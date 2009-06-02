Strategy Tester Report
BigP2
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 224)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2009.06.01 00:00 - 2009.06.23 23:45 (2009.06.01 - 2009.06.24)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParameterstakeProfit=60; FastEMA=8; FFastEMA=7; FFFastEMA=6; SlowEMA=17; SSlowEMA=16; SSSlowEMA=15; SignalSMA=9; SSignalSMA=8; SSSignalSMA=7;
Bars in test2621Ticks modelled939669Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors168
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1859.70Gross profit1859.70Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff59.99
Absolute drawdown242.30Maximal drawdown1267.00 (11.21%)Relative drawdown11.21% (1267.00)
Total trades31Short positions (won %)14 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)17 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)31 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade61.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade59.99loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)31 (1859.70)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1859.70 (31)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins31consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.06.02 08:05sell11.001.412830.000001.41223
22009.06.02 08:25t/p11.001.412230.000001.4122360.0010060.00
32009.06.02 17:01buy21.001.430380.000001.43098
42009.06.02 17:04t/p21.001.430980.000001.4309860.0010120.00
52009.06.03 10:39sell31.001.423280.000001.42268
62009.06.03 10:40t/p31.001.422680.000001.4226860.0010180.00
72009.06.03 14:50sell41.001.418000.000001.41740
82009.06.03 14:52t/p41.001.417400.000001.4174060.0010240.00
92009.06.03 18:31sell51.001.414630.000001.41403
102009.06.03 18:44t/p51.001.414030.000001.4140360.0010300.00
112009.06.05 14:30buy61.001.422040.000001.42264
122009.06.05 14:30t/p61.001.422640.000001.4226460.0010360.00
132009.06.05 20:15sell71.001.393750.000001.39315
142009.06.08 00:38t/p71.001.393150.000001.3931558.7010418.70
152009.06.08 11:35sell81.001.385360.000001.38476
162009.06.08 11:36t/p81.001.384760.000001.3847660.0010478.70
172009.06.09 05:11sell91.001.386650.000001.38605
182009.06.09 05:18t/p91.001.386050.000001.3860560.0010538.70
192009.06.09 08:34buy101.001.391850.000001.39245
202009.06.09 08:38t/p101.001.392450.000001.3924560.0010598.70
212009.06.09 14:14buy111.001.396570.000001.39717
222009.06.09 14:24t/p111.001.397170.000001.3971760.0010658.70
232009.06.09 18:05buy121.001.404160.000001.40476
242009.06.09 18:27t/p121.001.404760.000001.4047660.0010718.70
252009.06.10 10:10buy131.001.413520.000001.41412
262009.06.10 10:10t/p131.001.414120.000001.4141260.0010778.70
272009.06.10 20:01sell141.001.392670.000001.39207
282009.06.10 20:01t/p141.001.392070.000001.3920760.0010838.70
292009.06.11 03:31buy151.001.402770.000001.40337
302009.06.11 04:55t/p151.001.403370.000001.4033760.0010898.70
312009.06.11 06:34buy161.001.405680.000001.40628
322009.06.11 16:15t/p161.001.406280.000001.4062860.0010958.70
332009.06.11 16:15buy171.001.406480.000001.40708
342009.06.11 16:15t/p171.001.407080.000001.4070860.0011018.70
352009.06.11 19:15buy181.001.412340.000001.41294
362009.06.11 19:15t/p181.001.412940.000001.4129460.0011078.70
372009.06.12 14:26sell191.001.397610.000001.39701
382009.06.12 14:26t/p191.001.397010.000001.3970160.0011138.70
392009.06.15 07:28sell201.001.393070.000001.39247
402009.06.15 07:42t/p201.001.392470.000001.3924760.0011198.70
412009.06.15 16:38sell211.001.382030.000001.38143
422009.06.15 17:00t/p211.001.381430.000001.3814360.0011258.70
432009.06.16 14:31buy221.001.392920.000001.39352
442009.06.17 20:15t/p221.001.393520.000001.3935261.0011319.70
452009.06.17 20:15buy231.001.393740.000001.39434
462009.06.17 20:16t/p231.001.394340.000001.3943460.0011379.70
472009.06.18 15:59buy241.001.398720.000001.39932
482009.06.18 16:01t/p241.001.399320.000001.3993260.0011439.70
492009.06.19 07:25buy251.001.394910.000001.39551
502009.06.19 17:36t/p251.001.395510.000001.3955160.0011499.70
512009.06.19 17:41buy261.001.397110.000001.39771
522009.06.19 17:49t/p261.001.397710.000001.3977160.0011559.70
532009.06.22 02:12sell271.001.390870.000001.39027
542009.06.22 03:08t/p271.001.390270.000001.3902760.0011619.70
552009.06.22 08:14sell281.001.388120.000001.38752
562009.06.22 08:15t/p281.001.387520.000001.3875260.0011679.70
572009.06.22 11:27sell291.001.383670.000001.38307
582009.06.22 13:47t/p291.001.383070.000001.3830760.0011739.70
592009.06.23 12:21buy301.001.394900.000001.39550
602009.06.23 12:35t/p301.001.395500.000001.3955060.0011799.70
612009.06.23 16:04buy311.001.402440.000001.40304
622009.06.23 16:04t/p311.001.403040.000001.4030460.0011859.70