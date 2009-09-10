Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1102332 Name: George Currency: USD 2009 September 21, 00:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
656451702009.09.10 00:20balanceDeposit25 000.00
656453402009.09.10 01:54sell0.10eurusd1.454500.000001.454502009.09.10 15:271.454500.000.000.000.00
656534912009.09.10 05:50sell0.14eurusd1.457000.000001.454502009.09.10 15:271.454500.000.000.0035.00
656723952009.09.10 14:43sell0.20eurusd1.459500.000001.454502009.09.10 15:271.454500.000.000.00100.00
656800222009.09.10 08:54buy0.10eurusd1.457160.000001.457162009.09.10 14:321.457160.000.000.000.00
656947172009.09.10 10:30buy0.14eurusd1.454660.000001.457162009.09.10 14:321.457160.000.000.0035.00
657082762009.09.10 13:06buy0.20eurusd1.452160.000001.457162009.09.10 14:321.457160.000.000.00100.00
657767912009.09.10 15:32sell0.10eurusd1.452000.000001.457202009.09.11 16:061.457200.000.000.01-52.00
657979942009.09.10 16:43sell0.14eurusd1.454600.000001.457202009.09.11 16:061.457200.000.000.01-36.40
658145972009.09.10 18:40sell0.20eurusd1.457200.000001.457202009.09.11 16:061.457200.000.000.020.00
658323472009.09.10 19:28buy0.10eurusd1.458260.000001.460862009.09.11 16:421.460860.000.00-0.0126.00
658348142009.09.10 19:50sell0.28eurusd1.459800.000001.457202009.09.11 16:061.457200.000.000.0372.80
658452192009.09.11 16:10buy0.14eurusd1.455660.000001.460862009.09.11 16:421.460860.000.000.0072.80
658484122009.09.11 08:00sell0.39eurusd1.462400.000001.457202009.09.11 16:061.457200.000.000.00202.80
659448672009.09.11 08:40sell limit0.55eurusd1.467400.000001.457402009.09.11 16:081.45740cancelled
660617552009.09.11 18:00sell limit0.10eurusd1.459500.000001.454502009.09.11 18:291.45707cancelled
660618612009.09.11 18:29sell0.10eurusd1.457000.000001.454502009.09.14 02:191.454500.000.00-0.0125.00
660755762009.09.11 20:31sell0.14eurusd1.459500.000001.454502009.09.14 02:191.454500.000.00-0.0170.00
660871342009.09.11 21:11sell limit0.20eurusd1.462000.000001.457002009.09.14 02:191.45426cancelled
661093332009.09.14 02:00buy stop0.10eurusd1.459870.000001.464672009.09.14 02:041.45653cancelled
661095142009.09.14 02:04buy0.10eurusd1.456460.000001.458962009.09.14 15:271.458960.000.000.0025.00
661173002009.09.14 06:50buy0.14eurusd1.453960.000001.458962009.09.14 15:271.458960.000.000.0070.00
661255932009.09.14 04:22sell0.10eurusd1.454500.000001.459502009.09.15 09:391.459500.000.00-0.02-50.00
661258022009.09.14 04:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.452000.000001.447002009.09.14 04:221.45452cancelled
661297372009.09.14 09:40sell0.14eurusd1.457000.000001.459502009.09.15 09:391.459500.000.00-0.03-35.00
661379552009.09.14 07:30buy limit0.20eurusd1.451460.000001.456462009.09.14 15:271.45924cancelled
661671212009.09.14 15:30sell0.20eurusd1.459500.000001.459502009.09.15 09:391.459500.000.00-0.040.00
662161502009.09.14 15:31buy0.10eurusd1.460660.000001.463162009.09.15 18:531.463160.000.00-0.0225.00
662162002009.09.14 15:27buy limit0.10eurusd1.457160.000001.462162009.09.14 15:311.46056cancelled
662309412009.09.14 16:43sell0.28eurusd1.462000.000001.459502009.09.15 09:391.459500.000.00-0.0670.00
662312712009.09.15 11:04buy0.14eurusd1.458160.000001.463162009.09.15 18:531.463160.000.000.0070.00
662441172009.09.15 02:16sell0.39eurusd1.464500.000001.459502009.09.15 09:391.459500.000.000.00195.00
662983122009.09.15 02:56sell limit0.55eurusd1.469300.000001.459702009.09.15 09:391.45935cancelled
663499132009.09.15 11:00sell limit0.10eurusd1.461100.000001.456302009.09.15 11:001.45864cancelled
663499362009.09.15 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.458700.000001.456302009.09.15 14:531.456300.000.000.0024.00
663613212009.09.15 12:19sell0.14eurusd1.461100.000001.456302009.09.15 14:531.456300.000.000.0067.20
663617382009.09.15 11:44buy limit0.20eurusd1.455760.000001.460562009.09.15 18:531.46343cancelled
663742422009.09.15 12:59sell limit0.20eurusd1.463500.000001.458702009.09.15 14:551.45678cancelled
