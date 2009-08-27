FXPRO Financial Services Ltd
|Account: 1161409
|Name: DMBSYS
|Currency: USD
|2009 September 4, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7071528
|2009.08.27 12:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42447
|1.42466
|1.42597
|2009.08.27 12:26
|1.42466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|7086661
|2009.08.27 15:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42580
|1.42627
|1.42730
|2009.08.27 18:48
|1.42627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.70
|7131194
|2009.08.28 07:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43586
|1.43500
|1.43436
|2009.08.28 09:28
|1.43500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.60
|7132234
|2009.08.28 08:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43566
|1.43577
|1.43716
|2009.08.28 08:31
|1.43577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|7138780
|2009.08.28 10:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43360
|1.43426
|1.43510
|2009.08.28 11:17
|1.43426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|7143483
|2009.08.28 11:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43396
|1.43489
|1.43546
|2009.08.28 11:55
|1.43546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7148368
|2009.08.28 12:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43517
|1.43542
|1.43667
|2009.08.28 13:09
|1.43542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|7154408
|2009.08.28 14:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43640
|1.43680
|1.43790
|2009.08.28 15:00
|1.43680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|7207274
|2009.08.31 09:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42804
|1.42824
|1.42954
|2009.08.31 10:46
|1.42824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7222267
|2009.08.31 13:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42895
|1.42989
|1.43045
|2009.08.31 17:06
|1.43045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7248433
|2009.08.31 18:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43410
|1.43425
|1.43560
|2009.08.31 18:42
|1.43425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|7253824
|2009.08.31 19:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43517
|1.43529
|1.43667
|2009.09.01 07:12
|1.43529
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.20
|7262410
|2009.08.31 22:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43189
|1.43287
|1.43339
|2009.08.31 22:56
|1.43339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7318965
|2009.09.01 15:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43165
|1.43191
|1.43315
|2009.09.01 16:42
|1.43191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|7319316
|2009.09.01 15:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43139
|1.43193
|1.43289
|2009.09.01 16:42
|1.43193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|7403916
|2009.09.02 13:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42206
|1.42301
|1.42356
|2009.09.02 14:11
|1.42356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7406788
|2009.09.02 14:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42318
|1.42360
|1.42468
|2009.09.02 17:59
|1.42360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|7407293
|2009.09.02 14:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42291
|1.42360
|1.42441
|2009.09.02 17:59
|1.42360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.90
|7448313
|2009.09.02 20:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42783
|1.42787
|1.42933
|2009.09.02 20:28
|1.42787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|7452295
|2009.09.02 21:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42785
|1.42786
|1.42935
|2009.09.02 21:13
|1.42786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|7455934
|2009.09.02 21:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42775
|1.42873
|1.42925
|2009.09.02 22:23
|1.42925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7456336
|2009.09.02 22:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42739
|1.42838
|1.42889
|2009.09.02 22:23
|1.42889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7457984
|2009.09.02 22:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42831
|1.42922
|1.42981
|2009.09.03 09:52
|1.42981
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|15.00
|7496537
|2009.09.03 13:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43014
|1.42963
|1.42864
|2009.09.03 13:51
|1.42963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|7499743
|2009.09.03 13:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42994
|1.43030
|1.43144
|2009.09.03 13:57
|1.43030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|7506947
|2009.09.03 15:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43330
|1.43348
|1.43480
|2009.09.03 15:21
|1.43348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|7524695
|2009.09.03 18:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42657
|1.42701
|1.42807
|2009.09.03 18:37
|1.42701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|7543618
|2009.09.04 00:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42550
|1.42568
|1.42700
|2009.09.04 02:00
|1.42568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|7545774
|2009.09.04 02:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42581
|1.42646
|1.42731
|2009.09.04 09:04
|1.42646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.50
|7560603
|2009.09.04 10:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42833
|1.42931
|1.42983
|2009.09.04 19:08
|1.42983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7560605
|2009.09.04 10:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.42835
|1.42931
|1.42985
|2009.09.04 19:08
|1.42985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7609527
|2009.09.04 20:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43050
|1.43144
|1.43200
|2009.09.04 20:19
|1.43200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7609542
|2009.09.04 20:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43043
|1.43142
|1.43193
|2009.09.04 20:19
|1.43193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|7611366
|2009.09.04 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43127
|1.43140
|1.43277
|2009.09.04 21:27
|1.43140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|7611383
|2009.09.04 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43130
|1.43141
|1.43280
|2009.09.04 21:27
|1.43141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|244.30
|Closed P/L:
|243.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7613134
|2009.09.04 21:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43090
|1.42090
|1.43240
|
|1.42975
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-11.50
|7613137
|2009.09.04 21:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.43092
|1.42092
|1.43242
|
|1.42975
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-11.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-23.20
|
|Floating P/L:
|-23.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|243.86
|Floating P/L:
|-23.42
|Margin:
|143.09
|Balance:
|5 121.58
|Equity:
|5 098.16
|Free Margin:
|4 955.07
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|243.86
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|243.86
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|6.97
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|33 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.97
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|35 (243.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|243.86 (35)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|35
|consecutive losses:
|0