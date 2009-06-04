Strategy Tester Report
Gap_Trader
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.03.02 00:00 - 2009.10.15 23:45 (2009.03.01 - 2009.10.16)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|GapRange=2; SL_Factor=0.5; TP_Factor=2; Risk=0.1;
|Bars in test
|16600
|Ticks modelled
|9047741
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-318.33
|Gross profit
|0.00
|Gross loss
|-318.33
|Profit factor
|0.00
|Expected payoff
|-17.69
|Absolute drawdown
|318.33
|Maximal drawdown
|338.52 (3.38%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.38% (338.52)
|Total trades
|18
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|18 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|-18.29
|Average
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|-17.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|18 (-318.33)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-318.33 (18)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|0
|consecutive losses
|18
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.06.04 14:16
|sell
|1
|0.32
|1.61988
|1.62043
|1.60896
|2
|2009.06.04 14:16
|s/l
|1
|0.32
|1.62043
|1.62043
|1.60896
|-17.60
|9982.40
|3
|2009.06.04 14:16
|sell
|2
|0.32
|1.62020
|1.62075
|1.60922
|4
|2009.06.04 14:16
|s/l
|2
|0.32
|1.62075
|1.62075
|1.60922
|-17.60
|9964.80
|5
|2009.06.04 14:16
|sell
|3
|0.32
|1.62054
|1.62109
|1.60956
|6
|2009.06.04 14:17
|s/l
|3
|0.32
|1.62109
|1.62109
|1.60956
|-17.60
|9947.20
|7
|2009.06.04 14:17
|sell
|4
|0.32
|1.62086
|1.62141
|1.60988
|8
|2009.06.04 14:17
|s/l
|4
|0.32
|1.62141
|1.62141
|1.60988
|-17.60
|9929.60
|9
|2009.06.04 14:17
|sell
|5
|0.32
|1.62124
|1.62179
|1.61026
|10
|2009.06.04 14:28
|s/l
|5
|0.32
|1.62179
|1.62179
|1.61026
|-17.60
|9912.00
|11
|2009.06.04 14:28
|sell
|6
|0.31
|1.62154
|1.62210
|1.61038
|12
|2009.06.04 14:30
|buy
|7
|0.31
|1.62101
|1.62046
|1.63199
|13
|2009.06.04 14:30
|s/l
|7
|0.31
|1.62046
|1.62046
|1.63199
|-17.05
|9894.95
|14
|2009.06.04 14:30
|buy
|8
|0.31
|1.62068
|1.62013
|1.63172
|15
|2009.06.04 14:31
|s/l
|6
|0.31
|1.62210
|1.62210
|1.61038
|-17.36
|9877.59
|16
|2009.06.04 14:39
|s/l
|8
|0.31
|1.62013
|1.62013
|1.63172
|-17.05
|9860.54
|17
|2009.06.04 14:39
|buy
|9
|0.31
|1.62037
|1.61981
|1.63167
|18
|2009.06.04 14:39
|s/l
|9
|0.31
|1.61981
|1.61981
|1.63167
|-17.36
|9843.18
|19
|2009.06.04 14:39
|buy
|10
|0.31
|1.62006
|1.61949
|1.63140
|20
|2009.06.04 14:40
|s/l
|10
|0.31
|1.61949
|1.61949
|1.63140
|-17.67
|9825.51
|21
|2009.06.04 14:40
|buy
|11
|0.31
|1.61972
|1.61915
|1.63112
|22
|2009.06.04 14:41
|s/l
|11
|0.31
|1.61915
|1.61915
|1.63112
|-17.67
|9807.84
|23
|2009.06.04 14:41
|buy
|12
|0.31
|1.61936
|1.61879
|1.63081
|24
|2009.06.04 14:41
|s/l
|12
|0.31
|1.61879
|1.61879
|1.63081
|-17.67
|9790.17
|25
|2009.06.04 14:41
|buy
|13
|0.31
|1.61904
|1.61846
|1.63054
|26
|2009.06.04 14:42
|s/l
|13
|0.31
|1.61846
|1.61846
|1.63054
|-17.98
|9772.19
|27
|2009.06.04 14:42
|buy
|14
|0.31
|1.61862
|1.61804
|1.63019
|28
|2009.06.04 14:42
|s/l
|14
|0.31
|1.61804
|1.61804
|1.63019
|-17.98
|9754.21
|29
|2009.06.04 14:42
|buy
|15
|0.31
|1.61829
|1.61771
|1.62991
|30
|2009.06.04 14:42
|s/l
|15
|0.31
|1.61771
|1.61771
|1.62991
|-17.98
|9736.23
|31
|2009.06.04 14:42
|buy
|16
|0.31
|1.61796
|1.61738
|1.62963
|32
|2009.06.04 14:42
|s/l
|16
|0.31
|1.61738
|1.61738
|1.62963
|-17.98
|9718.25
|33
|2009.06.04 14:42
|buy
|17
|0.31
|1.61749
|1.61690
|1.62923
|34
|2009.06.04 14:42
|s/l
|17
|0.31
|1.61690
|1.61690
|1.62923
|-18.29
|9699.96
|35
|2009.06.04 14:42
|buy
|18
|0.31
|1.61703
|1.61644
|1.62884
|36
|2009.06.04 16:15
|s/l
|18
|0.31
|1.61644
|1.61644
|1.62884
|-18.29
|9681.67