Strategy Tester Report
breakout_eurgbp
IBFX-MT4 Demo-2_4 decimal (Build 225)

SymbolEURGBP (Euro vs Great Britain Pound )
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2009.07.01 13:30 - 2009.08.27 23:30 (2009.05.01 - 2009.08.28)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersTakeProfit=20; StopLoss=100; BarsBeforeMidnight=10; BarsAfterMidnight=10; Tolerance=0;
Bars in test2058Ticks modelled504993Modelling quality69.97%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit574.29Gross profit1078.42Gross loss-504.13
Profit factor2.14Expected payoff17.95
Absolute drawdown204.56Maximal drawdown386.87 (3.80%)Relative drawdown3.80% (386.87)
Total trades32Short positions (won %)12 (83.33%)Long positions (won %)20 (95.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)29 (90.63%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (9.38%)
Largestprofit trade37.46loss trade-168.32
Averageprofit trade37.19loss trade-168.04
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)13 (485.66)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-336.41)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)485.66 (13)consecutive loss (count of losses)-336.41 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins10consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.07.02 06:06buy10.100.85950.84920.8618
22009.07.02 07:43t/p10.100.86180.84920.861837.4410037.44
32009.07.03 06:00buy20.100.85470.84440.8570
42009.07.03 08:02t/p20.100.85700.84440.857037.4410074.88
52009.07.06 06:10buy30.100.85880.84850.8611
62009.07.06 06:56t/p30.100.86110.84850.861137.4410112.32
72009.07.07 05:50buy40.100.86000.84970.8623
82009.07.07 08:32t/p40.100.86230.84970.862337.4410149.76
92009.07.08 05:34buy50.100.86500.85470.8673
102009.07.10 07:28s/l50.100.85470.85470.8673-168.329981.44
112009.07.10 07:28sell60.100.85470.86500.8524
122009.07.13 06:38s/l60.100.86500.86500.8524-168.099813.35
132009.07.13 06:38buy70.100.86500.85470.8673
142009.07.13 07:43t/p70.100.86730.85470.867337.449850.79
152009.07.14 07:22sell80.100.85850.86880.8562
162009.07.14 09:47t/p80.100.85620.86880.856237.469888.25
172009.07.15 05:00buy90.100.85700.84670.8593
182009.07.15 07:45t/p90.100.85930.84670.859337.449925.69
192009.07.16 07:33buy100.100.86030.85000.8626
202009.07.17 06:30t/p100.100.86260.85000.862637.299962.98
212009.07.17 06:30buy110.100.86290.85260.8652
222009.07.17 10:22t/p110.100.86520.85260.865237.4410000.42
232009.07.20 06:48sell120.100.86140.87170.8591
242009.07.23 20:12t/p120.100.85910.87170.859135.6210036.04
252009.07.23 20:12sell130.100.85880.86910.8565
262009.07.29 13:41t/p130.100.85650.86910.856535.9910072.03
272009.07.29 13:41sell140.100.85620.86650.8539
282009.07.30 07:18t/p140.100.85390.86650.853936.3510108.38
292009.07.30 07:18sell150.100.85360.86390.8513
302009.07.30 13:47t/p150.100.85130.86390.851337.4510145.83
312009.07.31 07:22sell160.100.85180.86210.8495
322009.08.03 07:19t/p160.100.84950.86210.849537.0810182.91
332009.08.03 07:19sell170.100.84920.85950.8469
342009.08.03 08:28t/p170.100.84690.85950.846937.4510220.36
352009.08.04 06:54sell180.100.84830.85860.8460
362009.08.06 10:20t/p180.100.84600.85860.846035.9910256.35
372009.08.06 10:20sell190.100.84570.85600.8434
382009.08.06 15:43s/l190.100.85600.85600.8434-167.7210088.63
392009.08.07 06:32buy200.100.85670.84640.8590
402009.08.07 08:48t/p200.100.85900.84640.859037.4410126.07
412009.08.10 05:35buy210.100.85110.84080.8534
422009.08.10 07:14t/p210.100.85340.84080.853437.4410163.51
432009.08.11 06:58buy220.100.85900.84870.8613
442009.08.11 07:40t/p220.100.86130.84870.861337.4410200.95
452009.08.12 06:22buy230.100.85890.84860.8612
462009.08.12 11:13t/p230.100.86120.84860.861237.4410238.39
472009.08.13 10:04sell240.100.85910.86940.8568
482009.08.18 12:14t/p240.100.85680.86940.856836.3610274.75
492009.08.18 12:14sell250.100.85640.86670.8541
502009.08.18 14:15t/p250.100.85410.86670.854137.4510312.20
512009.08.19 05:55buy260.100.85590.84560.8582
522009.08.19 08:30t/p260.100.85820.84560.858237.4410349.64
532009.08.20 05:36buy270.100.86130.85100.8636
542009.08.20 11:12t/p270.100.86360.85100.863637.4410387.08
552009.08.21 05:00buy280.100.86520.85490.8675
562009.08.21 08:18t/p280.100.86750.85490.867537.4410424.52
572009.08.24 06:11buy290.100.86990.85960.8722
582009.08.24 14:49t/p290.100.87220.85960.872237.4410461.96
592009.08.25 05:44buy300.100.87210.86180.8744
602009.08.25 11:52t/p300.100.87440.86180.874437.4410499.40
612009.08.26 06:03buy310.100.87640.86610.8787
622009.08.26 11:04t/p310.100.87870.86610.878737.4410536.84
632009.08.27 05:07buy320.100.87840.86810.8807
642009.08.27 09:52t/p320.100.88070.86810.880737.4510574.29