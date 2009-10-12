MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 2087
|Name: betatesting
|Currency: USD
|2009.10.12 20:48
|Orders:
| Open Time
|Ticket
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Time
|State
|Comment
|2009.10.12 20:22
|5228
|sell
|1.00 / 1.00
|eurusd
|1.47782
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.12 20:22
|filled
|2009.10.12 20:22
|5229
|sell
|1.00 / 1.00
|eurusd
|1.47779
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.12 20:22
|filled
|2009.10.12 20:24
|5236
|buy
|0.50 / 0.50
|eurusd
|1.47797
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.12 20:24
|filled
|2009.10.12 20:33
|5302
|buy
|1.50 / 1.50
|eurusd
|1.47760
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.12 20:33
|filled
|2009.10.12 20:39
|5328
|buy
|3.20 / 3.20
|eurusd
|1.47755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.12 20:39
|filled
|2009.10.12 20:43
|5352
|buy
|0.10 / 0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5789
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.10.12 20:43
|filled
|2009.10.12 20:47
|5370
|sell
|3.20 / 3.20
|eurusd
|1.47781
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.12 20:47
|filled
|[tp at 1.47779]
|2009.10.12 20:48
|5375
|sell
|0.10 / 0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5790
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.10.12 20:48
|filled
|
|Deals:
| Open Time
|Ticket
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Order
|Entry
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2009.10.12 19:40
|5820
|balance
|5 000.00
|2009.10.12 20:22
|6222
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.47782
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5228
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.12 20:22
|6224
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.47779
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5229
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.12 20:24
|6242
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.47797
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5236
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.25
|2009.10.12 20:33
|6323
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.47760
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5302
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|30.75
|2009.10.12 20:39
|6361
|buy
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.47755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5328
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.12 20:43
|6394
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5789
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5352
|in
|0.00
|
|2009.10.12 20:47
|6418
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.47781
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5370
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|83.20
|2009.10.12 20:48
|6425
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5790
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5375
|out
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|106.70
|Closed P/L:
|106.70
|Positions:
| Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
| Open Time
|Ticket
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|Comment
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|106.70
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 106.70
|Equity:
|5 106.70
|Free Margin:
|5 106.70
|
|Details:
|
|Gross Profit:
|114.95
|Gross Loss:
|8.25
|Total Net Profit:
|106.70
|Profit Factor:
|13.93
|Expected Payoff:
|26.68
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|8.25
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8.25 (0.17%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.17% (8.25)
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|83.20
|loss trade:
|-8.25
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.32
|loss trade:
|-8.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (114.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-8.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|114.95 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8.25 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1