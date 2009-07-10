Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: xxxxxxxx
|Name: Barry Rumsey
|Currency: USD
|2009 July 10, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35404149
|2009.07.10 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5157
|1.5102
|0.0000
|2009.07.10 14:14
|1.5165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.34
|35397262
|2009.07.10 08:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3958
|1.3923
|0.0000
|2009.07.10 11:15
|1.3923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|35396603
|2009.07.10 08:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5141
|1.5142
|0.0000
|2009.07.10 10:36
|1.5142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|35393906
|2009.07.10 05:32
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7807
|0.7803
|0.0000
|2009.07.10 10:02
|0.7803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|35392022
|2009.07.10 03:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8590
|0.8579
|0.0000
|2009.07.10 08:15
|0.8579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.93
|35373851
|2009.07.09 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6307
|0.6315
|0.0000
|2009.07.10 03:24
|0.6315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|8.00
|35385392
|2009.07.09 19:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8594
|0.8594
|0.0000
|2009.07.10 03:16
|0.8594
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|0.00
|35363572
|2009.07.09 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3958
|1.4014
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 23:58
|1.4014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|35368742
|2009.07.09 14:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0833
|1.0790
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 23:55
|1.0790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.85
|35386545
|2009.07.09 20:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6336
|1.6352
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 21:57
|1.6352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|35382933
|2009.07.09 19:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6299
|1.6360
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 19:34
|1.6360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|35363591
|2009.07.09 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6157
|1.6192
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 16:46
|1.6192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|35359931
|2009.07.09 10:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1615
|1.1598
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 16:39
|1.1598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.66
|35351038
|2009.07.09 04:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8635
|0.8604
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 14:09
|0.8604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.30
|35359914
|2009.07.09 10:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0872
|1.0861
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 11:07
|1.0861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.13
|35355119
|2009.07.09 07:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3910
|1.3944
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 11:06
|1.3944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|35355144
|2009.07.09 07:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6099
|1.6099
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 10:28
|1.6099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35348804
|2009.07.09 02:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3882
|1.3898
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 05:05
|1.3898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|35348827
|2009.07.09 02:04
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6266
|0.6268
|0.0000
|2009.07.09 05:02
|0.6268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|35312710
|2009.07.08 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0919
|1.0926
|0.0000
|2009.07.08 19:33
|1.0926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.41
|35314847
|2009.07.08 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6273
|0.6258
|0.0000
|2009.07.08 18:26
|0.6258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|35309935
|2009.07.08 09:08
|balance
|DPST-WM-874404: WMZ 3.00
|300.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|429.54
|Closed P/L:
|429.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35392410
|2009.07.10 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7840
|0.7710
|0.0000
|
|0.7781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.00
|35403257
|2009.07.10 11:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8543
|0.8634
|0.0000
|
|0.8609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.97
|35421652
|2009.07.10 20:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8619
|0.8694
|0.0000
|
|0.8609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|35408842
|2009.07.10 14:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3909
|1.3940
|0.0000
|
|1.3946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.00
|35416412
|2009.07.10 17:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6207
|1.5985
|0.0000
|
|1.6203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|35391906
|2009.07.10 03:26
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.6323
|0.6194
|0.0000
|
|0.6273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-166.77
|
|Floating P/L:
|-166.77
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|300.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|429.26
|Floating P/L:
|-166.77
|Margin:
|360.80
|Balance:
|729.26
|Equity:
|562.49
|Free Margin:
|201.70
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|429.77
|Gross Loss:
|0.51
|Total Net Profit:
|429.26
|Profit Factor:
|842.69
|Expected Payoff:
|20.44
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.51 (0.08%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.08% (0.51)
|
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (95.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|61.00
|loss trade:
|-0.51
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.49
|loss trade:
|-0.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (356.35)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|356.35 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.51 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1