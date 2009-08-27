FXPRO Financial Services Ltd

Account: 1161409 Name: DMBSYS Currency: USD 2009 September 4, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70715282009.08.27 12:10buy0.10eurusd1.424471.424661.425972009.08.27 12:261.424660.000.000.001.90
70866612009.08.27 15:57buy0.10eurusd1.425801.426271.427302009.08.27 18:481.426270.000.000.004.70
71311942009.08.28 07:25sell0.10eurusd1.435861.435001.434362009.08.28 09:281.435000.000.000.008.60
71322342009.08.28 08:18buy0.10eurusd1.435661.435771.437162009.08.28 08:311.435770.000.000.001.10
71387802009.08.28 10:29buy0.10eurusd1.433601.434261.435102009.08.28 11:171.434260.000.000.006.60
71434832009.08.28 11:43buy0.10eurusd1.433961.434891.435462009.08.28 11:551.435460.000.000.0015.00
71483682009.08.28 12:50buy0.10eurusd1.435171.435421.436672009.08.28 13:091.435420.000.000.002.50
71544082009.08.28 14:39buy0.10eurusd1.436401.436801.437902009.08.28 15:001.436800.000.000.004.00
72072742009.08.31 09:10buy0.10eurusd1.428041.428241.429542009.08.31 10:461.428240.000.000.002.00
72222672009.08.31 13:35buy0.10eurusd1.428951.429891.430452009.08.31 17:061.430450.000.000.0015.00
72484332009.08.31 18:08buy0.10eurusd1.434101.434251.435602009.08.31 18:421.434250.000.000.001.50
72538242009.08.31 19:20buy0.10eurusd1.435171.435291.436672009.09.01 07:121.435290.000.00-0.111.20
72624102009.08.31 22:37buy0.10eurusd1.431891.432871.433392009.08.31 22:561.433390.000.000.0015.00
73189652009.09.01 15:43buy0.10eurusd1.431651.431911.433152009.09.01 16:421.431910.000.000.002.60
73193162009.09.01 15:50buy0.10eurusd1.431391.431931.432892009.09.01 16:421.431930.000.000.005.40
74039162009.09.02 13:48buy0.10eurusd1.422061.423011.423562009.09.02 14:111.423560.000.000.0015.00
74067882009.09.02 14:27buy0.10eurusd1.423181.423601.424682009.09.02 17:591.423600.000.000.004.20
74072932009.09.02 14:36buy0.10eurusd1.422911.423601.424412009.09.02 17:591.423600.000.000.006.90
74483132009.09.02 20:19buy0.10eurusd1.427831.427871.429332009.09.02 20:281.427870.000.000.000.40
74522952009.09.02 21:02buy0.10eurusd1.427851.427861.429352009.09.02 21:131.427860.000.000.000.10
74559342009.09.02 21:58buy0.10eurusd1.427751.428731.429252009.09.02 22:231.429250.000.000.0015.00
74563362009.09.02 22:04buy0.10eurusd1.427391.428381.428892009.09.02 22:231.428890.000.000.0015.00
74579842009.09.02 22:41buy0.10eurusd1.428311.429221.429812009.09.03 09:521.429810.000.00-0.3315.00
74965372009.09.03 13:01sell0.10eurusd1.430141.429631.428642009.09.03 13:511.429630.000.000.005.10
74997432009.09.03 13:41buy0.10eurusd1.429941.430301.431442009.09.03 13:571.430300.000.000.003.60
75069472009.09.03 15:02buy0.10eurusd1.433301.433481.434802009.09.03 15:211.433480.000.000.001.80
75246952009.09.03 18:19buy0.10eurusd1.426571.427011.428072009.09.03 18:371.427010.000.000.004.40
75436182009.09.04 00:22buy0.10eurusd1.425501.425681.427002009.09.04 02:001.425680.000.000.001.80
75457742009.09.04 02:04buy0.10eurusd1.425811.426461.427312009.09.04 09:041.426460.000.000.006.50
75606032009.09.04 10:24buy0.10eurusd1.428331.429311.429832009.09.04 19:081.429830.000.000.0015.00
75606052009.09.04 10:24buy0.10eurusd1.428351.429311.429852009.09.04 19:081.429850.000.000.0015.00
76095272009.09.04 20:07buy0.10eurusd1.430501.431441.432002009.09.04 20:191.432000.000.000.0015.00
76095422009.09.04 20:07buy0.10eurusd1.430431.431421.431932009.09.04 20:191.431930.000.000.0015.00
76113662009.09.04 20:45buy0.10eurusd1.431271.431401.432772009.09.04 21:271.431400.000.000.001.30
76113832009.09.04 20:45buy0.10eurusd1.431301.431411.432802009.09.04 21:271.431410.000.000.001.10
  0.00 0.00 -0.44 244.30
Closed P/L: 243.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76131342009.09.04 21:46buy0.10eurusd1.430901.420901.43240 1.429750.000.00-0.11-11.50
76131372009.09.04 21:46buy0.10eurusd1.430921.420921.43242 1.429750.000.00-0.11-11.70
  0.00 0.00 -0.22 -23.20
 Floating P/L: -23.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 243.86 Floating P/L: -23.42 Margin: 143.09
Balance: 5 121.58 Equity: 5 098.16 Free Margin: 4 955.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 243.86 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 243.86
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 6.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 33 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 15.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 6.97 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 35 (243.86) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 243.86 (35) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 35 consecutive losses: 0