Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: xxxxxxxx Name: Barry Rumsey Currency: USD 2009 July 10, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
354041492009.07.10 12:01buy0.10eurchf1.51571.51020.00002009.07.10 14:141.51650.000.000.007.34
353972622009.07.10 08:56sell0.10eurusd1.39581.39230.00002009.07.10 11:151.39230.000.000.0035.00
353966032009.07.10 08:26buy0.10eurchf1.51411.51420.00002009.07.10 10:361.51420.000.000.000.92
353939062009.07.10 05:32sell0.10audusd0.78070.78030.00002009.07.10 10:020.78030.000.000.004.00
353920222009.07.10 03:33sell0.10eurgbp0.85900.85790.00002009.07.10 08:150.85790.000.000.0017.93
353738512009.07.09 16:01buy0.10nzdusd0.63070.63150.00002009.07.10 03:240.63150.000.000.238.00
353853922009.07.09 19:53sell0.10eurgbp0.85940.85940.00002009.07.10 03:160.85940.000.00-0.510.00
353635722009.07.09 12:00buy0.10eurusd1.39581.40140.00002009.07.09 23:581.40140.000.000.0056.00
353687422009.07.09 14:05sell0.10usdchf1.08331.07900.00002009.07.09 23:551.07900.000.000.0039.85
353865452009.07.09 20:43buy0.10gbpusd1.63361.63520.00002009.07.09 21:571.63520.000.000.0016.00
353829332009.07.09 19:07buy0.10gbpusd1.62991.63600.00002009.07.09 19:341.63600.000.000.0061.00
353635912009.07.09 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.61571.61920.00002009.07.09 16:461.61920.000.000.0035.00
353599312009.07.09 10:38sell0.10usdcad1.16151.15980.00002009.07.09 16:391.15980.000.000.0014.66
353510382009.07.09 04:02sell0.10eurgbp0.86350.86040.00002009.07.09 14:090.86040.000.000.0050.30
353599142009.07.09 10:37sell0.10usdchf1.08721.08610.00002009.07.09 11:071.08610.000.000.0010.13
353551192009.07.09 07:53buy0.10eurusd1.39101.39440.00002009.07.09 11:061.39440.000.000.0034.00
353551442009.07.09 07:54buy0.10gbpusd1.60991.60990.00002009.07.09 10:281.60990.000.000.000.00
353488042009.07.09 02:02buy0.10eurusd1.38821.38980.00002009.07.09 05:051.38980.000.000.0016.00
353488272009.07.09 02:04buy0.10nzdusd0.62660.62680.00002009.07.09 05:020.62680.000.000.002.00
353127102009.07.08 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.09191.09260.00002009.07.08 19:331.09260.000.000.006.41
353148472009.07.08 10:40sell0.10nzdusd0.62730.62580.00002009.07.08 18:260.62580.000.000.0015.00
353099352009.07.08 09:08balanceDPST-WM-874404: WMZ 3.00300.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.28 429.54
Closed P/L: 429.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
353924102009.07.10 04:00buy0.10audusd0.78400.77100.0000 0.77810.000.000.00-59.00
354032572009.07.10 11:27sell0.10eurgbp0.85430.86340.0000 0.86090.000.000.00-106.97
354216522009.07.10 20:17sell0.10eurgbp0.86190.86940.0000 0.86090.000.000.0016.20
354088422009.07.10 14:15buy0.10eurusd1.39091.39400.0000 1.39460.000.000.0037.00
354164122009.07.10 17:14buy0.10gbpusd1.62071.59850.0000 1.62030.000.000.00-4.00
353919062009.07.10 03:26buy0.10nzdusd0.63230.61940.0000 0.62730.000.000.00-50.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -166.77
 Floating P/L: -166.77
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 300.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 429.26 Floating P/L: -166.77 Margin: 360.80
Balance: 729.26 Equity: 562.49 Free Margin: 201.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 429.77 Gross Loss: 0.51 Total Net Profit: 429.26
Profit Factor: 842.69 Expected Payoff: 20.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.51 (0.08%) Relative Drawdown: 0.08% (0.51)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (95.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.76%)
Largest profit trade: 61.00 loss trade: -0.51
Average profit trade: 21.49 loss trade: -0.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (356.35) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 356.35 (14) consecutive loss (count): -0.51 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1