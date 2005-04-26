Strategy Tester Report
SangmaneEmaDI2
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 225)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
PeriodDaily (D1) 2005.01.03 00:00 - 2005.12.30 00:00 (2005.01.01 - 2005.12.31)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersTakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; Lots=0.1; Fast=5; Slow=80; ADXPeriod=14; ADXSmooth=10;
Bars in test1261Ticks modelled1383203Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit5.30Gross profit702.25Gross loss-696.95
Profit factor1.01Expected payoff0.44
Absolute drawdown64.85Maximal drawdown1025.95 (9.34%)Relative drawdown9.34% (1025.95)
Total trades12Short positions (won %)12 (25.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (25.00%)Loss trades (% of total)9 (75.00%)
Largestprofit trade572.15loss trade-125.75
Averageprofit trade234.08loss trade-77.44
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (608.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-517.85)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)608.00 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-517.85 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses5
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12005.04.26 00:00sell10.101.298800.000000.00000
22005.05.05 00:00close10.101.295160.000000.0000035.8510035.85
32005.05.09 00:00sell20.101.281600.000000.00000
42005.07.13 00:00close20.101.224060.000000.00000572.1510608.00
52005.07.20 00:00sell30.101.202800.000000.00000
62005.07.21 00:00close30.101.215360.000000.00000-125.7510482.25
72005.07.28 00:00sell40.101.206200.000000.00000
82005.07.29 00:00close40.101.212660.000000.00000-64.6510417.60
92005.08.19 00:00sell50.101.217500.000000.00000
102005.08.23 00:00close50.101.222560.000000.00000-50.7010366.90
112005.08.25 00:00sell60.101.226800.000000.00000
122005.08.26 00:00close60.101.229960.000000.00000-31.6510335.25
132005.08.30 00:00sell70.101.222100.000000.00000
142005.09.01 00:00close70.101.234260.000000.00000-121.8010213.45
152005.10.12 00:00sell80.101.198800.000000.00000
162005.10.26 00:00close80.101.211060.000000.00000-123.3010090.15
172005.11.04 00:00sell90.101.194200.000000.00000
182005.11.29 00:00close90.101.184660.000000.0000094.2510184.40
192005.12.02 00:00sell100.101.173500.000000.00000
202005.12.06 00:00close100.101.179160.000000.00000-56.7010127.70
212005.12.08 00:00sell110.101.171300.000000.00000
222005.12.09 00:00close110.101.181860.000000.00000-105.6510022.05
232005.12.22 00:00sell120.101.183100.000000.00000
242005.12.27 00:00close120.101.184760.000000.00000-16.7510005.30