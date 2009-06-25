Strategy Tester Report
EAOpenClose
SIG-Demo.com (Build 225)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2009.06.25 00:05 - 2009.07.30 08:35 (2009.06.25 - 2009.07.31)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersProsentageLots=10; TargetPips=10; TakeProfit=10; StopLoss=500; OpenStop=2;
Bars in test8101Ticks modelled208024Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit200.00
Total net profit89.67Gross profit89.67Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff2.30
Absolute drawdown67.58Maximal drawdown75.38 (36.28%)Relative drawdown36.28% (75.38)
Total trades39Short positions (won %)21 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)18 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)39 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade3.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade2.30loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)39 (89.67)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)89.67 (39)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins39consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.06.25 00:06buy10.021.64121.59121.6422
22009.06.25 01:49t/p10.021.64221.59121.64222.00202.00
32009.06.25 01:50buy20.021.64261.59261.6436
42009.06.25 03:04t/p20.021.64361.59261.64362.00204.00
52009.06.26 00:11buy30.021.63721.58721.6382
62009.06.26 01:43t/p30.021.63821.58721.63822.00206.00
72009.06.26 01:45sell40.021.63771.68771.6367
82009.07.02 10:39t/p40.021.63671.68771.63671.45207.45
92009.07.02 10:40buy50.021.63661.58661.6376
102009.07.02 12:35t/p50.021.63761.58661.63762.00209.45
112009.07.03 00:07sell60.021.63841.68841.6374
122009.07.03 00:26t/p60.021.63741.68841.63742.00211.45
132009.07.03 00:30sell70.021.63531.68531.6343
142009.07.03 00:35t/p70.021.63431.68531.63432.00213.45
152009.07.03 00:40buy80.021.63461.58461.6356
162009.07.03 00:44t/p80.021.63561.58461.63562.00215.45
172009.07.03 00:45sell90.021.63461.68461.6336
182009.07.03 00:48t/p90.021.63361.68461.63362.00217.45
192009.07.03 00:50buy100.021.63371.58371.6347
202009.07.03 01:01t/p100.021.63471.58371.63472.00219.45
212009.07.03 01:05sell110.021.63581.68581.6348
222009.07.03 01:15t/p110.021.63481.68581.63482.00221.45
232009.07.06 01:02buy120.021.62861.57861.6296
242009.07.06 01:14t/p120.021.62961.57861.62962.00223.45
252009.07.06 01:15sell130.021.62931.67931.6283
262009.07.06 01:53t/p130.021.62831.67931.62832.00225.45
272009.07.07 00:06sell140.021.62831.67831.6273
282009.07.07 00:34t/p140.021.62731.67831.62732.00227.45
292009.07.07 00:39sell150.021.62691.67691.6259
302009.07.07 02:24t/p150.021.62591.67691.62592.00229.45
312009.07.07 02:26sell160.021.62541.67541.6244
322009.07.07 04:47t/p160.021.62441.67541.62442.00231.45
332009.07.08 00:06buy170.021.61351.56351.6145
342009.07.09 10:48t/p170.021.61451.56351.61451.86233.31
352009.07.09 10:50sell180.021.61561.66561.6146
362009.07.09 11:02t/p180.021.61461.66561.61462.00235.31
372009.07.10 00:08sell190.021.63311.68311.6321
382009.07.10 03:08t/p190.021.63211.68311.63212.00237.31
392009.07.10 03:11buy200.021.63201.58201.6330
402009.07.14 13:20t/p200.021.63301.58201.63301.91239.22
412009.07.14 13:26sell210.021.63221.68221.6312
422009.07.14 13:44t/p210.021.63121.68221.63122.00241.22
432009.07.15 00:08buy220.021.63271.58271.6337
442009.07.15 08:53t/p220.021.63371.58271.63372.00243.22
452009.07.15 08:55sell230.021.63361.68361.6326
462009.07.17 09:34t/p230.021.63261.68361.63261.63244.85
472009.07.17 09:35buy240.021.63281.58281.6338
482009.07.17 09:37t/p240.021.63381.58281.63382.00246.85
492009.07.20 01:04sell250.021.63271.68271.6317
502009.07.22 10:24t/p250.021.63171.68271.63171.82248.67
512009.07.22 10:25buy260.021.63141.58141.6324
522009.07.22 10:40t/p260.021.63241.58141.63242.00250.67
532009.07.23 00:08buy270.031.64851.59851.6495
542009.07.23 08:25t/p270.031.64951.59851.64953.00253.67
552009.07.23 08:30sell280.031.64861.69861.6476
562009.07.23 08:48t/p280.031.64761.69861.64763.00256.67
572009.07.24 00:08sell290.031.64751.69751.6465
582009.07.24 11:41t/p290.031.64651.69751.64653.00259.67
592009.07.24 11:45sell300.031.64591.69591.6449
602009.07.24 11:48t/p300.031.64491.69591.64493.00262.67
612009.07.27 01:03sell310.031.64421.69421.6432
622009.07.27 01:12t/p310.031.64321.69421.64323.00265.67
632009.07.27 01:15buy320.031.64331.59331.6443
642009.07.27 04:40t/p320.031.64431.59331.64433.00268.67
652009.07.28 00:04sell330.031.64821.69821.6472
662009.07.28 02:21t/p330.031.64721.69821.64723.00271.67
672009.07.28 02:26buy340.031.64761.59761.6486
682009.07.28 06:23t/p340.031.64861.59761.64863.00274.67
692009.07.29 00:07buy350.031.64311.59311.6441
702009.07.29 03:43t/p350.031.64411.59311.64413.00277.67
712009.07.29 03:45sell360.031.64361.69361.6426
722009.07.29 07:04t/p360.031.64261.69361.64263.00280.67
732009.07.30 00:08sell370.031.63731.68731.6363
742009.07.30 00:37t/p370.031.63631.68731.63633.00283.67
752009.07.30 00:40buy380.031.63601.58601.6370
762009.07.30 03:05t/p380.031.63701.58601.63703.00286.67
772009.07.30 03:10buy390.031.63771.58771.6387
782009.07.30 03:11t/p390.031.63871.58771.63873.00289.67