Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4661177
|Name: Madscalp
|Currency: USD
|2009 June 26, 12:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9223138
|2009.06.26 08:31
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9223169
|2009.06.26 08:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4032
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.06.26 10:53
|1.4038
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|9223170
|2009.06.26 08:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|134.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.06.26 10:53
|134.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.44
|9223172
|2009.06.26 08:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|134.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2009.06.26 09:04
|134.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.18
|9223175
|2009.06.26 08:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4029
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.06.26 09:04
|1.4047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.26
|Closed P/L:
|-26.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-26.26
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 973.74
|Equity:
|4 973.74
|Free Margin:
|4 973.74
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|310.18
|Gross Loss:
|336.44
|Total Net Profit:
|-26.26
|Profit Factor:
|0.92
|Expected Payoff:
|-6.56
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|26.26
|Maximal Drawdown:
|276.44 (5.27%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.27% (276.44)
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|250.18
|loss trade:
|-180.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|155.09
|loss trade:
|-168.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (250.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-180.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|250.18 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-180.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1