Foreign Exchange Clearing House Ltd

Account: 17354 Name: ami Currency: USD 2009 July 23, 11:40
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
1891705 2009.07.21 09:49 buy 2.80 eurusd 1.4237 0.0000 1.4277 2009.07.21 13:41 1.4166 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 988.00
1529607 2009.07.02 06:05 buy 2.10 eurusd 1.4080 1.4020 1.4140 2009.07.02 08:30 1.4020 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 260.00
1529472 2009.07.01 19:48 buy 2.00 eurusd 1.4140 1.4080 0.0000 2009.07.02 06:05 1.4080 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 200.00
1540886 2009.07.02 08:35 buy 2.30 eurusd 1.4051 0.0000 1.4051 2009.07.03 03:56 1.4008 0.00 0.00 -19.55 -989.00
1856979 2009.07.20 05:42 buy 2.80 eurusd 1.4246 1.4024 0.0000 2009.07.20 08:01 1.4228 0.00 0.00 0.00 -504.00
1914094 2009.07.23 11:27 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4290 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.23 11:34 1.4277 0.00 0.00 0.00 -390.00
1840225 2009.07.16 08:44 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4139 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.17 13:49 1.4132 0.00 0.00 -25.50 -210.00
1556396 2009.07.02 17:31 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.3940 1.4050 0.0000 2009.07.03 02:38 1.4016 0.00 0.00 0.00 -152.00
1856649 2009.07.20 04:52 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4224 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.20 04:57 1.4221 0.00 0.00 0.00 -90.00
1856891 2009.07.20 05:15 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4240 0.0000 1.4266 2009.07.20 05:27 1.4238 0.00 0.00 0.00 -60.00
1859220 2009.07.20 08:01 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.4229 0.0000 1.4229 2009.07.21 07:18 1.4204 0.00 0.00 -1.70 -50.00
1853308 2009.07.19 18:32 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.4126 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.19 21:02 1.4147 0.00 0.00 0.00 -21.00
1853307 2009.07.19 18:32 buy 0.20 usdchf 1.0759 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.19 20:53 1.0749 0.00 0.00 0.00 -18.61
1853743 2009.07.19 20:54 buy 0.20 usdchf 1.0750 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.19 21:02 1.0742 0.00 0.00 0.00 -14.89
1840158 2009.07.16 08:39 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.4144 0.0000 1.4154 2009.07.16 08:44 1.4138 0.00 0.00 0.00 -12.00
1853916 2009.07.19 21:40 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.4174 0.0000 1.4185 2009.07.19 21:52 1.4170 0.00 0.00 0.00 -8.00
1856638 2009.07.20 04:45 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.4218 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.20 04:46 1.4215 0.00 0.00 0.00 -6.00
1529592 2009.07.01 20:18 sell limit 2.10 eurusd 1.4200 0.0000 1.4140 2009.07.02 06:41 1.4076 cancelled
1529804 2009.07.01 20:44 sell stop 1.90 eurusd 1.4080 1.4140 1.4020 2009.07.01 21:34 1.4130 cancelled
1529927 2009.07.01 20:54 buy stop 1.90 eurusd 1.4200 1.4140 1.4260 2009.07.01 21:34 1.4131 cancelled
1530359 2009.07.01 21:37 buy stop 0.20 eurusd 1.4200 0.0000 1.4260 2009.07.02 06:41 1.4077 cancelled
1539357 2009.07.02 07:46 buy limit 2.20 eurusd 1.4020 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.02 08:27 1.4051 cancelled
1539422 2009.07.02 07:48 sell stop 0.30 eurusd 1.4020 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.02 08:27 1.4050 cancelled
1539552 2009.07.02 07:52 buy stop 1.00 eurusd 1.4080 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.02 08:34 1.4058 cancelled
1539597 2009.07.02 07:54 sell limit 0.80 eurusd 1.4080 0.0000 1.4020 2009.07.02 08:34 1.4058 cancelled
1548462 2009.07.02 13:12 buy stop 2.10 eurusd 1.4052 0.0000 1.4200 2009.07.02 17:02 1.4005 cancelled
1556171 2009.07.02 17:28 sell stop 2.00 eurusd 1.3920 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.02 17:29 1.3944 cancelled
1556315 2009.07.02 17:29 sell stop 2.20 eurusd 1.3920 0.0000 1.3885 2009.07.03 03:58 1.4007 cancelled
1556627 2009.07.02 17:36 sell stop 2.20 eurusd 1.3885 0.0000 1.3850 2009.07.03 03:58 1.4007 cancelled
1557179 2009.07.02 17:51 sell stop 2.20 eurusd 1.3850 0.0000 1.3815 2009.07.03 03:58 1.4007 cancelled
