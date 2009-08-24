Go Markets Pty Ltd

Account: 503353 Name: JJFI14781 Currency: AUD 2009 August 24, 14:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14152762009.08.24 06:39sell0.01eurusd1.433361.533361.423362009.08.24 08:121.431500.000.000.002.22
14187042009.08.24 14:25buy stop0.08usdcad1.077131.074131.087132009.08.24 14:401.07556cancelled
14187082009.08.24 14:25buy stop0.08usdcad1.079131.076131.089132009.08.24 14:401.07556cancelled
14187062009.08.24 14:25buy stop0.08usdcad1.078131.075131.088132009.08.24 14:401.07553cancelled
14187052009.08.24 14:30sell0.08usdcad1.077341.076421.067342009.08.24 14:311.076420.000.000.008.13
14187072009.08.24 14:30sell0.08usdcad1.076341.076131.066342009.08.24 14:311.076130.000.000.001.86
14187092009.08.24 14:30sell0.08usdcad1.075341.078341.065342009.08.24 14:301.078340.000.000.00-26.47
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -14.26
Closed P/L: -14.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -14.26 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 851.56 Equity: 8 101.56 Free Margin: 8 101.56