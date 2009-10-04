BroCo Investments Inc.

Account: ********* Name: wadawdawd Currency: USD 2009 October 7, 18:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21940852009.10.04 22:17balanceDeposit10 000.00
21942422009.10.05 02:09buy0.30eurjpy_fx131.147130.255131.4302009.10.05 03:03131.430-1.500.000.0094.46
21942432009.10.05 02:10buy0.30gbpusd_fx1.597171.588761.599652009.10.05 03:061.59965-1.500.000.0074.40
21942442009.10.05 02:10sell0.30usdcad_fx1.078881.083761.076352009.10.05 03:091.07635-1.500.000.0070.52
21948102009.10.05 09:07sell0.30gbpusd_fx1.594241.598201.591182009.10.05 10:281.59820-1.500.000.00-118.80
21963622009.10.05 17:35sell0.50gbpusd_fx1.591090.000001.586352009.10.06 16:451.59398-2.500.00-0.69-144.50
21981942009.10.06 08:44sell1.00gbpusd_fx1.596620.000000.000002009.10.06 16:451.59397-5.000.000.00265.00
22033292009.10.06 17:02sell0.30eurjpy_fx130.8630.0000.0002009.10.07 18:47130.355-1.500.00-0.95171.47
22045142009.10.06 20:10buy0.30usdcad_fx1.061400.000000.000002009.10.07 18:471.06290-1.500.00-0.2042.34
22046252009.10.06 20:55buy0.30usdcad_fx1.060130.000000.000002009.10.07 18:471.06292-1.500.00-0.2078.75
  -18.00 0.00 -2.04 533.64
Closed P/L: 513.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 513.60 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 513.60 Equity: 10 513.60 Free Margin: 10 513.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 781.59 Gross Loss: 267.99 Total Net Profit: 513.60
Profit Factor: 2.92 Expected Payoff: 57.07  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 147.69 (1.42%) Relative Drawdown: 1.42% (147.69)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 260.00 loss trade: -147.69
Average profit trade: 111.66 loss trade: -134.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (286.71) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-147.69)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 286.71 (3) consecutive loss (count): -147.69 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1