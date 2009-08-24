Go Markets Pty Ltd
|Account: 503353
|Name: JJFI14781
|Currency: AUD
|2009 August 24, 14:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1415276
|2009.08.24 06:39
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.43336
|1.53336
|1.42336
|2009.08.24 08:12
|1.43150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|1418704
|2009.08.24 14:25
|buy stop
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.07713
|1.07413
|1.08713
|2009.08.24 14:40
|1.07556
|cancelled
|1418708
|2009.08.24 14:25
|buy stop
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.07913
|1.07613
|1.08913
|2009.08.24 14:40
|1.07556
|cancelled
|1418706
|2009.08.24 14:25
|buy stop
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.07813
|1.07513
|1.08813
|2009.08.24 14:40
|1.07553
|cancelled
|1418705
|2009.08.24 14:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.07734
|1.07642
|1.06734
|2009.08.24 14:31
|1.07642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|1418707
|2009.08.24 14:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.07634
|1.07613
|1.06634
|2009.08.24 14:31
|1.07613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
|1418709
|2009.08.24 14:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.07534
|1.07834
|1.06534
|2009.08.24 14:30
|1.07834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.47
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.26
|Closed P/L:
|-14.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-14.26
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 851.56
|Equity:
|8 101.56
|Free Margin:
|8 101.56