Strategy Tester Report
Lordorly_JC_v0.0
IBFX-MT4 Demo-1_5 decimal (Build 225)
|S¡mbolo
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Per¡odo
|15 minutos (M15) 2009.10.01 00:14 - 2009.10.25 23:40 (2009.10.01 - 2009.10.26)
|Modelo
|Cada tick (el m‚todo m s preciso basado en todos los per¡odos menores disponibles)
|Par metros
|Dias=2; Lots=0.2; MaximumRisk=0.02;
|Barras en la prueba
|1042
|Ticks modelados
|107409
|Calidad del modelado
|n/a
|Errores de gr ficos mal agrupados
|17202
|Dep¢sito inicial
|250.00
|Beneficio neto total
|1173.59
|Beneficio bruto
|1600.01
|P‚rdida bruta
|-426.41
|Factor de beneficio
|3.75
|Rentabilidad esperada
|12.76
|Disminuci¢n absoluta
|6.20
|Disminuci¢n maximal
|90.50 (14.04%)
|Disminuci¢n relativa
|14.27% (54.40)
|Total de operaciones
|92
|Posiciones cortas (ganado %)
|46 (56.52%)
|Posiciones largas (ganado %)
|46 (58.70%)
|Operaciones de beneficios (% del total)
|53 (57.61%)
|Operaciones de p‚rdidas (% del total)
|39 (42.39%)
|Mayor
|Operaciones de beneficios
|108.00
|Operaciones de p‚rdidas
|-30.00
|Media
|Operaciones de beneficios
|30.19
|Operaciones de p‚rdidas
|-10.93
|M ximo
|ganancias consecutivas (beneficios en dinero)
|6 (198.00)
|p‚rdidas consecutivas (p‚rdidas en dinero)
|5 (-50.00)
|M ximo
|beneficios consecutivos (n£mero de ganancias)
|198.00 (6)
|p‚rdidas consecutivas (n£mero de p‚rdidas)
|-50.00 (5)
|Media
|ganancias consecutivas
|2
|p‚rdidas consecutivas
|2
|N£m.
|Tiempo
|Tipo
|Orden
|Volumen
|Precio
|S / L
|T / P
|Beneficios
|Balance
|1
|2009.10.01 01:26
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.46378
|1.46678
|0.00000
|2
|2009.10.01 07:04
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.45798
|1.46678
|0.00000
|58.00
|308.00
|3
|2009.10.01 07:04
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.45798
|1.45498
|0.00000
|4
|2009.10.01 08:46
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.45778
|1.45498
|0.00000
|-2.00
|306.00
|5
|2009.10.01 08:46
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.45778
|1.46078
|0.00000
|6
|2009.10.01 12:38
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.45498
|1.46078
|0.00000
|28.00
|334.00
|7
|2009.10.01 12:38
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.45498
|1.45198
|0.00000
|8
|2009.10.01 15:01
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.45578
|1.45198
|0.00000
|8.00
|342.00
|9
|2009.10.01 15:01
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.45578
|1.45878
|0.00000
|10
|2009.10.01 16:21
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.45398
|1.45878
|0.00000
|18.00
|360.00
|11
|2009.10.01 16:21
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.45398
|1.45098
|0.00000
|12
|2009.10.01 19:13
