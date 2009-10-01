Strategy Tester Report
Lordorly_JC_v0.0
IBFX-MT4 Demo-1_5 decimal (Build 225)

S¡mboloEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Per¡odo15 minutos (M15) 2009.10.01 00:14 - 2009.10.25 23:40 (2009.10.01 - 2009.10.26)
ModeloCada tick (el m‚todo m s preciso basado en todos los per¡odos menores disponibles)
Par metrosDias=2; Lots=0.2; MaximumRisk=0.02;
Barras en la prueba1042Ticks modelados107409Calidad del modeladon/a
Errores de gr ficos mal agrupados17202
Dep¢sito inicial250.00
Beneficio neto total1173.59Beneficio bruto1600.01P‚rdida bruta-426.41
Factor de beneficio3.75Rentabilidad esperada12.76
Disminuci¢n absoluta6.20Disminuci¢n maximal90.50 (14.04%)Disminuci¢n relativa14.27% (54.40)
Total de operaciones92Posiciones cortas (ganado %)46 (56.52%)Posiciones largas (ganado %)46 (58.70%)
Operaciones de beneficios (% del total)53 (57.61%)Operaciones de p‚rdidas (% del total)39 (42.39%)
MayorOperaciones de beneficios108.00Operaciones de p‚rdidas-30.00
MediaOperaciones de beneficios30.19Operaciones de p‚rdidas-10.93
M ximoganancias consecutivas (beneficios en dinero)6 (198.00)p‚rdidas consecutivas (p‚rdidas en dinero)5 (-50.00)
M ximobeneficios consecutivos (n£mero de ganancias)198.00 (6)p‚rdidas consecutivas (n£mero de p‚rdidas)-50.00 (5)
Mediaganancias consecutivas2p‚rdidas consecutivas2
Graph
N£m.TiempoTipoOrdenVolumenPrecioS / LT / PBeneficiosBalance
12009.10.01 01:26sell10.101.463781.466780.00000
22009.10.01 07:04close10.101.457981.466780.0000058.00308.00
32009.10.01 07:04buy20.101.457981.454980.00000
42009.10.01 08:46close20.101.457781.454980.00000-2.00306.00
52009.10.01 08:46sell30.101.457781.460780.00000
62009.10.01 12:38close30.101.454981.460780.0000028.00334.00
72009.10.01 12:38buy40.101.454981.451980.00000
82009.10.01 15:01close40.101.455781.451980.000008.00342.00
92009.10.01 15:01sell50.101.455781.458780.00000
102009.10.01 16:21close50.101.453981.458780.0000018.00360.00
112009.10.01 16:21buy60.101.453981.450980.00000
122009.10.01 19:13close60.101.452781.450980.00000-12.00348.00
132009.10.01 19:13sell70.101.452781.455780.00000
142009.10.02 00:37close70.101.452651.455780.000000.99348.99
152009.10.02 00:37buy80.101.452651.449650.00000
162009.10.02 06:52close80.101.453781.449650.0000011.30360.29
172009.10.02 06:52sell90.101.453781.456780.00000
182009.10.02 08:45close90.101.454981.456780.00000-12.00348.29
192009.10.02 08:45buy100.101.454981.451980.00000
202009.10.02 10:16close100.101.453781.451980.00000-12.00336.29
212009.10.02 10:16sell110.101.453781.456780.00000
222009.10.02 12:40close110.101.450981.456780.0000028.00364.29
232009.10.02 12:40buy120.101.450981.447980.00000
242009.10.02 14:50close120.101.461781.447980.00000108.00472.29
252009.10.02 14:50sell130.101.461781.464780.00000
262009.10.02 16:04close130.101.459981.464780.0000018.00490.29
272009.10.02 16:04buy140.101.459981.456980.00000
282009.10.02 18:59close140.101.458781.456980.00000-12.00478.29
292009.10.02 18:59sell150.101.458781.461780.00000
302009.10.04 22:00close150.101.458981.461780.00000-2.00476.29
312009.10.04 22:00buy160.101.458981.455980.00000
322009.10.05 07:00close160.101.462781.455980.0000038.00514.28
332009.10.05 07:00sell170.101.462781.465780.00000
342009.10.05 13:55close170.101.461981.465780.000008.00522.28
352009.10.05 13:55buy180.101.461981.458980.00000
362009.10.06 06:41close180.101.471781.458980.0000098.00620.28
372009.10.06 06:41sell190.101.471781.474780.00000
382009.10.06 07:04close190.101.472981.474780.00000-12.00608.28
392009.10.06 07:04buy200.101.472981.469980.00000
402009.10.06 11:02close200.101.471781.469980.00000-12.00596.28
412009.10.06 11:02sell210.101.471781.474780.00000
422009.10.06 13:01close210.101.472981.474780.00000-12.00584.28
432009.10.06 13:01buy220.101.472981.469980.00000
442009.10.06 13:16close220.101.471781.469980.00000-12.00572.28
452009.10.06 13:16sell230.101.471781.474780.00000
