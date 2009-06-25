|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britan vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2009.06.25 00:05 - 2009.07.30 08:35 (2009.06.25 - 2009.07.31)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|ProsentageLots=10; TargetPips=10; TakeProfit=10; StopLoss=500; OpenStop=2;
|Bars in test
|8101
|Ticks modelled
|208024
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|200.00
|Total net profit
|89.67
|Gross profit
|89.67
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|2.30
|Absolute drawdown
|67.58
|Maximal drawdown
|75.38 (36.28%)
|Relative drawdown
|36.28% (75.38)
|Total trades
|39
|Short positions (won %)
|21 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|18 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|39 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|2.30
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|39 (89.67)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|89.67 (39)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|39
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.06.25 00:06
|buy
|1
|0.02
|1.6412
|1.5912
|1.6422
|2
|2009.06.25 01:49
|t/p
|1
|0.02
|1.6422
|1.5912
|1.6422
|2.00
|202.00
|3
|2009.06.25 01:50
|buy
|2
|0.02
|1.6426
|1.5926
|1.6436
|4
|2009.06.25 03:04
|t/p
|2
|0.02
|1.6436
|1.5926
|1.6436
|2.00
|204.00
|5
|2009.06.26 00:11
|buy
|3
|0.02
|1.6372
|1.5872
|1.6382
|6
|2009.06.26 01:43
|t/p
|3
|0.02
|1.6382
|1.5872
|1.6382
|2.00
|206.00
|7
|2009.06.26 01:45
|sell
|4
|0.02
|1.6377
|1.6877
|1.6367
|8
|2009.07.02 10:39
|t/p
|4
|0.02
|1.6367
|1.6877
|1.6367
|1.45
|207.45
|9
|2009.07.02 10:40
|buy
|5
|0.02
|1.6366
|1.5866
|1.6376
|10
|2009.07.02 12:35
|t/p
|5
|0.02
|1.6376
|1.5866
|1.6376
|2.00
|209.45
|11
|2009.07.03 00:07
|sell
|6
|0.02
|1.6384
|1.6884
|1.6374
|12
|2009.07.03 00:26
|t/p
|6
|0.02
|1.6374
|1.6884
|1.6374
|2.00
|211.45
|13
|2009.07.03 00:30
|sell
|7
|0.02
|1.6353
|1.6853
|1.6343
|14
|2009.07.03 00:35
|t/p
|7
|0.02
|1.6343
|1.6853
|1.6343
|2.00
|213.45
|15
|2009.07.03 00:40
|buy
|8
|0.02
|1.6346
|1.5846
|1.6356
|16
|2009.07.03 00:44
|t/p
|8
|0.02
|1.6356
|1.5846
|1.6356
|2.00
|215.45
|17
|2009.07.03 00:45
|sell
|9
|0.02
|1.6346
|1.6846
|1.6336
|18
|2009.07.03 00:48
|t/p
|9
|0.02
|1.6336
|1.6846
|1.6336
|2.00
|217.45
|19
|2009.07.03 00:50
|buy
|10
|0.02
|1.6337
|1.5837
|1.6347
|20
|2009.07.03 01:01
|t/p
|10
|0.02
|1.6347
|1.5837
|1.6347
|2.00
|219.45
|21
|2009.07.03 01:05
|sell
|11
|0.02
|1.6358
|1.6858
|1.6348
|22
|2009.07.03 01:15
|t/p
|11
|0.02
|1.6348
|1.6858
|1.6348
|2.00
|221.45
|23
|2009.07.06 01:02
|buy
|12
|0.02
|1.6286
|1.5786
|1.6296
|24
|2009.07.06 01:14
|t/p
|12
|0.02
|1.6296
|1.5786
|1.6296
|2.00
|223.45
|25
|2009.07.06 01:15
|sell
|13
|0.02
|1.6293
|1.6793
|1.6283
|26
|2009.07.06 01:53
|t/p
|13
|0.02
|1.6283
|1.6793
|1.6283
|2.00
|225.45
|27
|2009.07.07 00:06
|sell
|14
|0.02
|1.6283
|1.6783
|1.6273
|28
|2009.07.07 00:34
|t/p
|14
|0.02
|1.6273
|1.6783
|1.6273
|2.00
|227.45
|29
|2009.07.07 00:39
|sell
|15
|0.02
|1.6269
|1.6769
|1.6259
|30
|2009.07.07 02:24
|t/p
|15
|0.02
|1.6259
|1.6769
|1.6259
|2.00
|229.45
|31
|2009.07.07 02:26
|sell
|16
|0.02
|1.6254