1557267 2009.07.02 17:52 buy limit 2.20 eurusd 1.3815 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.03 03:58 1.4008 cancelled
1558326 2009.07.02 19:02 sell stop 2.00 eurusd 1.3940 0.0000 1.3920 2009.07.02 19:14 1.3953 cancelled
1565047 2009.07.03 03:26 buy stop 2.10 eurusd 1.4051 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.03 03:59 1.4008 cancelled
1674051 2009.07.07 19:19 sell stop 2.80 eurusd 1.3895 0.0000 1.3876 2009.07.07 19:22 1.3909 cancelled
1674061 2009.07.07 19:22 sell stop 2.80 eurusd 1.3875 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.07 19:23 1.3909 cancelled
1701682 2009.07.08 11:32 sell stop 0.20 eurusd 1.3865 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.08 11:32 1.3875 cancelled
1840115 2009.07.16 08:37 buy stop 3.00 eurusd 1.4154 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.16 08:45 1.4140 cancelled
1856831 2009.07.20 05:08 buy stop 0.20 eurusd 1.4266 0.0000 1.4271 2009.07.20 05:15 1.4240 cancelled
1895043 2009.07.21 13:43 buy stop 3.00 eurusd 1.4180 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.21 13:43 1.4170 cancelled
1904666 2009.07.22 10:56 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.4207 1.4207 0.0000 2009.07.22 17:36 1.4207 0.00 0.00 -5.10 0.00
1546945 2009.07.02 12:08 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.4006 0.0000 1.3924 2009.07.02 17:02 1.4005 0.00 0.00 0.30 2.00
1541335 2009.07.02 08:49 sell 0.30 eurusd 1.4026 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.02 09:35 1.4025 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.00
1856715 2009.07.20 04:57 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.4222 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.20 05:07 1.4224 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.00
1853309 2009.07.19 18:32 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.0758 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.19 20:54 1.0750 0.00 0.00 0.00 7.44
1852705 2009.07.17 13:49 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.4133 0.0000 1.4138 2009.07.17 14:38 1.4138 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
1556222 2009.07.02 17:28 sell 0.30 eurusd 1.3945 0.0000 1.3920 2009.07.02 17:31 1.3941 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
1701759 2009.07.08 11:33 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.3874 0.0000 1.3865 2009.07.08 11:33 1.3865 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
1856880 2009.07.20 05:14 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.4230 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.20 05:15 1.4239 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
1555248 2009.07.02 17:06 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.4000 0.0000 1.3990 2009.07.02 17:24 1.3990 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
1703343 2009.07.08 12:11 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.3853 0.0000 1.3840 2009.07.08 12:15 1.3840 0.00 0.00 0.00 26.00
1674039 2009.07.07 19:18 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.3909 0.0000 1.3895 2009.07.07 19:46 1.3895 0.00 0.00 0.00 28.00
1701548 2009.07.08 11:29 sell 2.90 eurusd 1.3875 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.08 11:33 1.3874 0.00 0.00 0.00 29.00
1542887 2009.07.02 09:35 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.4024 1.4141 1.3924 2009.07.02 12:08 1.4007 0.00 0.00 0.00 34.00
1853306 2009.07.19 18:32 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.4127 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.19 20:53 1.4144 0.00 0.00 0.00 34.00
1546471 2009.07.02 11:53 sell 2.00 eurusd 1.4008 0.0000 1.3924 2009.07.02 17:02 1.4006 0.00 0.00 3.00 40.00
1563948 2009.07.03 02:39 sell 2.20 eurusd 1.4014 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.03 03:56 1.4009 0.00 0.00 0.00 110.00
1530342 2009.07.02 06:05 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.4080 0.0000 1.4024 2009.07.02 09:33 1.4024 0.00 0.00 0.00 112.00
1856672 2009.07.20 04:48 buy 2.80 eurusd 1.4220 0.0000 1.4224 2009.07.20 04:52 1.4224 0.00 0.00 0.00 112.00
1856721 2009.07.20 05:06 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4226 0.0000 1.4266 2009.07.20 05:13 1.4230 0.00 0.00 0.00 120.00
1555348 2009.07.02 17:26 sell 2.20 eurusd 1.3955 0.0000 1.3920 2009.07.02 17:28 1.3947 0.00 0.00 0.00 176.00