462009.10.06 13:39close230.101.471981.474780.00000-2.00570.28
472009.10.06 13:39buy240.101.471981.468980.00000
482009.10.06 15:50close240.101.473781.468980.0000018.00588.28
492009.10.06 15:50sell250.101.473781.476780.00000
502009.10.06 23:21close250.101.473011.476780.000007.70595.98
512009.10.06 23:21buy260.101.473011.470010.00000
522009.10.07 00:19s/l260.101.470011.470010.00000-30.00565.98
532009.10.07 10:51sell270.101.470781.473780.00000
542009.10.07 13:36close270.101.468681.473780.0000021.00586.98
552009.10.07 13:36buy280.101.468681.465680.00000
562009.10.07 18:04close280.101.466781.465680.00000-19.00567.98
572009.10.07 18:04sell290.101.466781.469780.00000
582009.10.07 19:22close290.101.467981.469780.00000-12.00555.98
592009.10.07 19:22buy300.101.467981.464980.00000
602009.10.08 11:20close300.101.475781.464980.0000077.99633.97
612009.10.08 11:20sell310.101.475781.478780.00000
622009.10.08 12:38close310.101.476931.478780.00000-11.50622.47
632009.10.08 12:38buy320.101.476931.473930.00000
642009.10.08 13:07close320.101.477781.473930.000008.50630.97
652009.10.08 13:07sell330.101.477781.480780.00000
662009.10.08 14:31close330.101.474981.480780.0000028.00658.97
672009.10.08 14:31buy340.101.474981.471980.00000
682009.10.08 17:12close340.101.478781.471980.0000038.00696.97
692009.10.08 17:12sell350.101.478781.481780.00000
702009.10.09 04:22close350.101.472981.481780.0000057.69754.66
712009.10.09 04:22buy360.101.472981.469980.00000
722009.10.09 12:14close360.101.474781.469980.0000018.00772.66
732009.10.09 12:14sell370.101.474781.477780.00000
742009.10.09 14:07close370.101.473981.477780.000008.00780.66
752009.10.09 14:07buy380.101.473981.470980.00000
762009.10.09 15:35close380.101.473781.470980.00000-2.00778.66
772009.10.09 15:35sell390.101.473781.476780.00000
782009.10.09 16:56close390.101.469981.476780.0000038.00816.66
792009.10.09 16:56buy400.101.469981.466980.00000
802009.10.11 23:59close400.101.471781.466980.0000018.00834.66
812009.10.11 23:59sell410.101.471781.474780.00000
822009.10.12 01:52close410.101.469981.474780.0000017.69852.34
832009.10.12 01:52buy420.101.469981.466980.00000
842009.10.12 06:30close420.101.469781.466980.00000-2.00850.34
852009.10.12 06:30sell430.101.469781.472780.00000
862009.10.12 08:15close430.101.470981.472780.00000-12.00838.34
872009.10.12 08:15buy440.101.470981.467980.00000
882009.10.12 15:33close440.101.478781.467980.0000078.00916.34
892009.10.12 15:33sell450.101.478781.481780.00000
902009.10.12 23:33close450.101.479671.481780.00000-8.90907.44
912009.10.12 23:33buy460.101.479671.476670.00000
922009.10.13 09:00close460.101.477781.476670.00000-18.90888.54
932009.10.13 09:00sell470.101.477781.480780.00000
942009.10.13 09:25close470.101.478981.480780.00000-12.00876.54
952009.10.13 09:25buy480.101.478981.475980.00000
962009.10.13 12:54close480.101.484781.475980.0000058.00934.54
972009.10.13 12:54sell490.101.484781.487780.00000
982009.10.13 15:46close490.101.482981.487780.0000018.00952.54
992009.10.13 15:46buy500.101.482981.479980.00000
1002009.10.13 18:01close500.101.483781.479980.000008.00960.54
1012009.10.13 18:01sell510.101.483781.486780.00000
1022009.10.13 19:03close510.101.482981.486780.000008.00968.54
1032009.10.13 19:03buy520.101.482981.479980.00000
1042009.10.14 11:12close520.101.489781.479980.0000068.001036.54
1052009.10.14 11:12sell530.101.489781.492780.00000
1062009.10.14 13:04close530.101.489981.492780.00000-2.001034.54
1072009.10.14 13:04buy540.101.489981.486980.00000
1082009.10.14 18:13close540.101.491781.486980.0000018.001052.54
1092009.10.14 18:13sell550.101.491781.494780.00000
1102009.10.14 21:07close550.101.492981.494780.00000-12.001040.54
1112009.10.14 21:07buy560.101.492981.489980.00000
1122009.10.15 06:56close560.101.493781.489980.000007.991048.53
1132009.10.15 06:56sell570.101.493781.496780.00000
1142009.10.15 10:45close570.101.492641.496780.0000011.401059.93
1152009.10.15 10:45buy580.101.492641.489640.00000
