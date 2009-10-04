|Account: ********
|Name: wadawdawd
|Currency: USD
|2009 October 9, 06:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2194085
|2009.10.04 22:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2194242
|2009.10.05 02:09
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|131.147
|130.255
|131.430
|2009.10.05 03:03
|131.430
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|94.46
|2194243
|2009.10.05 02:10
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59717
|1.58876
|1.59965
|2009.10.05 03:06
|1.59965
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|74.40
|2194244
|2009.10.05 02:10
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.07888
|1.08376
|1.07635
|2009.10.05 03:09
|1.07635
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|70.52
|2194810
|2009.10.05 09:07
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59424
|1.59820
|1.59118
|2009.10.05 10:28
|1.59820
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.80
|2196362
|2009.10.05 17:35
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59109
|0.00000
|1.58635
|2009.10.06 16:45
|1.59398
|-2.50
|0.00
|-0.69
|-144.50
|2198194
|2009.10.06 08:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59662
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.06 16:45
|1.59397
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.00
|2203329
|2009.10.06 17:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|130.863
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|130.355
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.95
|171.47
|2204514
|2009.10.06 20:10
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.06140
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|1.06290
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.20
|42.34
|2204625
|2009.10.06 20:55
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.06013
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|1.06292
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.20
|78.75
|2226971
|2009.10.08 22:33
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.60715
|0.00000
|1.60575
|2009.10.09 01:01
|1.60575
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.41
|42.00
|-19.50
|0.00
|-2.45
|575.64
|Closed P/L:
|553.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|553.69
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 553.69
|Equity:
|10 553.69
|Free Margin:
|10 553.69
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|821.68
|Gross Loss:
|267.99
|Total Net Profit:
|553.69
|Profit Factor:
|3.07
|Expected Payoff:
|55.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|147.69 (1.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.42% (147.69)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|260.00
|loss trade:
|-147.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|102.71
|loss trade:
|-134.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (326.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-147.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|326.80 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-147.69 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1