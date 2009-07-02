Strategy Tester Report
breakout_eurgbp
IBFX-MT4 Demo-2_4 decimal (Build 225)
|Symbol
|EURGBP (Euro vs Great Britain Pound )
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2009.07.01 13:30 - 2009.08.27 23:30 (2009.05.01 - 2009.08.28)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=20; StopLoss=100; BarsBeforeMidnight=10; BarsAfterMidnight=10; Tolerance=0;
|Bars in test
|2058
|Ticks modelled
|504993
|Modelling quality
|69.97%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|574.29
|Gross profit
|1078.42
|Gross loss
|-504.13
|Profit factor
|2.14
|Expected payoff
|17.95
|Absolute drawdown
|204.56
|Maximal drawdown
|386.87 (3.80%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.80% (386.87)
|Total trades
|32
|Short positions (won %)
|12 (83.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|20 (95.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|29 (90.63%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (9.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|37.46
|loss trade
|-168.32
|Average
|profit trade
|37.19
|loss trade
|-168.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|13 (485.66)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-336.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|485.66 (13)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-336.41 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|10
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.07.02 06:06
|buy
|1
|0.10
|0.8595
|0.8492
|0.8618
|2
|2009.07.02 07:43
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|0.8618
|0.8492
|0.8618
|37.44
|10037.44
|3
|2009.07.03 06:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|0.8547
|0.8444
|0.8570
|4
|2009.07.03 08:02
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|0.8570
|0.8444
|0.8570
|37.44
|10074.88
|5
|2009.07.06 06:10
|buy
|3
|0.10
|0.8588
|0.8485
|0.8611
|6
|2009.07.06 06:56
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|0.8611
|0.8485
|0.8611
|37.44
|10112.32
|7
|2009.07.07 05:50
|buy
|4
|0.10
|0.8600
|0.8497
|0.8623
|8
|2009.07.07 08:32
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|0.8623
|0.8497
|0.8623
|37.44
|10149.76
|9
|2009.07.08 05:34
|buy
|5
|0.10
|0.8650
|0.8547
|0.8673
|10
|2009.07.10 07:28
|s/l
|5
|0.10
|0.8547
|0.8547
|0.8673
|-168.32
|9981.44
|11
|2009.07.10 07:28
|sell
|6
|0.10
|0.8547
|0.8650
|0.8524
|12
|2009.07.13 06:38
|s/l
|6
|0.10
|0.8650
|0.8650
|0.8524
|-168.09
|9813.35
|13
|2009.07.13 06:38
|buy
|7
|0.10
|0.8650
|0.8547
|0.8673
|14
|2009.07.13 07:43
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|0.8673
|0.8547
|0.8673
|37.44
|9850.79
|15
|2009.07.14 07:22
|sell
|8
|0.10
|0.8585
|0.8688
|0.8562
|16
|2009.07.14 09:47
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|0.8562
|0.8688
|0.8562
|37.46
|9888.25
|17
|2009.07.15 05:00
|buy
|9
|0.10
|0.8570
|0.8467
|0.8593
|18
|2009.07.15 07:45
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|0.8593
|0.8467
|0.8593
|37.44
|9925.69
|19
|2009.07.16 07:33
|buy
|10
|0.10
|0.8603
|0.8500
|0.8626
|20
|2009.07.17 06:30
