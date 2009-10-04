|Account: *********
|Name: wadawdawd
|Currency: USD
|2009 October 7, 18:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2194085
|2009.10.04 22:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2194242
|2009.10.05 02:09
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|131.147
|130.255
|131.430
|2009.10.05 03:03
|131.430
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|94.46
|2194243
|2009.10.05 02:10
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59717
|1.58876
|1.59965
|2009.10.05 03:06
|1.59965
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|74.40
|2194244
|2009.10.05 02:10
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.07888
|1.08376
|1.07635
|2009.10.05 03:09
|1.07635
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|70.52
|2194810
|2009.10.05 09:07
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59424
|1.59820
|1.59118
|2009.10.05 10:28
|1.59820
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.80
|2196362
|2009.10.05 17:35
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59109
|0.00000
|1.58635
|2009.10.06 16:45
|1.59398
|-2.50
|0.00
|-0.69
|-144.50
|2198194
|2009.10.06 08:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59662
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.06 16:45
|1.59397
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.00
|2203329
|2009.10.06 17:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|130.863
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|130.355
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.95
|171.47
|2204514
|2009.10.06 20:10
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.06140
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|1.06290
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.20
|42.34
|2204625
|2009.10.06 20:55
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.06013
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.10.07 18:47
|1.06292
|-1.50
|0.00
|-0.20
|78.75
|-18.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|533.64
|Closed P/L:
|513.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|513.60
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 513.60
|Equity:
|10 513.60
|Free Margin:
|10 513.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|781.59
|Gross Loss:
|267.99
|Total Net Profit:
|513.60
|Profit Factor:
|2.92
|Expected Payoff:
|57.07
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|147.69 (1.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.42% (147.69)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|260.00
|loss trade:
|-147.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|111.66
|loss trade:
|-134.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (286.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-147.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|286.71 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-147.69 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1