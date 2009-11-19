|Account: 7393799
|Name: 50000
|Currency: USD
|2009 November 23, 06:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|23854619
|2009.11.19 23:41
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|23854835
|2009.11.19 23:42
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.4921
|0.0000
|1.4846
|2009.11.20 11:15
|1.4899
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.64
|880.00
|23854887
|2009.11.19 23:43
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.0132
|0.0000
|1.0172
|2009.11.20 11:15
|1.0153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|413.67
|23854897
|2009.11.19 23:44
|sell
|4.00
|audusd
|0.9194
|0.0000
|0.9119
|2009.11.20 11:15
|0.9167
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.35
|1 080.00
|23868685
|2009.11.20 02:53
|sell
|4.00
|audusd
|0.9209
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.20 11:15
|0.9166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 720.00
|23920015
|2009.11.20 11:15
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.6571
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.11.20 14:36
|1.6486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 400.00
|23920476
|2009.11.20 11:19
|sell
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|147.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.20 14:36
|146.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 168.67
|23920499
|2009.11.20 11:19
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.20 14:36
|131.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 011.24
|23920546
|2009.11.20 11:19
|sell
|2.00
|chfjpy
|87.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.11.20 14:37
|87.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|651.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.99
|10 325.34
|Closed P/L:
|10 280.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24018394
|2009.11.23 04:37
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.0129
|1.0188
|0.0000
|1.0115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|276.82
|24018415
|2009.11.23 04:37
|buy
|2.00
|audusd
|0.9204
|0.9170
|0.0000
|0.9198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|24018541
|2009.11.23 04:38
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.71
|132.00
|0.00
|132.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|247.58
|24018572
|2009.11.23 04:39
|buy
|2.00
|chfjpy
|87.79
|87.07
|0.00
|87.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|157.55
|24018608
|2009.11.23 04:39
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4925
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|24020253
|2009.11.23 05:00
|buy
|2.00
|audusd
|0.9197
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.9198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|24020316
|2009.11.23 05:01
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.0131
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|316.36
|24020349
|2009.11.23 05:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4925
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|24020376
|2009.11.23 05:02
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.75
|0.00
|0.00
|132.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|157.56
|24020423
|2009.11.23 05:02
|buy
|2.00
|chfjpy
|87.79
|0.00
|0.00
|87.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|157.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 053.42
|Floating P/L:
|2 053.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|10 280.35
|Floating P/L:
|2 053.42
|Margin:
|11 783.84
|Balance:
|60 280.35
|Equity:
|62 333.77
|Free Margin:
|50 549.93
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|10 280.35
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|10 280.35
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1285.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 400.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 285.04
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (10 280.35)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|10 280.35 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0