FXCM Liquidity Connection
|Account: 8000XXXXX
|Name: Nyasani
|Currency: USD
|2009 July 3, 12:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3104084
|2009.07.03 07:45
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.64155
|1.71165
|1.63965
|2009.07.03 08:13
|1.63965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.00
|2982959
|2009.07.01 11:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.15713
|1.08713
|1.16713
|2009.07.03 06:16
|1.15940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.90
|3089948
|2009.07.02 23:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.63511
|1.56511
|1.63711
|2009.07.03 01:41
|1.63711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2930849
|2009.06.30 15:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|96.230
|103.280
|95.280
|2009.07.02 14:02
|96.231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|3050323
|2009.07.02 10:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.63706
|1.56716
|1.63916
|2009.07.02 11:10
|1.63726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3047379
|2009.07.02 09:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.86255
|0.00000
|0.86000
|2009.07.02 09:31
|0.86245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.34
|2997024
|2009.07.01 15:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.65115
|1.72115
|1.64915
|2009.07.01 15:57
|1.64915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2937869
|2009.06.30 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.64702
|1.57707
|1.65707
|2009.07.01 13:31
|1.64867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.50
|2937843
|2009.06.30 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.16128
|1.23139
|1.15139
|2009.07.01 09:19
|1.15926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.12
|2904248
|2009.06.30 08:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.15338
|1.08323
|1.16323
|2009.06.30 15:39
|1.16323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|423.39
|2898759
|2009.06.30 06:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|95.741
|88.741
|96.741
|2009.06.30 10:52
|95.779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.84
|2896566
|2009.06.30 04:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurgbp
|0.84853
|0.77853
|0.85853
|2009.06.30 10:52
|0.84989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.93
|2905985
|2009.06.30 08:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.67042
|1.74038
|1.66038
|2009.06.30 09:04
|1.66906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|2895868
|2009.06.30 04:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.66380
|1.73380
|1.65380
|2009.06.30 06:22
|1.66261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.50
|2889113
|2009.06.30 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|96.153
|0.000
|95.153
|2009.06.30 01:48
|96.081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.49
|2804428
|2009.06.26 14:25
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|95.277
|0.000
|95.472
|2009.06.26 14:27
|95.292
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.74
|2723853
|2009.06.25 02:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|95.976
|0.000
|95.676
|2009.06.25 21:16
|95.888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.53
|2736748
|2009.06.25 09:15
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.63646
|0.00000
|1.63946
|2009.06.25 21:15
|1.63705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.70
|2711565
|2009.06.24 20:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.64096
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.06.24 21:17
|1.64240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.20
|2639279
|2009.06.23 18:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.64455
|0.00000
|1.64200
|2009.06.24 17:40
|1.64200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.50
|2679949
|2009.06.24 13:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.84932
|0.00000
|0.85100
|2009.06.24 14:42
|0.85100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.21
|2656156
|2009.06.24 06:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|95.607
|0.000
|0.000
|2009.06.24 12:38
|95.377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.34
|2597477
|2009.06.23 03:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurgbp
|0.84938
|0.00000
|0.84869
|2009.06.24 12:29
|0.84869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.06
|2594153
|2009.06.23 01:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|95.557
|0.000
|95.660
|2009.06.23 13:31
|95.660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.84
|2599429
|2009.06.23 04:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.62961
|0.00000
|1.63090
|2009.06.23 04:32
|1.63090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.50
|2533117
|2009.06.22 08:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.38707
|0.00000
|1.38748
|2009.06.22 08:55
|1.38748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.50
|2530070
|2009.06.22 07:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurgbp
|0.84346
|0.00000
|0.84423
|2009.06.22 08:11
|0.84423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.21
|2519815
|2009.06.22 00:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurchf
|1.50662
|0.00000
|1.50707
|2009.06.22 07:23
|1.50707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.70
|2524443
|2009.06.22 03:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.39042
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.06.22 06:16
|1.39052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2517309
|2009.06.21 11:38
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 900.52
|Closed P/L:
|1
900.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2680871
|2009.06.24 13:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurchf
|1.51829
|0.00000
|1.51550
|
|1.52287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.27
|2917349
|2009.06.30 11:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurgbp
|0.85041
|0.92041
|0.84041
|
|0.85800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-619.14
|2609779
|2009.06.23 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.38923
|0.00000
|1.38723
|
|1.39955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-516.00
|3073523
|2009.07.02 16:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|96.051
|89.047
|96.247
|
|95.951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.11
|3105939
|2009.07.03 08:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.15994
|1.08994
|1.16194
|
|1.15801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-83.33
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 396.85
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1
396.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 900.52
|Floating P/L:
|-1 396.85
|Margin:
|1 150.00
|Balance:
|11 900.52
|Equity:
|10 503.67
|Free Margin:
|9 353.67
|
|Details:
|
|Gross Profit:
|1 901.04
|Gross Loss:
|0.52
|Total Net Profit:
|1 900.52
|Profit Factor:
|3655.85
|Expected Payoff:
|65.54
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.52 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.52)
|
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (96.55%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (3.45%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|423.39
|loss trade:
|-0.52
|Average
|profit trade:
|67.89
|loss trade:
|-0.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|25 (1 608.14)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.52)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 608.14 (25)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.52 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|1