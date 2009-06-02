Strategy Tester Report
BigP2
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 224)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.01 00:00 - 2009.06.23 23:45 (2009.06.01 - 2009.06.24)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|takeProfit=60; FastEMA=8; FFastEMA=7; FFFastEMA=6; SlowEMA=17; SSlowEMA=16; SSSlowEMA=15; SignalSMA=9; SSignalSMA=8; SSSignalSMA=7;
|Bars in test
|2621
|Ticks modelled
|939669
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|168
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1859.70
|Gross profit
|1859.70
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|59.99
|Absolute drawdown
|242.30
|Maximal drawdown
|1267.00 (11.21%)
|Relative drawdown
|11.21% (1267.00)
|Total trades
|31
|Short positions (won %)
|14 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|17 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|31 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|61.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|59.99
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|31 (1859.70)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1859.70 (31)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|31
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.06.02 08:05
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.41283
|0.00000
|1.41223
|2
|2009.06.02 08:25
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.41223
|0.00000
|1.41223
|60.00
|10060.00
|3
|2009.06.02 17:01
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.43038
|0.00000
|1.43098
|4
|2009.06.02 17:04
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.43098
|0.00000
|1.43098
|60.00
|10120.00
|5
|2009.06.03 10:39
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.42328
|0.00000
|1.42268
|6
|2009.06.03 10:40
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.42268
|0.00000
|1.42268
|60.00
|10180.00
|7
|2009.06.03 14:50
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.41800
|0.00000
|1.41740
|8
|2009.06.03 14:52
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.41740
|0.00000
|1.41740
|60.00
|10240.00
|9
|2009.06.03 18:31
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.41463
|0.00000
|1.41403
|10
|2009.06.03 18:44
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.41403
|0.00000
|1.41403
|60.00
|10300.00
|11
|2009.06.05 14:30
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.42204
|0.00000
|1.42264
|12
|2009.06.05 14:30
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.42264
|0.00000
|1.42264
|60.00
|10360.00
|13
|2009.06.05 20:15
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.39375
|0.00000
|1.39315
|14
|2009.06.08 00:38
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.39315
|0.00000
|1.39315
|58.70
|10418.70
|15
|2009.06.08 11:35
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.38536
|0.00000
|1.38476
|16
|2009.06.08 11:36
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.38476
|0.00000
|1.38476
|60.00
|10478.70
|17
|2009.06.09 05:11
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.38665
|0.00000
|1.38605
|18
|2009.06.09 05:18
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.38605
|0.00000
|1.38605
|60.00
|10538.70
|19
|2009.06.09 08:34
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.39185
|0.00000
|1.39245
|20
|2009.06.09 08:38
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.39245
|0.00000
|1.39245
|60.00
|10598.70
|21
|2009.06.09 14:14
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.39657
|0.00000
|1.39717
|22
|2009.06.09 14:24
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.39717
|0.00000
|1.39717
|60.00
|10658.70
|23
|2009.06.09 18:05
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.40416
|0.00000
|1.40476
|24
|2009.06.09 18:27
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.40476
|0.00000
|1.40476
|60.00
|10718.70
|25
|2009.06.10 10:10
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.41352
|0.00000
|1.41412
|26
|2009.06.10 10:10
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.41412
|0.00000
|1.41412
|60.00
|10778.70
|27
|2009.06.10 20:01
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.39267
|0.00000
|1.39207
|28
|2009.06.10 20:01
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.39207
|0.00000
|1.39207
|60.00
|10838.70
|29
|2009.06.11 03:31
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.40277
|0.00000
|1.40337
|30
|2009.06.11 04:55
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.40337
|0.00000
|1.40337
|60.00
|10898.70
|31
|2009.06.11 06:34
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.40568
|0.00000
|1.40628
|32
|2009.06.11 16:15
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.40628
|0.00000
|1.40628
|60.00
|10958.70
|33
|2009.06.11 16:15
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.40648
|0.00000
|1.40708
|34
|2009.06.11 16:15
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.40708
|0.00000
|1.40708
|60.00
|11018.70
|35
|2009.06.11 19:15
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.41234
|0.00000
|1.41294
|36
|2009.06.11 19:15
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.41294
|0.00000
|1.41294
|60.00
|11078.70
|37
|2009.06.12 14:26
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.39761
|0.00000
|1.39701
|38
|2009.06.12 14:26
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.39701
|0.00000
|1.39701
|60.00
|11138.70
|39
|2009.06.15 07:28
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.39307
|0.00000
|1.39247
|40
|2009.06.15 07:42
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.39247
|0.00000
|1.39247
|60.00
|11198.70
|41
|2009.06.15 16:38
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.38203
|0.00000
|1.38143
|42
|2009.06.15 17:00
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.38143
|0.00000
|1.38143
|60.00
|11258.70
|43
|2009.06.16 14:31
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.39292
|0.00000
|1.39352
|44
|2009.06.17 20:15
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.39352
|0.00000
|1.39352
|61.00
|11319.70
|45
|2009.06.17 20:15
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.39374
|0.00000
|1.39434
|46
|2009.06.17 20:16
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|1.39434
|0.00000
|1.39434
|60.00
|11379.70
|47
|2009.06.18 15:59
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.39872
|0.00000
|1.39932
|48
|2009.06.18 16:01
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.39932
|0.00000
|1.39932
|60.00
|11439.70
|49
|2009.06.19 07:25
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.39491
|0.00000
|1.39551
|50
|2009.06.19 17:36
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.39551
|0.00000
|1.39551
|60.00
|11499.70
|51
|2009.06.19 17:41
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.39711
|0.00000
|1.39771
|52
|2009.06.19 17:49
|t/p
|26
|1.00
|1.39771
|0.00000
|1.39771
|60.00
|11559.70
|53
|2009.06.22 02:12
|sell
|27
|1.00
|1.39087
|0.00000
|1.39027
|54
|2009.06.22 03:08
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|1.39027
|0.00000
|1.39027
|60.00
|11619.70
|55
|2009.06.22 08:14
|sell
|28
|1.00
|1.38812
|0.00000
|1.38752
|56
|2009.06.22 08:15
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|1.38752
|0.00000
|1.38752
|60.00
|11679.70
|57
|2009.06.22 11:27
|sell
|29
|1.00
|1.38367
|0.00000
|1.38307
|58
|2009.06.22 13:47
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.38307
|0.00000
|1.38307
|60.00
|11739.70
|59
|2009.06.23 12:21
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.39490
|0.00000
|1.39550
|60
|2009.06.23 12:35
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|1.39550
|0.00000
|1.39550
|60.00
|11799.70
|61
|2009.06.23 16:04
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.40244
|0.00000
|1.40304
|62
|2009.06.23 16:04
|t/p
|31
|1.00
|1.40304
|0.00000
|1.40304
|60.00
|11859.70