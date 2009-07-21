Foreign Exchange Clearing House
Ltd
|Account: 17354
|Name: ami
|Currency: USD
|2009 July 23, 11:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1891705
|2009.07.21 09:49
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.4237
|0.0000
|1.4277
|2009.07.21 13:41
|1.4166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 988.00
|1529607
|2009.07.02 06:05
|buy
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.4080
|1.4020
|1.4140
|2009.07.02 08:30
|1.4020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 260.00
|1529472
|2009.07.01 19:48
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4140
|1.4080
|0.0000
|2009.07.02 06:05
|1.4080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 200.00
|1540886
|2009.07.02 08:35
|buy
|2.30
|eurusd
|1.4051
|0.0000
|1.4051
|2009.07.03 03:56
|1.4008
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.55
|-989.00
|1856979
|2009.07.20 05:42
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.4246
|1.4024
|0.0000
|2009.07.20 08:01
|1.4228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-504.00
|1914094
|2009.07.23 11:27
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4290
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.23 11:34
|1.4277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|1840225
|2009.07.16 08:44
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4139
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.17 13:49
|1.4132
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.50
|-210.00
|1556396
|2009.07.02 17:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3940
|1.4050
|0.0000
|2009.07.03 02:38
|1.4016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-152.00
|1856649
|2009.07.20 04:52
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4224
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.20 04:57
|1.4221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|1856891
|2009.07.20 05:15
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4240
|0.0000
|1.4266
|2009.07.20 05:27
|1.4238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|1859220
|2009.07.20 08:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4229
|0.0000
|1.4229
|2009.07.21 07:18
|1.4204
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|-50.00
|1853308
|2009.07.19 18:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4126
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.19 21:02
|1.4147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|1853307
|2009.07.19 18:32
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0759
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.19 20:53
|1.0749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.61
|1853743
|2009.07.19 20:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0750
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.19 21:02
|1.0742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.89
|1840158
|2009.07.16 08:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4144
|0.0000
|1.4154
|2009.07.16 08:44
|1.4138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1853916
|2009.07.19 21:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4174
|0.0000
|1.4185
|2009.07.19 21:52
|1.4170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|1856638
|2009.07.20 04:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4218
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.20 04:46
|1.4215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1529592
|2009.07.01 20:18
|sell limit
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.4200
|0.0000
|1.4140
|2009.07.02 06:41
|1.4076
|cancelled
|1529804
|2009.07.01 20:44
|sell stop
|1.90
|eurusd
|1.4080
|1.4140
|1.4020
|2009.07.01 21:34
|1.4130
|cancelled
|1529927
|2009.07.01 20:54
|buy stop
|1.90
|eurusd
|1.4200
|1.4140
|1.4260
|2009.07.01 21:34
|1.4131
|cancelled
|1530359
|2009.07.01 21:37
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4200
|0.0000
|1.4260
|2009.07.02 06:41
|1.4077
|cancelled
|1539357
|2009.07.02 07:46
|buy limit
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.4020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.02 08:27
|1.4051
|cancelled
|1539422
|2009.07.02 07:48
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.4020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.02 08:27
|1.4050
|cancelled
|1539552
|2009.07.02 07:52
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4080
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.02 08:34
|1.4058
|cancelled
|1539597
|2009.07.02 07:54
|sell limit
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4080
|0.0000
|1.4020
|2009.07.02 08:34
|1.4058
|cancelled
|1548462
|2009.07.02 13:12
|buy stop
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.4052
|0.0000
|1.4200
|2009.07.02 17:02
|1.4005
|cancelled
|1556171
|2009.07.02 17:28
|sell stop
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3920
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.02 17:29
|1.3944
|cancelled
|1556315
|2009.07.02 17:29
|sell stop
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3920
|0.0000
|1.3885
|2009.07.03 03:58
|1.4007
|cancelled
|1556627
|2009.07.02 17:36
|sell stop
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3885
|0.0000
|1.3850
|2009.07.03 03:58
|1.4007
|cancelled
|1557179
|2009.07.02 17:51
|sell stop
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3850
|0.0000
|1.3815
|2009.07.03 03:58
|1.4007
|cancelled
|1557267
|2009.07.02 17:52
|buy limit
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3815
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.03 03:58
|1.4008
|cancelled
|1558326
|2009.07.02 19:02
|sell stop
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3940
|0.0000
|1.3920
|2009.07.02 19:14
|1.3953
|cancelled
|1565047
|2009.07.03 03:26
|buy stop
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.4051
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.03 03:59
|1.4008
|cancelled
|1674051
|2009.07.07 19:19
|sell stop
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3895
|0.0000
|1.3876
|2009.07.07 19:22
|1.3909
|cancelled
|1674061
|2009.07.07 19:22
|sell stop
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3875
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.07 19:23
|1.3909
|cancelled
|1701682
|2009.07.08 11:32
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3865
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.08 11:32
|1.3875
|cancelled
|1840115
|2009.07.16 08:37
|buy stop
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.16 08:45
|1.4140
|cancelled
|1856831
|2009.07.20 05:08
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4266
|0.0000
|1.4271
|2009.07.20 05:15
|1.4240
|cancelled
|1895043
|2009.07.21 13:43
|buy stop
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4180
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.21 13:43
|1.4170
|cancelled
|1904666
|2009.07.22 10:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4207
|1.4207
|0.0000
|2009.07.22 17:36
|1.4207
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.10
|0.00
|1546945
|2009.07.02 12:08
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4006
|0.0000
|1.3924
|2009.07.02 17:02
|1.4005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|2.00
|1541335
|2009.07.02 08:49
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.4026
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.02 09:35
|1.4025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1856715
|2009.07.20 04:57
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4222
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.20 05:07
|1.4224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1853309
|2009.07.19 18:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.19 20:54
|1.0750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.44
|1852705
|2009.07.17 13:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4133
|0.0000
|1.4138
|2009.07.17 14:38
|1.4138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1556222
|2009.07.02 17:28
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3945
|0.0000
|1.3920
|2009.07.02 17:31
|1.3941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|1701759
