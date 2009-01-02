Strategy Tester Report
Gap_Trader
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2009.01.02 06:00 - 2009.10.15 23:00 (2009.01.01 - 2009.10.16)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersGapRange=50; SL_Factor=100; TP_Factor=40; Risk=0.1;
Bars in test5872Ticks modelled10548491Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-1451.26Gross profit3873.92Gross loss-5325.18
Profit factor0.73Expected payoff-725.63
Absolute drawdown2375.10Maximal drawdown3186.30 (29.47%)Relative drawdown29.47% (3186.30)
Total trades2Short positions (won %)1 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)1 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)1 (50.00%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (50.00%)
Largestprofit trade3873.92loss trade-5325.18
Averageprofit trade3873.92loss trade-5325.18
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (3873.92)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-5325.18)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3873.92 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-5325.18 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.01.02 06:01sell10.321.463302.401761.08792
22009.01.12 00:00buy20.321.507750.710831.82652
32009.10.15 23:59close at stop20.321.626030.710831.826523873.9213873.92
42009.10.15 23:59close at stop10.321.626282.401761.08792-5325.188548.74