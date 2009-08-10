BroCo Investments Inc.

Account: 183*** Name: ******* Currency: USD 2009 August 12, 00:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17553482009.08.10 06:23balanceDeposit10 000.00
17554792009.08.10 07:44sell1.00eurjpy_fx138.1650.0000.0002009.08.11 19:48135.790-5.000.00-20.002 476.51
17610362009.08.11 10:53sell1.00eurjpy_fx137.1390.0000.0002009.08.11 19:48135.785-5.000.000.001 411.87
  -10.00 0.00 -20.00 3 888.38
Closed P/L: 3 858.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17691932009.08.12 00:23buy1.00eurjpy_fx135.8650.0000.000 135.857-5.000.000.00-8.34
  -5.00 0.00 0.00 -8.34
 Floating P/L: -13.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 858.38 Floating P/L: -13.34 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 13 858.38 Equity: 13 845.04 Free Margin: 12 858.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 858.38 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3 858.38
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1929.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2 451.51 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1 929.19 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (3 858.38) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 858.38 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0