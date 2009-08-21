|
|TABLE OF COMPARATIVE RETURNS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Starting
|End of
|
|Ending
|
|Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital
|Bull
|
|Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|USD
|
|
|USD
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|FOREX:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|USDJPY
|
|$100,000
|13.00%
|
|$113,000
|
|Over 2.5 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yielding 5% p.a. Compound
|
|
|
|
|EURUSD
|1
|$100,000
|32.00%
|
|$132,000
|
|Over 3 years
|
|
|F
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yielding 9.5% pa compound
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|$132,000
|31.00%
|
|$172,920
|
|Over 3 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|yiedling 9.5% p.a. Compound
|
|
|
|
|GBPUSD
|
|$100,000
|42.00%
|
|$142,000
|
|Over 6 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yielding 6% pa compound
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|INDICE FUTURES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DOW
|
|$100,000
|58.00%
|
|$158,000
|
|Over 4.75 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0
|Yielding 10% pa compound
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|BANK STOCKS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|COMMERCE
|1
|$100,000
|300.00%
|
|$300,000
|
|Over 4 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yielding 31% pa compound
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|$300,000
|50.00%
|
|$450,000
|
|Over 1 year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MAYBANK
|
|$100,000
|45.00%
|
|$145,000
|
|Over 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yielding 20% pa compound
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PUBLIC BANK
|1
|$100,000
|300.00%
|
|$300,000
|
|Over 6 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yielding 20% pa compound
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|$300,000
|50.00%
|
|$450,000
|
|Over 2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yielding 20% pa compound
|
|
|