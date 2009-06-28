Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 2384279
|Name: fxtrader625
|Currency: USD
|2009 June 29, 08:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|154471817
|2009.06.28 15:45
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|154488591
|2009.06.29 07:30
|buy
|0.12
|usdjpym
|95.496
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.06.29 07:30
|95.463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|154490392
|2009.06.29 08:19
|sell
|0.12
|usdcadm
|1.15460
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.06.29 08:19
|1.15510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|Closed P/L:
|-0.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|154488595
|2009.06.29 07:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|95.496
|0.000
|0.000
|
|95.416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|154490397
|2009.06.29 08:19
|sell
|0.08
|usdcadm
|1.15460
|0.00000
|0.00000
|
|1.15712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|
|Floating P/L:
|-2.41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-0.93
|Floating P/L:
|-2.41
|Margin:
|4.00
|Balance:
|499.07
|Equity:
|496.66
|Free Margin:
|492.66