1162009.10.15 11:15s/l580.101.489641.489640.00000-30.001029.93
1172009.10.15 12:44sell590.101.487781.490780.00000
1182009.10.15 13:09close590.101.487981.490780.00000-2.001027.93
1192009.10.15 13:09buy600.101.487981.484980.00000
1202009.10.15 16:51close600.101.492781.484980.0000048.001075.93
1212009.10.15 16:51sell610.101.492781.495780.00000
1222009.10.15 18:42close610.101.492981.495780.00000-2.001073.93
1232009.10.15 18:42buy620.101.492981.489980.00000
1242009.10.16 02:55close620.101.493781.489980.000008.001081.93
1252009.10.16 02:55sell630.101.493781.496780.00000
1262009.10.16 07:16close630.101.491741.496780.0000020.401102.33
1272009.10.16 07:16buy640.101.491741.488740.00000
1282009.10.16 11:06s/l640.101.488741.488740.00000-30.001072.33
1292009.10.16 15:21sell650.101.488781.491780.00000
1302009.10.16 17:23close650.101.489981.491780.00000-12.001060.33
1312009.10.16 17:23buy660.101.489981.486980.00000
1322009.10.18 23:16close660.101.489781.486980.00000-2.001058.33
1332009.10.18 23:16sell670.101.489781.492780.00000
1342009.10.19 02:12close670.101.485981.492780.0000037.691096.01
1352009.10.19 02:12buy680.101.485981.482980.00000
1362009.10.19 10:59close680.101.492781.482980.0000068.001164.01
1372009.10.19 10:59sell690.101.492781.495780.00000
1382009.10.19 12:40close690.101.492971.495780.00000-1.901162.11
1392009.10.19 12:40buy700.101.492971.489970.00000
1402009.10.20 03:45close700.101.496781.489970.0000038.101200.21
1412009.10.20 03:45sell710.101.496781.499780.00000
1422009.10.20 09:42close710.101.497981.499780.00000-12.001188.21
1432009.10.20 09:42buy720.101.497981.494980.00000
1442009.10.20 12:36close720.101.496781.494980.00000-12.001176.21
1452009.10.20 12:36sell730.101.496781.499780.00000
1462009.10.20 16:17close730.101.490981.499780.0000058.001234.21
1472009.10.20 16:17buy740.101.490981.487980.00000
1482009.10.21 00:39close740.101.491781.487980.000008.001242.21
1492009.10.21 00:39sell750.101.491781.494780.00000
1502009.10.21 02:35close750.101.490981.494780.000008.001250.21
1512009.10.21 02:35buy760.101.490981.487980.00000
1522009.10.21 09:09close760.101.493781.487980.0000028.001278.21
1532009.10.21 09:09sell770.101.493781.496780.00000
1542009.10.21 12:01close770.101.492981.496780.000008.001286.21
1552009.10.21 12:01buy780.101.492981.489980.00000
1562009.10.21 19:31close780.101.501781.489980.0000088.001374.21
1572009.10.21 19:31sell790.101.501781.504780.00000
1582009.10.21 20:48close790.101.501981.504780.00000-2.001372.21
1592009.10.21 20:48buy800.101.501981.498980.00000
1602009.10.22 02:31close800.101.500781.498980.00000-12.011360.20
1612009.10.22 02:31sell810.101.500781.503780.00000
1622009.10.22 05:02close810.101.499981.503780.000008.001368.20
1632009.10.22 05:02buy820.101.499981.496980.00000
1642009.10.22 05:46close820.101.498781.496980.00000-12.001356.20
1652009.10.22 05:46sell830.101.498781.501780.00000
1662009.10.22 09:05close830.101.496981.501780.0000018.001374.20
1672009.10.22 09:05buy840.101.496981.493980.00000
1682009.10.22 13:32close840.101.498781.493980.0000018.001392.20
1692009.10.22 13:32sell850.101.498781.501780.00000
1702009.10.22 14:23close850.101.498981.501780.00000-2.001390.20
1712009.10.22 14:23buy860.101.498981.495980.00000
1722009.10.23 00:54close860.101.503781.495980.0000048.001438.19
1732009.10.23 00:54sell870.101.503781.506780.00000
1742009.10.23 07:13close870.101.501981.506780.0000018.001456.19
1752009.10.23 07:13buy880.101.501981.498980.00000
1762009.10.23 12:09close880.101.502781.498980.000008.001464.19
1772009.10.23 12:09sell890.101.502781.505780.00000
1782009.10.23 12:33close890.101.503761.505780.00000-9.801454.39
1792009.10.23 12:33buy900.101.503761.500760.00000
1802009.10.23 14:08s/l900.101.500761.500760.00000-30.001424.39
1812009.10.23 17:38sell910.101.501781.504780.00000
1822009.10.25 22:28close910.101.500821.504780.000009.601433.99
1832009.10.25 22:28buy920.101.500821.497820.00000
1842009.10.25 23:40close at stop920.101.499781.497820.00000-10.401423.59