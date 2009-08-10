|Account: 183***
|Name: *******
|Currency: USD
|2009 August 12, 00:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1755348
|2009.08.10 06:23
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1755479
|2009.08.10 07:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|138.165
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.08.11 19:48
|135.790
|-5.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|2 476.51
|1761036
|2009.08.11 10:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|137.139
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.08.11 19:48
|135.785
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 411.87
|-10.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3 888.38
|Closed P/L:
|3 858.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1769193
|2009.08.12 00:23
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy_fx
|135.865
|0.000
|0.000
|135.857
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.34
|-5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.34
|Floating P/L:
|-13.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 858.38
|Floating P/L:
|-13.34
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|13 858.38
|Equity:
|13 845.04
|Free Margin:
|12 858.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 858.38
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3 858.38
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1929.19
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 451.51
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 929.19
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (3 858.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 858.38 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0