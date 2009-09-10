|Account: 1102332
|Name: George
|Currency: USD
|2009 September 21, 00:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|65645170
|2009.09.10 00:20
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|65645340
|2009.09.10 01:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45450
|0.00000
|1.45450
|2009.09.10 15:27
|1.45450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65653491
|2009.09.10 05:50
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.45700
|0.00000
|1.45450
|2009.09.10 15:27
|1.45450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|65672395
|2009.09.10 14:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.45950
|0.00000
|1.45450
|2009.09.10 15:27
|1.45450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|65680022
|2009.09.10 08:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45716
|0.00000
|1.45716
|2009.09.10 14:32
|1.45716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65694717
|2009.09.10 10:30
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.45466
|0.00000
|1.45716
|2009.09.10 14:32
|1.45716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|65708276
|2009.09.10 13:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.45216
|0.00000
|1.45716
|2009.09.10 14:32
|1.45716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|65776791
|2009.09.10 15:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45200
|0.00000
|1.45720
|2009.09.11 16:06
|1.45720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-52.00
|65797994
|2009.09.10 16:43
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.45460
|0.00000
|1.45720
|2009.09.11 16:06
|1.45720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-36.40
|65814597
|2009.09.10 18:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.45720
|0.00000
|1.45720
|2009.09.11 16:06
|1.45720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|65832347
|2009.09.10 19:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45826
|0.00000
|1.46086
|2009.09.11 16:42
|1.46086
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|26.00
|65834814
|2009.09.10 19:50
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.45980
|0.00000
|1.45720
|2009.09.11 16:06
|1.45720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|72.80
|65845219
|2009.09.11 16:10
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.45566
|0.00000
|1.46086
|2009.09.11 16:42
|1.46086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.80
|65848412
|2009.09.11 08:00
|sell
|0.39
|eurusd
|1.46240
|0.00000
|1.45720
|2009.09.11 16:06
|1.45720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|202.80
|65944867
|2009.09.11 08:40
|sell limit
|0.55
|eurusd
|1.46740
|0.00000
|1.45740
|2009.09.11 16:08
|1.45740
|cancelled
|66061755
|2009.09.11 18:00
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45950
|0.00000
|1.45450
|2009.09.11 18:29
|1.45707
|cancelled
|66061861
|2009.09.11 18:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45700
|0.00000
|1.45450
|2009.09.14 02:19
|1.45450
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|25.00
|66075576
|2009.09.11 20:31
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.45950
|0.00000
|1.45450
|2009.09.14 02:19
|1.45450
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|70.00
|66087134
|2009.09.11 21:11
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.46200
|0.00000
|1.45700
|2009.09.14 02:19
|1.45426
|cancelled
|66109333
|2009.09.14 02:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45987
|0.00000
|1.46467
|2009.09.14 02:04
|1.45653
|cancelled
|66109514
|2009.09.14 02:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45646
|0.00000
|1.45896
|2009.09.14 15:27
|1.45896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|66117300
|2009.09.14 06:50
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.45396
|0.00000
|1.45896
|2009.09.14 15:27
|1.45896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|66125593
|2009.09.14 04:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45450
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.09.15 09:39
|1.45950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-50.00
|66125802
|2009.09.14 04:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45200
|0.00000
|1.44700
|2009.09.14 04:22
|1.45452
|cancelled
|66129737
|2009.09.14 09:40
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.45700
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.09.15 09:39
|1.45950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-35.00
|66137955
|2009.09.14 07:30
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.45146
|0.00000
|1.45646
|2009.09.14 15:27
|1.45924
|cancelled
|66167121
|2009.09.14 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.45950
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.09.15 09:39
|1.45950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.00
|66216150
|2009.09.14 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.46066
|0.00000
|1.46316
|2009.09.15 18:53
|1.46316
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|25.00
|66216200
|2009.09.14 15:27
|buy limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45716
|0.00000
|1.46216
|2009.09.14 15:31
|1.46056
|cancelled
|66230941
|2009.09.14 16:43
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.46200
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.09.15 09:39
|1.45950
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|70.00
|66231271
|2009.09.15 11:04
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.45816
|0.00000
|1.46316
|2009.09.15 18:53
|1.46316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|66244117
|2009.09.15 02:16
|sell
|0.39
|eurusd
|1.46450
|0.00000
|1.45950
|2009.09.15 09:39
|1.45950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|195.00
|66298312
|2009.09.15 02:56
|sell limit
|0.55
|eurusd
|1.46930
|0.00000
|1.45970
|2009.09.15 09:39
|1.45935
|cancelled
|66349913
|2009.09.15 11:00
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.46110
|0.00000
|1.45630
|2009.09.15 11:00
|1.45864
|cancelled
|66349936
|2009.09.15 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45870
|0.00000
|1.45630
|2009.09.15 14:53
|1.45630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|66361321
|2009.09.15 12:19
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.46110
|0.00000
|1.45630
|2009.09.15 14:53
|1.45630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.20
|66361738
|2009.09.15 11:44