|1.6754
|1.6244
|32
|2009.07.07 04:47
|t/p
|16
|0.02
|1.6244
|1.6754
|1.6244
|2.00
|231.45
|33
|2009.07.08 00:06
|buy
|17
|0.02
|1.6135
|1.5635
|1.6145
|34
|2009.07.09 10:48
|t/p
|17
|0.02
|1.6145
|1.5635
|1.6145
|1.86
|233.31
|35
|2009.07.09 10:50
|sell
|18
|0.02
|1.6156
|1.6656
|1.6146
|36
|2009.07.09 11:02
|t/p
|18
|0.02
|1.6146
|1.6656
|1.6146
|2.00
|235.31
|37
|2009.07.10 00:08
|sell
|19
|0.02
|1.6331
|1.6831
|1.6321
|38
|2009.07.10 03:08
|t/p
|19
|0.02
|1.6321
|1.6831
|1.6321
|2.00
|237.31
|39
|2009.07.10 03:11
|buy
|20
|0.02
|1.6320
|1.5820
|1.6330
|40
|2009.07.14 13:20
|t/p
|20
|0.02
|1.6330
|1.5820
|1.6330
|1.91
|239.22
|41
|2009.07.14 13:26
|sell
|21
|0.02
|1.6322
|1.6822
|1.6312
|42
|2009.07.14 13:44
|t/p
|21
|0.02
|1.6312
|1.6822
|1.6312
|2.00
|241.22
|43
|2009.07.15 00:08
|buy
|22
|0.02
|1.6327
|1.5827
|1.6337
|44
|2009.07.15 08:53
|t/p
|22
|0.02
|1.6337
|1.5827
|1.6337
|2.00
|243.22
|45
|2009.07.15 08:55
|sell
|23
|0.02
|1.6336
|1.6836
|1.6326
|46
|2009.07.17 09:34
|t/p
|23
|0.02
|1.6326
|1.6836
|1.6326
|1.63
|244.85
|47
|2009.07.17 09:35
|buy
|24
|0.02
|1.6328
|1.5828
|1.6338
|48
|2009.07.17 09:37
|t/p
|24
|0.02
|1.6338
|1.5828
|1.6338
|2.00
|246.85
|49
|2009.07.20 01:04
|sell
|25
|0.02
|1.6327
|1.6827
|1.6317
|50
|2009.07.22 10:24
|t/p
|25
|0.02
|1.6317
|1.6827
|1.6317
|1.82
|248.67
|51
|2009.07.22 10:25
|buy
|26
|0.02
|1.6314
|1.5814
|1.6324
|52
|2009.07.22 10:40
|t/p
|26
|0.02
|1.6324
|1.5814
|1.6324
|2.00
|250.67
|53
|2009.07.23 00:08
|buy
|27
|0.03
|1.6485
|1.5985
|1.6495
|54
|2009.07.23 08:25
|t/p
|27
|0.03
|1.6495
|1.5985
|1.6495
|3.00
|253.67
|55
|2009.07.23 08:30
|sell
|28
|0.03
|1.6486
|1.6986
|1.6476
|56
|2009.07.23 08:48
|t/p
|28
|0.03
|1.6476
|1.6986
|1.6476
|3.00
|256.67
|57
|2009.07.24 00:08
|sell
|29
|0.03
|1.6475
|1.6975
|1.6465
|58
|2009.07.24 11:41
|t/p
|29
|0.03
|1.6465
|1.6975
|1.6465
|3.00
|259.67
|59
|2009.07.24 11:45
|sell
|30
|0.03
|1.6459
|1.6959
|1.6449
|60
|2009.07.24 11:48
|t/p
|30
|0.03
|1.6449
|1.6959
|1.6449
|3.00
|262.67
|61
|2009.07.27 01:03
|sell
|31
|0.03
|1.6442
|1.6942
|1.6432
|62
|2009.07.27 01:12
|t/p
|31
|0.03
|1.6432
|1.6942
|1.6432
|3.00
|265.67
|63
|2009.07.27 01:15
|buy
|32
|0.03
|1.6433
|1.5933
|1.6443
|64
|2009.07.27 04:40
|t/p
|32
|0.03
|1.6443
|1.5933
|1.6443
|3.00
|268.67
|65
|2009.07.28 00:04
|sell
|33
|0.03
|1.6482
|1.6982
|1.6472
|66
|2009.07.28 02:21
|t/p
|33
|0.03
|1.6472
|1.6982
|1.6472
|3.00
|271.67
|67
|2009.07.28 02:26
|buy
|34
|0.03
|1.6476
|1.5976
|1.6486
|68
|2009.07.28 06:23
|t/p
|34
|0.03
|1.6486
|1.5976
|1.6486
|3.00
|274.67
|69
|2009.07.29 00:07
|buy
|35
|0.03
|1.6431
|1.5931
|1.6441
|70
|2009.07.29 03:43
|t/p
|35
|0.03
|1.6441
|1.5931
|1.6441
|3.00
|277.67
|71
|2009.07.29 03:45
|sell
|36
|0.03
|1.6436
|1.6936
|1.6426
|72
|2009.07.29 07:04
|t/p
|36
|0.03
|1.6426
|1.6936
|1.6426
|3.00
|280.67
|73
|2009.07.30 00:08
|sell
|37
|0.03
|1.6373
|1.6873
|1.6363
|74
|2009.07.30 00:37
|t/p
|37
|0.03
|1.6363
|1.6873
|1.6363
|3.00
|283.67
|75
|2009.07.30 00:40
|buy
|38
|0.03
|1.6360
|1.5860
|1.6370
|76
|2009.07.30 03:05
|t/p
|38
|0.03
|1.6370
|1.5860
|1.6370
|3.00
|286.67
|77
|2009.07.30 03:10
|buy
|39
|0.03
|1.6377
|1.5877
|1.6387
|78
|2009.07.30 03:11
|t/p
|39
|0.03
|1.6387
|1.5877
|1.6387
|3.00
|289.67