Strategy Tester Report
Electra v1.16
UWC-Demo.com (Build 220)

SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.03 00:00 - 2009.04.27 23:00 (2008.01.03 - 2009.04.28)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAutomaticMM=true; Risk=0.5; Lot=0.1; ATRBreakeven=1; ATRPartialClose=4; ATRStoploss=1.5; UsePartialExit=true; DaysATR=20; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; UseHiddenSL=true; EquityTrailing=false; PercentEquityTrailing=1; MagicNumber=562907; PrefSettings=true; showMessages=true; showAddInfo=true; showStatistics=true; MAMode=3; MAPrice=4;
Bars in test9088Ticks modelled10434501Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100000.00
Total net profit-3309.34Gross profit9.23Gross loss-3318.57
Profit factor0.00Expected payoff-472.76
Absolute drawdown3309.34Maximal drawdown3401.24 (3.40%)Relative drawdown3.40% (3401.24)
Total trades7Short positions (won %)4 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)3 (33.33%)
Profit trades (% of total)1 (14.29%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (85.71%)
Largestprofit trade9.23loss trade-575.69
Averageprofit trade9.23loss trade-553.10
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (9.23)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-1679.36)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)9.23 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1679.36 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.06.10 20:00sell10.40165.9400.0000.000
22008.06.16 13:35close10.40167.2390.0000.000-575.6999424.31
32008.06.17 08:45sell20.40167.4700.0000.000
42008.06.25 19:27close20.40168.7080.0000.000-559.2998865.01
52008.06.30 23:30sell30.40167.1300.0000.000
62008.07.02 11:41close30.40168.3990.0000.000-544.3898320.64
72008.07.02 19:15buy40.40168.2610.0000.000
82008.07.15 10:55close40.40168.3600.0000.0009.2398329.87
92008.07.18 08:30buy50.40168.5410.0000.000
102008.08.01 09:22close50.40167.2810.0000.000-566.4297763.44
112008.08.04 20:45buy60.40168.5810.0000.000
122008.08.05 10:08close60.40167.3230.0000.000-533.0597230.39
132008.08.05 23:15sell70.40167.3300.0000.000
142008.08.06 18:35close70.40168.5990.0000.000-539.7396690.66