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.45278
|1.45098
|0.00000
|-12.00
|348.00
|13
|2009.10.01 19:13
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.45278
|1.45578
|0.00000
|14
|2009.10.02 00:37
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.45265
|1.45578
|0.00000
|0.99
|348.99
|15
|2009.10.02 00:37
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.45265
|1.44965
|0.00000
|16
|2009.10.02 06:52
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.45378
|1.44965
|0.00000
|11.30
|360.29
|17
|2009.10.02 06:52
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.45378
|1.45678
|0.00000
|18
|2009.10.02 08:45
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.45498
|1.45678
|0.00000
|-12.00
|348.29
|19
|2009.10.02 08:45
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.45498
|1.45198
|0.00000
|20
|2009.10.02 10:16
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.45378
|1.45198
|0.00000
|-12.00
|336.29
|21
|2009.10.02 10:16
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.45378
|1.45678
|0.00000
|22
|2009.10.02 12:40
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.45098
|1.45678
|0.00000
|28.00
|364.29
|23
|2009.10.02 12:40
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.45098
|1.44798
|0.00000
|24
|2009.10.02 14:50
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.46178
|1.44798
|0.00000
|108.00
|472.29
|25
|2009.10.02 14:50
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.46178
|1.46478
|0.00000
|26
|2009.10.02 16:04
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.45998
|1.46478
|0.00000
|18.00
|490.29
|27
|2009.10.02 16:04
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.45998
|1.45698
|0.00000
|28
|2009.10.02 18:59
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.45878
|1.45698
|0.00000
|-12.00
|478.29
|29
|2009.10.02 18:59
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.45878
|1.46178
|0.00000
|30
|2009.10.04 22:00
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.45898
|1.46178
|0.00000
|-2.00
|476.29
|31
|2009.10.04 22:00
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.45898
|1.45598
|0.00000
|32
|2009.10.05 07:00
|close
|16
|0.10
|1.46278
|1.45598
|0.00000
|38.00
|514.28
|33
|2009.10.05 07:00
|sell
|17
|0.10
|1.46278
|1.46578
|0.00000
|34
|2009.10.05 13:55
|close
|17
|0.10
|1.46198
|1.46578
|0.00000
|8.00
|522.28
|35
|2009.10.05 13:55
|buy
|18
|0.10
|1.46198
|1.45898
|0.00000
|36
|2009.10.06 06:41
|close
|18
|0.10
|1.47178
|1.45898
|0.00000
|98.00
|620.28
|37
|2009.10.06 06:41
|sell
|19
|0.10
|1.47178
|1.47478
|0.00000
|38
|2009.10.06 07:04
|close
|19
|0.10
|1.47298
|1.47478
|0.00000
|-12.00
|608.28
|39
|2009.10.06 07:04
