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3 978.82 (6.54%) Relative Drawdown: 6.54% (3 978.82)
 
Total Trades: 53 Short Positions (won %): 28 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (96.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 50 (94.34%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (5.66%)
Largest profit trade: 4 417.22 loss trade: -3 978.82
Average profit trade: 306.31 loss trade: -1 647.74
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (9 491.81) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3 978.82)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9 491.81 (21) consecutive loss (count): -3 978.82 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 17 consecutive losses: 1