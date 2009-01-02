Strategy Tester Report
Gap_Trader
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2009.01.02 06:00 - 2009.10.15 23:00 (2009.01.01 - 2009.10.16)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|GapRange=50; SL_Factor=100; TP_Factor=40; Risk=0.1;
|Bars in test
|5872
|Ticks modelled
|10548491
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-1451.26
|Gross profit
|3873.92
|Gross loss
|-5325.18
|Profit factor
|0.73
|Expected payoff
|-725.63
|Absolute drawdown
|2375.10
|Maximal drawdown
|3186.30 (29.47%)
|Relative drawdown
|29.47% (3186.30)
|Total trades
|2
|Short positions (won %)
|1 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3873.92
|loss trade
|-5325.18
|Average
|profit trade
|3873.92
|loss trade
|-5325.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (3873.92)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-5325.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3873.92 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5325.18 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.01.02 06:01
|sell
|1
|0.32
|1.46330
|2.40176
|1.08792
|2
|2009.01.12 00:00
|buy
|2
|0.32
|1.50775
|0.71083
|1.82652
|3
|2009.10.15 23:59
|close at stop
|2
|0.32
|1.62603
|0.71083
|1.82652
|3873.92
|13873.92
|4
|2009.10.15 23:59
|close at stop
|1
|0.32
|1.62628
|2.40176
|1.08792
|-5325.18
|8548.74