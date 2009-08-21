TABLE OF COMPARATIVE RETURNS
























Starting End of
Ending
Remarks





Capital Bull
Position







USD

USD




1 FOREX:










USDJPY
$100,000 13.00%
$113,000
Over 2.5 years










Yielding 5% p.a. Compound



EURUSD 1 $100,000 32.00%
$132,000
Over 3 years

F








Yielding 9.5% pa compound




2 $132,000 31.00%
$172,920
Over 3 years










yiedling 9.5% p.a. Compound



GBPUSD
$100,000 42.00%
$142,000
Over 6 years










Yielding 6% pa compound














2 INDICE FUTURES:










DOW
$100,000 58.00%
$158,000
Over 4.75 years









0 Yielding 10% pa compound














3 BANK STOCKS:










COMMERCE 1 $100,000 300.00%
$300,000
Over 4 years










Yielding 31% pa compound




2 $300,000 50.00%
$450,000
Over 1 year















MAYBANK
$100,000 45.00%
$145,000
Over 2 years










Yielding 20% pa compound















PUBLIC BANK 1 $100,000 300.00%
$300,000
Over 6 years










Yielding 20% pa compound
















2 $300,000 50.00%
$450,000
Over 2 years










Yielding 20% pa compound