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.47298
|1.46998
|0.00000
|40
|2009.10.06 11:02
|close
|20
|0.10
|1.47178
|1.46998
|0.00000
|-12.00
|596.28
|41
|2009.10.06 11:02
|sell
|21
|0.10
|1.47178
|1.47478
|0.00000
|42
|2009.10.06 13:01
|close
|21
|0.10
|1.47298
|1.47478
|0.00000
|-12.00
|584.28
|43
|2009.10.06 13:01
|buy
|22
|0.10
|1.47298
|1.46998
|0.00000
|44
|2009.10.06 13:16
|close
|22
|0.10
|1.47178
|1.46998
|0.00000
|-12.00
|572.28
|45
|2009.10.06 13:16
|sell
|23
|0.10
|1.47178
|1.47478
|0.00000
|46
|2009.10.06 13:39
|close
|23
|0.10
|1.47198
|1.47478
|0.00000
|-2.00
|570.28
|47
|2009.10.06 13:39
|buy
|24
|0.10
|1.47198
|1.46898
|0.00000
|48
|2009.10.06 15:50
|close
|24
|0.10
|1.47378
|1.46898
|0.00000
|18.00
|588.28
|49
|2009.10.06 15:50
|sell
|25
|0.10
|1.47378
|1.47678
|0.00000
|50
|2009.10.06 23:21
|close
|25
|0.10
|1.47301
|1.47678
|0.00000
|7.70
|595.98
|51
|2009.10.06 23:21
|buy
|26
|0.10
|1.47301
|1.47001
|0.00000
|52
|2009.10.07 00:19
|s/l
|26
|0.10
|1.47001
|1.47001
|0.00000
|-30.00
|565.98
|53
|2009.10.07 10:51
|sell
|27
|0.10
|1.47078
|1.47378
|0.00000
|54
|2009.10.07 13:36
|close
|27
|0.10
|1.46868
|1.47378
|0.00000
|21.00
|586.98
|55
|2009.10.07 13:36
|buy
|28
|0.10
|1.46868
|1.46568
|0.00000
|56
|2009.10.07 18:04
|close
|28
|0.10
|1.46678
|1.46568
|0.00000
|-19.00
|567.98
|57
|2009.10.07 18:04
|sell
|29
|0.10
|1.46678
|1.46978
|0.00000
|58
|2009.10.07 19:22
|close
|29
|0.10
|1.46798
|1.46978
|0.00000
|-12.00
|555.98
|59
|2009.10.07 19:22
|buy
|30
|0.10
|1.46798
|1.46498
|0.00000
|60
|2009.10.08 11:20
|close
|30
|0.10
|1.47578
|1.46498
|0.00000
|77.99
|633.97
|61
|2009.10.08 11:20
|sell
|31
|0.10
|1.47578
|1.47878
|0.00000
|62
|2009.10.08 12:38
|close
|31
|0.10
|1.47693
|1.47878
|0.00000
|-11.50
|622.47
|63
|2009.10.08 12:38
|buy
|32
|0.10
|1.47693
|1.47393
|0.00000
|64
|2009.10.08 13:07
|close
|32
|0.10
|1.47778
|1.47393
|0.00000
|8.50
|630.97
|65
|2009.10.08 13:07
|sell
|33
|0.10
|1.47778
|1.48078
|0.00000
|66
|2009.10.08 14:31
|close
|33
|0.10
|1.47498
|1.48078
|0.00000
|28.00
|658.97
|67
|2009.10.08 14:31
|buy
|34
|0.10
|1.47498
|1.47198
|0.00000
|68
|2009.10.08 17:12
|close
|34
|0.10
|1.47878
|1.47198
|0.00000
|38.00
|696.97
|69
|2009.10.08 17:12
|sell
|35
|0.10
|1.47878
|1.48178
|0.00000
|70
|2009.10.09 04:22
|close
|35
|0.10
|1.47298
|1.48178
|0.00000
|57.69
|754.66
|71
|2009.10.09 04:22
|buy
|36
|0.10
|1.47298
|1.46998
|0.00000
|72
|2009.10.09 12:14
|close
|36
|0.10
|1.47478
|1.46998
|0.00000
|18.00
|772.66
|73
|2009.10.09 12:14
|sell
|37
|0.10
|1.47478
|1.47778
|0.00000
|74
|2009.10.09 14:07
|close
|37
|0.10
|1.47398
|1.47778
|0.00000
|8.00
|780.66
|75
|2009.10.09 14:07
|buy
|38
|0.10
|1.47398
|1.47098
|0.00000
