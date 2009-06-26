Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4661177 Name: Madscalp Currency: USD 2009 June 26, 12:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
92231382009.06.26 08:31balanceDeposit5 000.00
92231692009.06.26 08:33buy1.00eurusd1.40320.00000.00002009.06.26 10:531.40380.000.000.0060.00
92231702009.06.26 08:33sell1.00eurjpy134.470.000.002009.06.26 10:53134.620.000.000.00-156.44
92231722009.06.26 08:33buy1.00eurjpy134.500.000.002009.06.26 09:04134.740.000.000.00250.18
92231752009.06.26 08:33sell1.00eurusd1.40290.00000.00002009.06.26 09:041.40470.000.000.00-180.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -26.26
Closed P/L: -26.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -26.26 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 973.74 Equity: 4 973.74 Free Margin: 4 973.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 310.18 Gross Loss: 336.44 Total Net Profit: -26.26
Profit Factor: 0.92 Expected Payoff: -6.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 26.26 Maximal Drawdown: 276.44 (5.27%) Relative Drawdown: 5.27% (276.44)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 250.18 loss trade: -180.00
Average profit trade: 155.09 loss trade: -168.22
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (250.18) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-180.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 250.18 (1) consecutive loss (count): -180.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1