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.45576
|0.00000
|1.46056
|2009.09.15 18:53
|1.46343
|cancelled
|66374242
|2009.09.15 12:59
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.46350
|0.00000
|1.45870
|2009.09.15 14:55
|1.45678
|cancelled
|66392337
|2009.09.15 14:55
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45630
|0.00000
|1.45150
|2009.09.15 15:10
|1.45871
|cancelled
|66451277
|2009.09.15 20:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.47066
|0.00000
|1.47566
|2009.09.15 20:11
|1.46722
|cancelled
|66451382
|2009.09.15 20:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.46716
|0.00000
|1.46966
|2009.09.16 17:05
|1.46966
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|25.00
|66456971
|2009.09.16 16:23
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.46466
|0.00000
|1.46966
|2009.09.16 17:05
|1.46966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|66590762
|2009.09.16 17:03
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.46216
|0.00000
|1.46716
|2009.09.16 17:05
|1.46974
|cancelled
|66610508
|2009.09.16 20:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.47317
|0.00000
|1.47567
|2009.09.17 08:32
|1.47567
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|25.00
|66610636
|2009.09.16 19:00
|buy limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.46716
|0.00000
|1.47216
|2009.09.16 20:35
|1.47324
|cancelled
|66625720
|2009.09.17 00:47
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.47067
|0.00000
|1.47567
|2009.09.17 08:32
|1.47567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|66644849
|2009.09.17 01:27
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.46837
|0.00000
|1.47297
|2009.09.17 08:32
|1.47573
|cancelled
|66675961
|2009.09.17 08:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.47666
|0.00000
|1.47426
|2009.09.17 15:57
|1.47426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|66675976
|2009.09.17 08:32
|buy limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.47326
|0.00000
|1.47806
|2009.09.17 08:33
|1.47604
|cancelled
|66682780
|2009.09.17 13:04
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.47186
|0.00000
|1.47426
|2009.09.17 15:57
|1.47426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|66720630
|2009.09.17 15:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.46946
|0.00000
|1.47426
|2009.09.17 15:57
|1.47426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|66745050
|2009.09.17 15:50
|buy limit
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.46706
|0.00000
|1.47186
|2009.09.17 15:57
|1.47433
|cancelled
|66784731
|2009.09.17 20:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.47426
|0.00000
|1.47186
|2009.09.18 15:15
|1.47186
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-24.00
|66784821
|2009.09.17 20:00
|buy limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.47086
|0.00000
|1.47566
|2009.09.17 20:21
|1.47430
|cancelled
|66792398
|2009.09.18 03:15
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.47186
|0.00000
|1.47186
|2009.09.18 15:15
|1.47186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66823407
|2009.09.18 08:43
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.46946
|0.00000
|1.47186
|2009.09.18 15:15
|1.47186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|66851637
|2009.09.18 09:55
|buy
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.46706
|0.00000
|1.47186
|2009.09.18 15:15
|1.47186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|134.40
|66867014
|2009.09.18 10:35
|buy limit
|0.39
|eurusd
|1.46466
|0.00000
|1.46946
|2009.09.18 15:15
|1.47194
|cancelled
|66896292
|2009.09.18 15:15
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.47426
|0.00000
|1.47906
|2009.09.18 15:56
|1.47090
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|1 566.20
|Closed P/L:
|1 565.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|66392508
|2009.09.15 15:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45870
|0.00000
|1.46350
|1.46911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-104.10
|66406393
|2009.09.15 17:48
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.46110
|0.00000
|1.46350
|1.46911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-112.14
|66434970
|2009.09.15 18:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.46350
|0.00000
|1.46350
|1.46911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-112.20
|66444858
|2009.09.15 19:41
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.46590
|0.00000
|1.46350
|1.46911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-89.88
|66454247
|2009.09.16 07:44
|sell
|0.39
|eurusd
|1.46840
|0.00000
|1.46350
|1.46911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-27.69
|66502114
|2009.09.16 18:22
|sell
|0.55
|eurusd
|1.47320
|0.00000
|1.46350
|1.46911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|224.95
|66896301
|2009.09.18 15:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.47086
|0.00000
|1.47566
|1.46888
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-19.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|-240.86
|Floating P/L:
|-240.61
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|66611173
|2009.09.16 19:03
|sell limit
|0.77
|eurusd
|1.47820
|0.00000
|1.46820
|1.46888
|TradeComment81
|66913361
|2009.09.18 16:36
|buy limit
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.46846
|0.00000
|1.47326
|1.46911
|TradeComment70
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 565.96
|Floating P/L:
|-240.61
|Margin:
|487.36
|Balance:
|26 565.96
|Equity:
|26 325.35
|Free Margin:
|25 837.99
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 787.47
|Gross Loss:
|221.51
|Total Net Profit:
|1 565.96
|Profit Factor:
|8.07
|Expected Payoff:
|42.32
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|88.38 (0.35%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.35% (88.38)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (70.59%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (90.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (81.08%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (18.92%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|202.80
|loss trade:
|-51.99
|Average
|profit trade:
|59.58
|loss trade:
|-31.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (575.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-88.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|575.65 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-88.38 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1