|76
|2009.10.09 15:35
|close
|38
|0.10
|1.47378
|1.47098
|0.00000
|-2.00
|778.66
|77
|2009.10.09 15:35
|sell
|39
|0.10
|1.47378
|1.47678
|0.00000
|78
|2009.10.09 16:56
|close
|39
|0.10
|1.46998
|1.47678
|0.00000
|38.00
|816.66
|79
|2009.10.09 16:56
|buy
|40
|0.10
|1.46998
|1.46698
|0.00000
|80
|2009.10.11 23:59
|close
|40
|0.10
|1.47178
|1.46698
|0.00000
|18.00
|834.66
|81
|2009.10.11 23:59
|sell
|41
|0.10
|1.47178
|1.47478
|0.00000
|82
|2009.10.12 01:52
|close
|41
|0.10
|1.46998
|1.47478
|0.00000
|17.69
|852.34
|83
|2009.10.12 01:52
|buy
|42
|0.10
|1.46998
|1.46698
|0.00000
|84
|2009.10.12 06:30
|close
|42
|0.10
|1.46978
|1.46698
|0.00000
|-2.00
|850.34
|85
|2009.10.12 06:30
|sell
|43
|0.10
|1.46978
|1.47278
|0.00000
|86
|2009.10.12 08:15
|close
|43
|0.10
|1.47098
|1.47278
|0.00000
|-12.00
|838.34
|87
|2009.10.12 08:15
|buy
|44
|0.10
|1.47098
|1.46798
|0.00000
|88
|2009.10.12 15:33
|close
|44
|0.10
|1.47878
|1.46798
|0.00000
|78.00
|916.34
|89
|2009.10.12 15:33
|sell
|45
|0.10
|1.47878
|1.48178
|0.00000
|90
|2009.10.12 23:33
|close
|45
|0.10
|1.47967
|1.48178
|0.00000
|-8.90
|907.44
|91
|2009.10.12 23:33
|buy
|46
|0.10
|1.47967
|1.47667
|0.00000
|92
|2009.10.13 09:00
|close
|46
|0.10
|1.47778
|1.47667
|0.00000
|-18.90
|888.54
|93
|2009.10.13 09:00
|sell
|47
|0.10
|1.47778
|1.48078
|0.00000
|94
|2009.10.13 09:25
|close
|47
|0.10
|1.47898
|1.48078
|0.00000
|-12.00
|876.54
|95
|2009.10.13 09:25
|buy
|48
|0.10
|1.47898
|1.47598
|0.00000
|96
|2009.10.13 12:54
|close
|48
|0.10
|1.48478
|1.47598
|0.00000
|58.00
|934.54
|97
|2009.10.13 12:54
|sell
|49
|0.10
|1.48478
|1.48778
|0.00000
|98
|2009.10.13 15:46
|close
|49
|0.10
|1.48298
|1.48778
|0.00000
|18.00
|952.54
|99
|2009.10.13 15:46
|buy
|50
|0.10
|1.48298
|1.47998
|0.00000
|100
|2009.10.13 18:01
|close
|50
|0.10
|1.48378
|1.47998
|0.00000
|8.00
|960.54
|101
|2009.10.13 18:01
|sell
|51
|0.10
|1.48378
|1.48678
|0.00000
|102
|2009.10.13 19:03
|close
|51
|0.10
|1.48298
|1.48678
|0.00000
|8.00
|968.54
|103
|2009.10.13 19:03
|buy
|52
|0.10
|1.48298
|1.47998
|0.00000
|104
|2009.10.14 11:12
|close
|52
|0.10
|1.48978
|1.47998
|0.00000
|68.00
|1036.54
|105
|2009.10.14 11:12
|sell
|53
|0.10
|1.48978
|1.49278
|0.00000
|106
|2009.10.14 13:04
|close
|53
|0.10
|1.48998
|1.49278
|0.00000
|-2.00
|1034.54
|107
|2009.10.14 13:04
|buy
|54
|0.10
|1.48998
|1.48698
|0.00000
|108
|2009.10.14 18:13
|close
|54
|0.10
|1.49178
|1.48698
|0.00000
|18.00
|1052.54
|109
|2009.10.14 18:13
|sell
|55
|0.10
|1.49178
|1.49478
|0.00000
|110
|2009.10.14 21:07
|close
|55
|0.10
|1.49298
|1.49478
|0.00000
|-12.00
|1040.54
|111
|2009.10.14 21:07
|buy
|56
|0.10
|1.49298
|1.48998
|0.00000
|112
|2009.10.15 06:56
|close
|56
|0.10
|1.49378