|2009.07.08 11:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3874
|0.0000
|1.3865
|2009.07.08 11:33
|1.3865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1856880
|2009.07.20 05:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4230
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.20 05:15
|1.4239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1555248
|2009.07.02 17:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4000
|0.0000
|1.3990
|2009.07.02 17:24
|1.3990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1703343
|2009.07.08 12:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3853
|0.0000
|1.3840
|2009.07.08 12:15
|1.3840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|1674039
|2009.07.07 19:18
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3909
|0.0000
|1.3895
|2009.07.07 19:46
|1.3895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|1701548
|2009.07.08 11:29
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3875
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.08 11:33
|1.3874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|1542887
|2009.07.02 09:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4024
|1.4141
|1.3924
|2009.07.02 12:08
|1.4007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|1853306
|2009.07.19 18:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4127
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.19 20:53
|1.4144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|1546471
|2009.07.02 11:53
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4008
|0.0000
|1.3924
|2009.07.02 17:02
|1.4006
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|40.00
|1563948
|2009.07.03 02:39
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.4014
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.03 03:56
|1.4009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|1530342
|2009.07.02 06:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4080
|0.0000
|1.4024
|2009.07.02 09:33
|1.4024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|1856672
|2009.07.20 04:48
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.4220
|0.0000
|1.4224
|2009.07.20 04:52
|1.4224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|1856721
|2009.07.20 05:06
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4226
|0.0000
|1.4266
|2009.07.20 05:13
|1.4230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|1555348
|2009.07.02 17:26
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3955
|0.0000
|1.3920
|2009.07.02 17:28
|1.3947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|1701749
|2009.07.08 11:33
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3865
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.08 12:10
|1.3855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.00
|1853963
|2009.07.19 21:52
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.4171
|0.0000
|1.4185
|2009.07.20 03:18
|1.4185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|392.00
|1565850
|2009.07.03 03:57
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4007
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 18:13
|1.4024
|0.00
|0.00
|-178.50
|510.00
|1700977
|2009.07.08 11:12
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3893
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.08 11:29
|1.3875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|522.00
|1674065
|2009.07.07 19:45
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3895
|0.0000
|1.3876
|2009.07.08 02:07
|1.3876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|551.00
|1674075
|2009.07.08 02:07
|buy
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3875
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.08 11:11
|1.3894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|551.00
|1826282
|2009.07.15 13:50
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4125
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.16 08:36
|1.4146
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.50
|630.00
|1555207
|2009.07.02 17:24
|sell
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.3990
|0.0000
|1.3955
|2009.07.02 17:26
|1.3955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|770.00
|1891557
|2009.07.21 13:48
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4180
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.21 19:43
|1.4206
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.50
|780.00
|1853920
|2009.07.20 03:18
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4185
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.20 04:45
|1.4217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|960.00
|1751310
|2009.07.09 18:13
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4024
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.15 03:14
|1.4059
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.50
|1 050.00
|1852704
|2009.07.17 14:38
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4138
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.19 21:40
|1.4173
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.50
|1 050.00
|1859206
|2009.07.21 07:24
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4213
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.21 09:37
|1.4269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 680.00
|1820159
|2009.07.15 03:14
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4058
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.15 13:49
|1.4124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 980.00
|1899912
|2009.07.21 19:43
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.4207
|1.4280
|1.4290
|2009.07.23 11:27
|1.4290
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.40
|2 324.00
|1529473
|2009.07.01 19:48
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4140
|1.4141
|1.3924
|2009.07.02 11:52
|1.4009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 620.00
|1565846
|2009.07.03 03:57
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.4006
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.07 19:18
|1.3910
|0.00
|0.00
|13.05
|2 784.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-489.40
|13 385.94
|Closed P/L:
|12 896.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1703364
|2009.07.08 12:15
|sell
|2.90
|eurusd
|1.3840
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.4274
|0.00
|0.00
|73.95
|-12 586.00
|1914170
|2009.07.23 11:40
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.4273
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.4273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|73.95
|-12 586.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-12 512.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|1914155
|2009.07.23 11:34
|buy stop
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.4290
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.4274
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12 896.54
|Floating P/L:
|-12 512.05
|Margin:
|1 140.00
|Balance:
|15 896.54
|Equity:
|3 384.49
|Free Margin:
|2 244.49
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|19 921.89
|Gross Loss:
|7 025.35
|Total Net Profit:
|12 896.54
|Profit Factor:
|2.84
|Expected Payoff:
|234.48
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 460.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 460.00 (82.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|82.00% (2 460.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|55
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (90.91%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|33 (51.52%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (67.27%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (32.73%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 797.05
|loss trade:
|-1 988.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|538.43
|loss trade:
|-390.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (8 650.55)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-615.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|8 650.55 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 460.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1