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|0.8626
|0.8500
|0.8626
|37.29
|9962.98
|21
|2009.07.17 06:30
|buy
|11
|0.10
|0.8629
|0.8526
|0.8652
|22
|2009.07.17 10:22
|t/p
|11
|0.10
|0.8652
|0.8526
|0.8652
|37.44
|10000.42
|23
|2009.07.20 06:48
|sell
|12
|0.10
|0.8614
|0.8717
|0.8591
|24
|2009.07.23 20:12
|t/p
|12
|0.10
|0.8591
|0.8717
|0.8591
|35.62
|10036.04
|25
|2009.07.23 20:12
|sell
|13
|0.10
|0.8588
|0.8691
|0.8565
|26
|2009.07.29 13:41
|t/p
|13
|0.10
|0.8565
|0.8691
|0.8565
|35.99
|10072.03
|27
|2009.07.29 13:41
|sell
|14
|0.10
|0.8562
|0.8665
|0.8539
|28
|2009.07.30 07:18
|t/p
|14
|0.10
|0.8539
|0.8665
|0.8539
|36.35
|10108.38
|29
|2009.07.30 07:18
|sell
|15
|0.10
|0.8536
|0.8639
|0.8513
|30
|2009.07.30 13:47
|t/p
|15
|0.10
|0.8513
|0.8639
|0.8513
|37.45
|10145.83
|31
|2009.07.31 07:22
|sell
|16
|0.10
|0.8518
|0.8621
|0.8495
|32
|2009.08.03 07:19
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|0.8495
|0.8621
|0.8495
|37.08
|10182.91
|33
|2009.08.03 07:19
|sell
|17
|0.10
|0.8492
|0.8595
|0.8469
|34
|2009.08.03 08:28
|t/p
|17
|0.10
|0.8469
|0.8595
|0.8469
|37.45
|10220.36
|35
|2009.08.04 06:54
|sell
|18
|0.10
|0.8483
|0.8586
|0.8460
|36
|2009.08.06 10:20
|t/p
|18
|0.10
|0.8460
|0.8586
|0.8460
|35.99
|10256.35
|37
|2009.08.06 10:20
|sell
|19
|0.10
|0.8457
|0.8560
|0.8434
|38
|2009.08.06 15:43
|s/l
|19
|0.10
|0.8560
|0.8560
|0.8434
|-167.72
|10088.63
|39
|2009.08.07 06:32
|buy
|20
|0.10
|0.8567
|0.8464
|0.8590
|40
|2009.08.07 08:48
|t/p
|20
|0.10
|0.8590
|0.8464
|0.8590
|37.44
|10126.07
|41
|2009.08.10 05:35
|buy
|21
|0.10
|0.8511
|0.8408
|0.8534
|42
|2009.08.10 07:14
|t/p
|21
|0.10
|0.8534
|0.8408
|0.8534
|37.44
|10163.51
|43
|2009.08.11 06:58
|buy
|22
|0.10
|0.8590
|0.8487
|0.8613
|44
|2009.08.11 07:40
|t/p
|22
|0.10
|0.8613
|0.8487
|0.8613
|37.44
|10200.95
|45
|2009.08.12 06:22
|buy
|23
|0.10
|0.8589
|0.8486
|0.8612
|46
|2009.08.12 11:13
|t/p
|23
|0.10
|0.8612
|0.8486
|0.8612
|37.44
|10238.39
|47
|2009.08.13 10:04
|sell
|24
|0.10
|0.8591
|0.8694
|0.8568
|48
|2009.08.18 12:14
|t/p
|24
|0.10
|0.8568
|0.8694
|0.8568
|36.36
|10274.75
|49
|2009.08.18 12:14
|sell
|25
|0.10
|0.8564
|0.8667
|0.8541
|50
|2009.08.18 14:15
|t/p
|25
|0.10
|0.8541
|0.8667
|0.8541
|37.45
|10312.20
|51
|2009.08.19 05:55
|buy
|26
|0.10
|0.8559
|0.8456
|0.8582
|52
|2009.08.19 08:30
|t/p
|26
|0.10
|0.8582
|0.8456
|0.8582
|37.44
|10349.64
|53
|2009.08.20 05:36
|buy
|27
|0.10
|0.8613
|0.8510
|0.8636
|54
|2009.08.20 11:12
|t/p
|27
|0.10
|0.8636
|0.8510
|0.8636
|37.44
|10387.08
|55
|2009.08.21 05:00
|buy
|28
|0.10
|0.8652
|0.8549
|0.8675
|56
|2009.08.21 08:18
|t/p
|28
|0.10
|0.8675
|0.8549
|0.8675
|37.44
|10424.52
|57
|2009.08.24 06:11
|buy
|29
|0.10
|0.8699
|0.8596
|0.8722
|58
|2009.08.24 14:49
|t/p
|29
|0.10
|0.8722
|0.8596
|0.8722
|37.44
|10461.96
|59
|2009.08.25 05:44
|buy
|30
|0.10
|0.8721
|0.8618
|0.8744
|60
|2009.08.25 11:52
|t/p
|30
|0.10
|0.8744
|0.8618
|0.8744
|37.44
|10499.40
|61
|2009.08.26 06:03
|buy
|31
|0.10
|0.8764
|0.8661
|0.8787
|62
|2009.08.26 11:04
|t/p
|31
|0.10
|0.8787
|0.8661
|0.8787
|37.44
|10536.84
|63
|2009.08.27 05:07
|buy
|32
|0.10
|0.8784
|0.8681
|0.8807
|64
|2009.08.27 09:52
|t/p
|32
|0.10
|0.8807
|0.8681
|0.8807
|37.45
|10574.29