|1.48998
|0.00000
|7.99
|1048.53
|113
|2009.10.15 06:56
|sell
|57
|0.10
|1.49378
|1.49678
|0.00000
|114
|2009.10.15 10:45
|close
|57
|0.10
|1.49264
|1.49678
|0.00000
|11.40
|1059.93
|115
|2009.10.15 10:45
|buy
|58
|0.10
|1.49264
|1.48964
|0.00000
|116
|2009.10.15 11:15
|s/l
|58
|0.10
|1.48964
|1.48964
|0.00000
|-30.00
|1029.93
|117
|2009.10.15 12:44
|sell
|59
|0.10
|1.48778
|1.49078
|0.00000
|118
|2009.10.15 13:09
|close
|59
|0.10
|1.48798
|1.49078
|0.00000
|-2.00
|1027.93
|119
|2009.10.15 13:09
|buy
|60
|0.10
|1.48798
|1.48498
|0.00000
|120
|2009.10.15 16:51
|close
|60
|0.10
|1.49278
|1.48498
|0.00000
|48.00
|1075.93
|121
|2009.10.15 16:51
|sell
|61
|0.10
|1.49278
|1.49578
|0.00000
|122
|2009.10.15 18:42
|close
|61
|0.10
|1.49298
|1.49578
|0.00000
|-2.00
|1073.93
|123
|2009.10.15 18:42
|buy
|62
|0.10
|1.49298
|1.48998
|0.00000
|124
|2009.10.16 02:55
|close
|62
|0.10
|1.49378
|1.48998
|0.00000
|8.00
|1081.93
|125
|2009.10.16 02:55
|sell
|63
|0.10
|1.49378
|1.49678
|0.00000
|126
|2009.10.16 07:16
|close
|63
|0.10
|1.49174
|1.49678
|0.00000
|20.40
|1102.33
|127
|2009.10.16 07:16
|buy
|64
|0.10
|1.49174
|1.48874
|0.00000
|128
|2009.10.16 11:06
|s/l
|64
|0.10
|1.48874
|1.48874
|0.00000
|-30.00
|1072.33
|129
|2009.10.16 15:21
|sell
|65
|0.10
|1.48878
|1.49178
|0.00000
|130
|2009.10.16 17:23
|close
|65
|0.10
|1.48998
|1.49178
|0.00000
|-12.00
|1060.33
|131
|2009.10.16 17:23
|buy
|66
|0.10
|1.48998
|1.48698
|0.00000
|132
|2009.10.18 23:16
|close
|66
|0.10
|1.48978
|1.48698
|0.00000
|-2.00
|1058.33
|133
|2009.10.18 23:16
|sell
|67
|0.10
|1.48978
|1.49278
|0.00000
|134
|2009.10.19 02:12
|close
|67
|0.10
|1.48598
|1.49278
|0.00000
|37.69
|1096.01
|135
|2009.10.19 02:12
|buy
|68
|0.10
|1.48598
|1.48298
|0.00000
|136
|2009.10.19 10:59
|close
|68
|0.10
|1.49278
|1.48298
|0.00000
|68.00
|1164.01
|137
|2009.10.19 10:59
|sell
|69
|0.10
|1.49278
|1.49578
|0.00000
|138
|2009.10.19 12:40
|close
|69
|0.10
|1.49297
|1.49578
|0.00000
|-1.90
|1162.11
|139
|2009.10.19 12:40
|buy
|70
|0.10
|1.49297
|1.48997
|0.00000
|140
|2009.10.20 03:45
|close
|70
|0.10
|1.49678
|1.48997
|0.00000
|38.10
|1200.21
|141
|2009.10.20 03:45
|sell
|71
|0.10
|1.49678
|1.49978
|0.00000
|142
|2009.10.20 09:42
|close
|71
|0.10
|1.49798
|1.49978
|0.00000
|-12.00
|1188.21
|143
|2009.10.20 09:42
|buy
|72
|0.10
|1.49798
|1.49498
|0.00000
|144
|2009.10.20 12:36
|close
|72
|0.10
|1.49678
|1.49498
|0.00000
|-12.00
|1176.21
|145
|2009.10.20 12:36
|sell
|73
|0.10
|1.49678
|1.49978
|0.00000
|146
|2009.10.20 16:17
|close
|73
|0.10
|1.49098
|1.49978
|0.00000
|58.00
|1234.21
|147
|2009.10.20 16:17
|buy
|74
|0.10
|1.49098
|1.48798
|0.00000
|148
|2009.10.21 00:39
|close
|74
|0.10
|1.49178
|1.48798
|0.00000