1701749 2009.07.08 11:33 sell 2.90 eurusd 1.3865 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.08 12:10 1.3855 0.00 0.00 0.00 290.00
1853963 2009.07.19 21:52 buy 2.80 eurusd 1.4171 0.0000 1.4185 2009.07.20 03:18 1.4185 0.00 0.00 0.00 392.00
1565850 2009.07.03 03:57 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4007 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.09 18:13 1.4024 0.00 0.00 -178.50 510.00
1700977 2009.07.08 11:12 sell 2.90 eurusd 1.3893 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.08 11:29 1.3875 0.00 0.00 0.00 522.00
1674065 2009.07.07 19:45 sell 2.90 eurusd 1.3895 0.0000 1.3876 2009.07.08 02:07 1.3876 0.00 0.00 0.00 551.00
1674075 2009.07.08 02:07 buy 2.90 eurusd 1.3875 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.08 11:11 1.3894 0.00 0.00 0.00 551.00
1826282 2009.07.15 13:50 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4125 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.16 08:36 1.4146 0.00 0.00 -76.50 630.00
1555207 2009.07.02 17:24 sell 2.20 eurusd 1.3990 0.0000 1.3955 2009.07.02 17:26 1.3955 0.00 0.00 0.00 770.00
1891557 2009.07.21 13:48 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4180 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.21 19:43 1.4206 0.00 0.00 -25.50 780.00
1853920 2009.07.20 03:18 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4185 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.20 04:45 1.4217 0.00 0.00 0.00 960.00
1751310 2009.07.09 18:13 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4024 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.15 03:14 1.4059 0.00 0.00 -76.50 1 050.00
1852704 2009.07.17 14:38 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4138 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.19 21:40 1.4173 0.00 0.00 -25.50 1 050.00
1859206 2009.07.21 07:24 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4213 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.21 09:37 1.4269 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 680.00
1820159 2009.07.15 03:14 buy 3.00 eurusd 1.4058 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.15 13:49 1.4124 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 980.00
1899912 2009.07.21 19:43 buy 2.80 eurusd 1.4207 1.4280 1.4290 2009.07.23 11:27 1.4290 0.00 0.00 -71.40 2 324.00
1529473 2009.07.01 19:48 sell 2.00 eurusd 1.4140 1.4141 1.3924 2009.07.02 11:52 1.4009 0.00 0.00 0.00 2 620.00
1565846 2009.07.03 03:57 sell 2.90 eurusd 1.4006 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.07 19:18 1.3910 0.00 0.00 13.05 2 784.00
  0.00 0.00 -489.40 13 385.94
Closed P/L: 12 896.54
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
1703364 2009.07.08 12:15 sell 2.90 eurusd 1.3840 0.0000 0.0000   1.4274 0.00 0.00 73.95 -12 586.00
1914170 2009.07.23 11:40 buy 2.80 eurusd 1.4273 0.0000 0.0000   1.4273 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
  0.00 0.00 73.95 -12 586.00
  Floating P/L: -12 512.05
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
1914155 2009.07.23 11:34 buy stop 3.00 eurusd 1.4290 0.0000 0.0000   1.4274
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12 896.54 Floating P/L: -12 512.05 Margin: 1 140.00
Balance: 15 896.54 Equity: 3 384.49 Free Margin: 2 244.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 19 921.89 Gross Loss: 7 025.35 Total Net Profit: 12 896.54
Profit Factor: 2.84 Expected Payoff: 234.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 460.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2 460.00 (82.00%) Relative Drawdown: 82.00% (2 460.00)
 
Total Trades: 55 Short Positions (won %): 22 (90.91%) Long Positions (won %): 33 (51.52%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (67.27%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (32.73%)
Largest profit trade: 2 797.05 loss trade: -1 988.00
Average profit trade: 538.43 loss trade: -390.30
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (8 650.55) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-615.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8 650.55 (13) consecutive loss (count): -2 460.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1