FXDD

Account: 7393799 Name: 50000 Currency: USD 2009 November 20, 14:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
238548872009.11.19 23:43buy2.00usdchf1.01320.00001.01722009.11.20 11:151.01530.000.000.00413.67
239205462009.11.20 11:19sell2.00chfjpy87.460.000.002009.11.20 14:3787.170.000.000.00651.76
238548352009.11.19 23:42sell4.00eurusd1.49210.00001.48462009.11.20 11:151.48990.000.00-7.64880.00
239204992009.11.20 11:19sell2.00eurjpy132.330.000.002009.11.20 14:36131.880.000.000.001 011.24
238548972009.11.19 23:44sell4.00audusd0.91940.00000.91192009.11.20 11:150.91670.000.00-37.351 080.00
239204762009.11.20 11:19sell2.00gbpjpy147.230.000.002009.11.20 14:36146.710.000.000.001 168.67
238686852009.11.20 02:53sell4.00audusd0.92090.00000.00002009.11.20 11:150.91660.000.000.001 720.00
239200152009.11.20 11:15sell4.00gbpusd1.65710.00000.00002009.11.20 14:361.64860.000.000.003 400.00
238546192009.11.19 23:41balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -44.99 10 325.34
Closed P/L: 10 280.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 10 280.35 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 60 280.35 Equity: 60 280.35 Free Margin: 60 280.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 10 280.35 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 10 280.35
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1285.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3 400.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1 285.04 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (10 280.35) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 10 280.35 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0