|8.00
|1242.21
|149
|2009.10.21 00:39
|sell
|75
|0.10
|1.49178
|1.49478
|0.00000
|150
|2009.10.21 02:35
|close
|75
|0.10
|1.49098
|1.49478
|0.00000
|8.00
|1250.21
|151
|2009.10.21 02:35
|buy
|76
|0.10
|1.49098
|1.48798
|0.00000
|152
|2009.10.21 09:09
|close
|76
|0.10
|1.49378
|1.48798
|0.00000
|28.00
|1278.21
|153
|2009.10.21 09:09
|sell
|77
|0.10
|1.49378
|1.49678
|0.00000
|154
|2009.10.21 12:01
|close
|77
|0.10
|1.49298
|1.49678
|0.00000
|8.00
|1286.21
|155
|2009.10.21 12:01
|buy
|78
|0.10
|1.49298
|1.48998
|0.00000
|156
|2009.10.21 19:31
|close
|78
|0.10
|1.50178
|1.48998
|0.00000
|88.00
|1374.21
|157
|2009.10.21 19:31
|sell
|79
|0.10
|1.50178
|1.50478
|0.00000
|158
|2009.10.21 20:48
|close
|79
|0.10
|1.50198
|1.50478
|0.00000
|-2.00
|1372.21
|159
|2009.10.21 20:48
|buy
|80
|0.10
|1.50198
|1.49898
|0.00000
|160
|2009.10.22 02:31
|close
|80
|0.10
|1.50078
|1.49898
|0.00000
|-12.01
|1360.20
|161
|2009.10.22 02:31
|sell
|81
|0.10
|1.50078
|1.50378
|0.00000
|162
|2009.10.22 05:02
|close
|81
|0.10
|1.49998
|1.50378
|0.00000
|8.00
|1368.20
|163
|2009.10.22 05:02
|buy
|82
|0.10
|1.49998
|1.49698
|0.00000
|164
|2009.10.22 05:46
|close
|82
|0.10
|1.49878
|1.49698
|0.00000
|-12.00
|1356.20
|165
|2009.10.22 05:46
|sell
|83
|0.10
|1.49878
|1.50178
|0.00000
|166
|2009.10.22 09:05
|close
|83
|0.10
|1.49698
|1.50178
|0.00000
|18.00
|1374.20
|167
|2009.10.22 09:05
|buy
|84
|0.10
|1.49698
|1.49398
|0.00000
|168
|2009.10.22 13:32
|close
|84
|0.10
|1.49878
|1.49398
|0.00000
|18.00
|1392.20
|169
|2009.10.22 13:32
|sell
|85
|0.10
|1.49878
|1.50178
|0.00000
|170
|2009.10.22 14:23
|close
|85
|0.10
|1.49898
|1.50178
|0.00000
|-2.00
|1390.20
|171
|2009.10.22 14:23
|buy
|86
|0.10
|1.49898
|1.49598
|0.00000
|172
|2009.10.23 00:54
|close
|86
|0.10
|1.50378
|1.49598
|0.00000
|48.00
|1438.19
|173
|2009.10.23 00:54
|sell
|87
|0.10
|1.50378
|1.50678
|0.00000
|174
|2009.10.23 07:13
|close
|87
|0.10
|1.50198
|1.50678
|0.00000
|18.00
|1456.19
|175
|2009.10.23 07:13
|buy
|88
|0.10
|1.50198
|1.49898
|0.00000
|176
|2009.10.23 12:09
|close
|88
|0.10
|1.50278
|1.49898
|0.00000
|8.00
|1464.19
|177
|2009.10.23 12:09
|sell
|89
|0.10
|1.50278
|1.50578
|0.00000
|178
|2009.10.23 12:33
|close
|89
|0.10
|1.50376
|1.50578
|0.00000
|-9.80
|1454.39
|179
|2009.10.23 12:33
|buy
|90
|0.10
|1.50376
|1.50076
|0.00000
|180
|2009.10.23 14:08
|s/l
|90
|0.10
|1.50076
|1.50076
|0.00000
|-30.00
|1424.39
|181
|2009.10.23 17:38
|sell
|91
|0.10
|1.50178
|1.50478
|0.00000
|182
|2009.10.25 22:28
|close
|91
|0.10
|1.50082
|1.50478
|0.00000
|9.60
|1433.99
|183
|2009.10.25 22:28
|buy
|92
|0.10
|1.50082
|1.49782
|0.00000
|184
|2009.10.25 23:40
|close at stop
|92
|0.10
|1.49978
|1.49782
|0.00000
|-10.40
|1423.59