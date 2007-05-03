|Account: 87292
|Name: 100PIP
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 10:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1194833
|2007.05.03 08:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9911
|1.9909
|1.9882
|2007.05.03 16:00
|1.9882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.00
|1194631
|2007.05.03 06:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3600
|1.3575
|2007.05.03 16:00
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.00
|1194417
|2007.05.03 01:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9886
|0.0000
|1.9911
|2007.05.03 08:00
|1.9911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1193321
|2007.05.02 16:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3609
|1.3607
|1.3580
|2007.05.03 06:06
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|4.29
|20.00
|1193398
|2007.05.02 16:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9912
|1.9907
|1.9883
|2007.05.03 00:02
|1.9883
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.30
|290.00
|1193105
|2007.05.02 16:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9886
|0.0000
|1.9911
|2007.05.02 16:32
|1.9911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1190756
|2007.05.02 05:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3583
|0.0000
|1.3608
|2007.05.02 16:26
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1192641
|2007.05.02 14:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9915
|1.9910
|1.9886
|2007.05.02 16:01
|1.9886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.00
|1192443
|2007.05.02 13:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9896
|0.0000
|1.9921
|2007.05.02 14:15
|1.9921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1191656
|2007.05.02 09:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9929
|0.0000
|1.9900
|2007.05.02 12:56
|1.9900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.00
|1179501
|2007.04.30 11:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9932
|1.9932
|1.9903
|2007.05.02 09:41
|1.9932
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.86
|0.00
|1189962
|2007.05.01 20:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3613
|1.3609
|1.3584
|2007.05.02 05:17
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|1.43
|290.00
|1189313
|2007.05.01 17:20
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3615
|1.3586
|2007.05.01 20:18
|1.3615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1179940
|2007.04.30 14:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3620
|1.3617
|1.3591
|2007.05.01 17:20
|1.3617
|0.00
|0.00
|1.43
|30.00
|1186834
|2007.05.01 08:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2087
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2007.05.01 15:20
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.50
|1187261
|2007.05.01 10:02
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.64
|0.00
|119.35
|2007.05.01 15:12
|119.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|243.00
|1180731
|2007.04.30 17:10
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.38
|0.00
|119.63
|2007.05.01 10:02
|119.63
|0.00
|0.00
|2.54
|208.98
|1180380
|2007.04.30 16:18
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2088
|2007.05.01 08:29
|1.2088
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|206.80
|1186116
|2007.04.30 23:59
|balance
|IR
|2.39
|1179119
|2007.04.30 10:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.67
|119.63
|119.38
|2007.04.30 17:10
|119.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|242.92
|1178868
|2007.04.30 09:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2092
|1.2087
|1.2063
|2007.04.30 16:18
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.40
|1178945
|2007.04.30 09:27
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3595
|0.0000
|1.3620
|2007.04.30 14:30
|1.3620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1179193
|2007.04.30 10:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9907
|0.0000
|1.9932
|2007.04.30 11:59
|1.9932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1177921
|2007.04.30 02:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9936
|1.9932
|1.9907
|2007.04.30 10:23
|1.9907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.00
|1177918
|2007.04.30 02:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.42
|0.00
|119.67
|2007.04.30 10:05
|119.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.91
|1177923
|2007.04.30 02:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3624
|1.3620
|1.3595
|2007.04.30 09:27
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.00
|1177924
|2007.04.30 02:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2067
|0.0000
|1.2092
|2007.04.30 09:17
|1.2092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|206.75
|1177524
|2007.04.29 10:54
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.18
|5 668.26
|Closed P/L:
|5 663.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1196579
|2007.05.03 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3571
|0.0000
|1.3596
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.01
|-260.00
|1196580
|2007.05.03 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9882
|0.0000
|1.9907
|1.9849
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.76
|-330.00
|1188752
|2007.05.01 16:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2101
|0.0000
|1.2072
|1.2162
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.64
|-501.56
|1188749
|2007.05.01 16:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.63
|0.00
|119.34
|120.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.19
|-614.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.60
|-1 706.33
|Floating P/L:
|-1 886.93
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 002.39
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5 663.08
|Floating P/L:
|-1 886.93
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|15 665.47
|Equity:
|13 778.54
|Free Margin:
|9 778.54
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 669.94
|Gross Loss:
|6.86
|Total Net Profit:
|5 663.08
|Profit Factor:
|826.52
|Expected Payoff:
|217.81
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|6.86 (0.05%)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (93.75%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (96.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (3.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|291.43
|loss trade:
|-6.86
|Average
|profit trade:
|226.80
|loss trade:
|-6.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (3 205.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-6.86)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 205.95 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.86 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|1