Strategy Tester Report
Gap_Trader
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2009.03.02 00:00 - 2009.10.15 23:45 (2009.03.01 - 2009.10.16)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersGapRange=2; SL_Factor=0.5; TP_Factor=2; Risk=0.1;
Bars in test16600Ticks modelled9047741Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-318.33Gross profit0.00Gross loss-318.33
Profit factor0.00Expected payoff-17.69
Absolute drawdown318.33Maximal drawdown338.52 (3.38%)Relative drawdown3.38% (338.52)
Total trades18Short positions (won %)6 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)12 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)Loss trades (% of total)18 (100.00%)
Largestprofit trade0.00loss trade-18.29
Averageprofit trade0.00loss trade-17.69
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)0 (0.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)18 (-318.33)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)0.00 (0)consecutive loss (count of losses)-318.33 (18)
Averageconsecutive wins0consecutive losses18
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.06.04 14:16sell10.321.619881.620431.60896
22009.06.04 14:16s/l10.321.620431.620431.60896-17.609982.40
32009.06.04 14:16sell20.321.620201.620751.60922
42009.06.04 14:16s/l20.321.620751.620751.60922-17.609964.80
52009.06.04 14:16sell30.321.620541.621091.60956
62009.06.04 14:17s/l30.321.621091.621091.60956-17.609947.20
72009.06.04 14:17sell40.321.620861.621411.60988
82009.06.04 14:17s/l40.321.621411.621411.60988-17.609929.60
92009.06.04 14:17sell50.321.621241.621791.61026
102009.06.04 14:28s/l50.321.621791.621791.61026-17.609912.00
112009.06.04 14:28sell60.311.621541.622101.61038
122009.06.04 14:30buy70.311.621011.620461.63199
132009.06.04 14:30s/l70.311.620461.620461.63199-17.059894.95
142009.06.04 14:30buy80.311.620681.620131.63172
152009.06.04 14:31s/l60.311.622101.622101.61038-17.369877.59
162009.06.04 14:39s/l80.311.620131.620131.63172-17.059860.54
172009.06.04 14:39buy90.311.620371.619811.63167
182009.06.04 14:39s/l90.311.619811.619811.63167-17.369843.18
192009.06.04 14:39buy100.311.620061.619491.63140
202009.06.04 14:40s/l100.311.619491.619491.63140-17.679825.51
212009.06.04 14:40buy110.311.619721.619151.63112
222009.06.04 14:41s/l110.311.619151.619151.63112-17.679807.84
232009.06.04 14:41buy120.311.619361.618791.63081
242009.06.04 14:41s/l120.311.618791.618791.63081-17.679790.17
252009.06.04 14:41buy130.311.619041.618461.63054
262009.06.04 14:42s/l130.311.618461.618461.63054-17.989772.19
272009.06.04 14:42buy140.311.618621.618041.63019
282009.06.04 14:42s/l140.311.618041.618041.63019-17.989754.21
292009.06.04 14:42buy150.311.618291.617711.62991
302009.06.04 14:42s/l150.311.617711.617711.62991-17.989736.23
312009.06.04 14:42buy160.311.617961.617381.62963
322009.06.04 14:42s/l160.311.617381.617381.62963-17.989718.25
332009.06.04 14:42buy170.311.617491.616901.62923
342009.06.04 14:42s/l170.311.616901.616901.62923-18.299699.96
352009.06.04 14:42buy180.311.617031.616441.62884
362009.06.04 16:15s/l180.311.616441.616441.62884-18.299681.67