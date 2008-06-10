|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.03 00:00 - 2009.04.27 23:00 (2008.01.03 - 2009.04.28)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAutomaticMM=true;
Risk=0.5; Lot=0.1; ATRBreakeven=1; ATRPartialClose=4; ATRStoploss=1.5; UsePartialExit=true;
DaysATR=20; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; UseHiddenSL=true;
EquityTrailing=false;
PercentEquityTrailing=1; MagicNumber=562907; PrefSettings=true;
showMessages=true;
showAddInfo=true;
showStatistics=true;
MAMode=3; MAPrice=4;
|Bars in test
|9088
|Ticks modelled
|10434501
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100000.00
|Total net profit
|-3309.34
|Gross profit
|9.23
|Gross loss
|-3318.57
|Profit factor
|0.00
|Expected payoff
|-472.76
|Absolute drawdown
|3309.34
|Maximal drawdown
|3401.24 (3.40%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.40% (3401.24)
|Total trades
|7
|Short positions (won %)
|4 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1 (14.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (85.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|9.23
|loss trade
|-575.69
|Average
|profit trade
|9.23
|loss trade
|-553.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (9.23)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-1679.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|9.23 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1679.36 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|3