663923372009.09.15 14:55sell stop0.10eurusd1.456300.000001.451502009.09.15 15:101.45871cancelled
664512772009.09.15 20:00buy stop0.10eurusd1.470660.000001.475662009.09.15 20:111.46722cancelled
664513822009.09.15 20:11buy0.10eurusd1.467160.000001.469662009.09.16 17:051.469660.000.00-0.0125.00
664569712009.09.16 16:23buy0.14eurusd1.464660.000001.469662009.09.16 17:051.469660.000.000.0070.00
665907622009.09.16 17:03buy limit0.20eurusd1.462160.000001.467162009.09.16 17:051.46974cancelled
666105082009.09.16 20:35buy0.10eurusd1.473170.000001.475672009.09.17 08:321.475670.000.00-0.0625.00
666106362009.09.16 19:00buy limit0.10eurusd1.467160.000001.472162009.09.16 20:351.47324cancelled
666257202009.09.17 00:47buy0.14eurusd1.470670.000001.475672009.09.17 08:321.475670.000.000.0070.00
666448492009.09.17 01:27buy limit0.20eurusd1.468370.000001.472972009.09.17 08:321.47573cancelled
666759612009.09.17 08:33buy0.10eurusd1.476660.000001.474262009.09.17 15:571.474260.000.000.00-24.00
666759762009.09.17 08:32buy limit0.10eurusd1.473260.000001.478062009.09.17 08:331.47604cancelled
666827802009.09.17 13:04buy0.14eurusd1.471860.000001.474262009.09.17 15:571.474260.000.000.0033.60
667206302009.09.17 15:10buy0.20eurusd1.469460.000001.474262009.09.17 15:571.474260.000.000.0096.00
667450502009.09.17 15:50buy limit0.28eurusd1.467060.000001.471862009.09.17 15:571.47433cancelled
667847312009.09.17 20:20buy0.10eurusd1.474260.000001.471862009.09.18 15:151.471860.000.00-0.04-24.00
667848212009.09.17 20:00buy limit0.10eurusd1.470860.000001.475662009.09.17 20:211.47430cancelled
667923982009.09.18 03:15buy0.14eurusd1.471860.000001.471862009.09.18 15:151.471860.000.000.000.00
668234072009.09.18 08:43buy0.20eurusd1.469460.000001.471862009.09.18 15:151.471860.000.000.0048.00
668516372009.09.18 09:55buy0.28eurusd1.467060.000001.471862009.09.18 15:151.471860.000.000.00134.40
668670142009.09.18 10:35buy limit0.39eurusd1.464660.000001.469462009.09.18 15:151.47194cancelled
668962922009.09.18 15:15buy stop0.10eurusd1.474260.000001.479062009.09.18 15:561.47090cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -0.24 1 566.20
Closed P/L: 1 565.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
663925082009.09.15 15:10sell0.10eurusd1.458700.000001.46350 1.469110.000.000.01-104.10
664063932009.09.15 17:48sell0.14eurusd1.461100.000001.46350 1.469110.000.000.02-112.14
664349702009.09.15 18:56sell0.20eurusd1.463500.000001.46350 1.469110.000.000.02-112.20
664448582009.09.15 19:41sell0.28eurusd1.465900.000001.46350 1.469110.000.000.03-89.88
664542472009.09.16 07:44sell0.39eurusd1.468400.000001.46350 1.469110.000.000.08-27.69
665021142009.09.16 18:22sell0.55eurusd1.473200.000001.46350 1.469110.000.000.11224.95
668963012009.09.18 15:56buy0.10eurusd1.470860.000001.47566 1.468880.000.00-0.02-19.80
  0.00 0.00 0.25 -240.86
 Floating P/L: -240.61
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
666111732009.09.16 19:03sell limit0.77eurusd1.478200.000001.46820 1.46888TradeComment81
669133612009.09.18 16:36buy limit0.14eurusd1.468460.000001.47326 1.46911TradeComment70
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 565.96 Floating P/L: -240.61 Margin: 487.36
Balance: 26 565.96 Equity: 26 325.35 Free Margin: 25 837.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 787.47 Gross Loss: 221.51 Total Net Profit: 1 565.96
Profit Factor: 8.07 Expected Payoff: 42.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 88.38 (0.35%) Relative Drawdown: 0.35% (88.38)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 17 (70.59%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (81.08%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (18.92%)
Largest profit trade: 202.80 loss trade: -51.99
Average profit trade: 59.58 loss trade: -31.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (575.65) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-88.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 575.65 (11) consecutive loss (count): -88.38 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1