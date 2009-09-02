Strategy Tester Report
Gap_Trader
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.09.01 00:00 - 2009.10.15 23:45 (2009.09.01 - 2009.10.16)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|GapRange=2; SL_Factor=10; TP_Factor=4; Risk=0.1;
|Bars in test
|4145
|Ticks modelled
|1656694
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|773.75
|Gross profit
|2278.17
|Gross loss
|-1504.42
|Profit factor
|1.51
|Expected payoff
|51.58
|Absolute drawdown
|684.73
|Maximal drawdown
|1260.73 (11.92%)
|Relative drawdown
|11.92% (1260.73)
|Total trades
|15
|Short positions (won %)
|8 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (57.14%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|12 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|358.98
|loss trade
|-682.24
|Average
|profit trade
|189.85
|loss trade
|-501.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (1275.77)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-1031.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1275.77 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1031.36 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.09.02 16:00
|buy
|1
|0.32
|1.62315
|1.60198
|1.63162
|2
|2009.09.03 08:04
|t/p
|1
|0.32
|1.63162
|1.60198
|1.63162
|272.00
|10272.00
|3
|2009.09.07 00:00
|sell
|2
|0.32
|1.63935
|1.64609
|1.63665
|4
|2009.09.07 17:56
|t/p
|2
|0.32
|1.63665
|1.64609
|1.63665
|86.40
|10358.40
|5
|2009.09.14 00:00
|sell
|3
|0.32
|1.66841
|1.67789
|1.66462
|6
|2009.09.14 02:11
|t/p
|3
|0.32
|1.66462
|1.67789
|1.66462
|121.28
|10479.68
|7
|2009.09.14 02:22
|buy
|4
|0.32
|1.66271
|1.65179
|1.66708
|8
|2009.09.15 11:30
|s/l
|4
|0.32
|1.65179
|1.65179
|1.66708
|-349.12
|10130.56
|9
|2009.09.17 19:33
|buy
|5
|0.32
|1.64456
|1.62323
|1.65309
|10
|2009.09.18 18:18
|s/l
|5
|0.32
|1.62323
|1.62323
|1.65309
|-682.24
|9448.32
|11
|2009.09.18 22:30
|sell
|6
|0.31
|1.62435
|1.63491
|1.62013
|12
|2009.09.21 00:00
|buy
|7
|0.31
|1.62184
|1.60638
|1.62802
|13
|2009.09.21 07:15
|t/p
|6
|0.31
|1.62013
|1.63491
|1.62013
|130.45
|9578.77
|14
|2009.09.22 08:24
|t/p
|7
|0.31
|1.62802
|1.60638
|1.62802
|191.89
|9770.66
|15
|2009.09.23 10:30
|sell
|8
|0.31
|1.63419
|1.65045
|1.62769
|16
|2009.09.24 00:00
|buy
|9
|0.31
|1.63263
|1.61737
|1.63873
|17
|2009.09.24 09:30
|t/p
|8
|0.31
|1.62769
|1.65045
|1.62769
|200.38
|9971.04
|18
|2009.09.24 12:24
|s/l
|9
|0.31
|1.61737
|1.61737
|1.63873
|-473.06
|9497.98
|19
|2009.09.24 23:00
|sell
|10
|0.31
|1.60605
|1.61668
|1.60180
|20
|2009.09.25 01:40
|t/p
|10
|0.31
|1.60180
|1.61668
|1.60180
|131.38
|9629.36
|21
|2009.09.28 00:00
|sell
|11
|0.31
|1.59667
|1.60672
|1.59265
|22
|2009.09.28 00:19
|t/p
|11
|0.31
|1.59265
|1.60672
|1.59265
|124.62
|9753.98
|23
|2009.09.29 12:30
|buy
|12
|0.31
|1.59487
|1.56594
|1.60644
|24
|2009.09.30 08:36
|t/p
|12
|0.31
|1.60644
|1.56594
|1.60644
|358.98
|10112.96
|25
|2009.09.30 17:30
|sell
|13
|0.32
|1.59930
|1.62632
|1.58849
|26
|2009.10.02 01:15
|buy
|14
|0.32
|1.59187
|1.57936
|1.59687
|27
|2009.10.02 02:06
|t/p
|13
|0.32
|1.58849
|1.62632
|1.58849
|344.38
|10457.34
|28
|2009.10.05 02:09
|t/p
|14
|0.32
|1.59687
|1.57936
|1.59687
|160.32
|10617.66
|29
|2009.10.12 00:00
|sell
|15
|0.33
|1.58568
|1.59750
|1.58095
|30
|2009.10.12 08:30
|t/p
|15
|0.33
|1.58095
|1.59750
|1.58095
|156.09
|10773.75