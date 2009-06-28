Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2384279 Name: fxtrader625 Currency: USD 2009 June 29, 08:49
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
154471817 2009.06.28 15:45 balance Deposit 500.00
154488591 2009.06.29 07:30 buy 0.12 usdjpym 95.496 0.000 0.000 2009.06.29 07:30 95.463 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.41
154490392 2009.06.29 08:19 sell 0.12 usdcadm 1.15460 0.00000 0.00000 2009.06.29 08:19 1.15510 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.52
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.93
Closed P/L: -0.93
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
154488595 2009.06.29 07:30 buy 0.08 usdjpym 95.496 0.000 0.000   95.416 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.67
154490397 2009.06.29 08:19 sell 0.08 usdcadm 1.15460 0.00000 0.00000   1.15712 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.74
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.41
  Floating P/L: -2.41
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -0.93 Floating P/L: -2.41 Margin: 4.00
Balance: 499.07 Equity: 496.66 Free Margin: 492.66