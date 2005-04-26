Strategy Tester Report
SangmaneEmaDI2
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2005.01.03 00:00 - 2005.12.30 00:00 (2005.01.01 - 2005.12.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; Lots=0.1; Fast=5; Slow=80; ADXPeriod=14; ADXSmooth=10;
|Bars in test
|1261
|Ticks modelled
|1383203
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|5.30
|Gross profit
|702.25
|Gross loss
|-696.95
|Profit factor
|1.01
|Expected payoff
|0.44
|Absolute drawdown
|64.85
|Maximal drawdown
|1025.95 (9.34%)
|Relative drawdown
|9.34% (1025.95)
|Total trades
|12
|Short positions (won %)
|12 (25.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (25.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (75.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|572.15
|loss trade
|-125.75
|Average
|profit trade
|234.08
|loss trade
|-77.44
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (608.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-517.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|608.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-517.85 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|5
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.04.26 00:00
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.29880
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2005.05.05 00:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.29516
|0.00000
|0.00000
|35.85
|10035.85
|3
|2005.05.09 00:00
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.28160
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4
|2005.07.13 00:00
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.22406
|0.00000
|0.00000
|572.15
|10608.00
|5
|2005.07.20 00:00
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.20280
|0.00000
|0.00000
|6
|2005.07.21 00:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.21536
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-125.75
|10482.25
|7
|2005.07.28 00:00
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.20620
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8
|2005.07.29 00:00
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.21266
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-64.65
|10417.60
|9
|2005.08.19 00:00
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.21750
|0.00000
|0.00000
|10
|2005.08.23 00:00
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.22256
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-50.70
|10366.90
|11
|2005.08.25 00:00
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.22680
|0.00000
|0.00000
|12
|2005.08.26 00:00
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.22996
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-31.65
|10335.25
|13
|2005.08.30 00:00
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.22210
|0.00000
|0.00000
|14
|2005.09.01 00:00
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.23426
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-121.80
|10213.45
|15
|2005.10.12 00:00
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.19880
|0.00000
|0.00000
|16
|2005.10.26 00:00
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.21106
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-123.30
|10090.15
|17
|2005.11.04 00:00
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.19420
|0.00000
|0.00000
|18
|2005.11.29 00:00
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.18466
|0.00000
|0.00000
|94.25
|10184.40
|19
|2005.12.02 00:00
|sell
|10
|0.10
|1.17350
|0.00000
|0.00000
|20
|2005.12.06 00:00
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.17916
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-56.70
|10127.70
|21
|2005.12.08 00:00
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.17130
|0.00000
|0.00000
|22
|2005.12.09 00:00
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.18186
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-105.65
|10022.05
|23
|2005.12.22 00:00
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.18310
|0.00000
|0.00000
|24
|2005.12.27 00:00
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.18476
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-16.75
|10005.30