MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Account: 2087 Name: betatesting Currency: USD 2009.10.12 20:48
Orders:
   Open TimeTicketTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PTimeState Comment
2009.10.12 20:225228sell1.00 / 1.00eurusd1.477820.000000.000002009.10.12 20:22filled
2009.10.12 20:225229sell1.00 / 1.00eurusd1.477790.000000.000002009.10.12 20:22filled
2009.10.12 20:245236buy0.50 / 0.50eurusd1.477970.000000.000002009.10.12 20:24filled
2009.10.12 20:335302buy1.50 / 1.50eurusd1.477600.000000.000002009.10.12 20:33filled
2009.10.12 20:395328buy3.20 / 3.20eurusd1.477550.000000.000002009.10.12 20:39filled
2009.10.12 20:435352buy0.10 / 0.10gbpusd1.57890.00000.00002009.10.12 20:43filled
2009.10.12 20:475370sell3.20 / 3.20eurusd1.477810.000000.000002009.10.12 20:47filled[tp at 1.47779]
2009.10.12 20:485375sell0.10 / 0.10gbpusd1.57900.00000.00002009.10.12 20:48filled
 
Deals:
   Open TimeTicketTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / POrderEntry CommissionSwapProfit
2009.10.12 19:405820balance5 000.00
2009.10.12 20:226222sell1.00eurusd1.477820.000000.000005228in0.00 
2009.10.12 20:226224sell1.00eurusd1.477790.000000.000005229in0.00 
2009.10.12 20:246242buy0.50eurusd1.477970.000000.000005236out0.000.00-8.25
2009.10.12 20:336323buy1.50eurusd1.477600.000000.000005302out0.000.0030.75
2009.10.12 20:396361buy3.20eurusd1.477550.000000.000005328in0.00 
2009.10.12 20:436394buy0.10gbpusd1.57890.00000.00005352in0.00 
2009.10.12 20:476418sell3.20eurusd1.477810.000000.000005370out0.000.0083.20
2009.10.12 20:486425sell0.10gbpusd1.57900.00000.00005375out0.000.001.00
  0.00 0.00 106.70
Closed P/L: 106.70
Positions:
   Open TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket PriceCommissionSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
   Open TimeTicketTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket PriceComment
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 106.70 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 106.70 Equity: 5 106.70 Free Margin: 5 106.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 114.95 Gross Loss: 8.25 Total Net Profit: 106.70
Profit Factor: 13.93 Expected Payoff: 26.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 8.25 Maximal Drawdown: 8.25 (0.17%) Relative Drawdown: 0.17% (8.25)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 83.20 loss trade: -8.25
Average profit trade: 38.32 loss trade: -8.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (114.95) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-8.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 114.95 (3) consecutive loss (count): -8.25 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1