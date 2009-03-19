Strategy Tester Report
CS2000
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 224)
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2009.01.02 06:00 - 2009.03.27 21:00 (2009.01.02 - 2009.03.30)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Bars in test
|2444
|Ticks modelled
|2037518
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|210.14
|Gross profit
|210.14
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|10.01
|Absolute drawdown
|200.73
|Maximal drawdown
|200.93 (20.09%)
|Relative drawdown
|20.09% (200.93)
|Total trades
|21
|Short positions (won %)
|9 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|21 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|10.14
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|10.01
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|21 (210.14)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|210.14 (21)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|21
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.03.19 16:16
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.45948
|1.43918
|1.46048
|2
|2009.03.23 08:31
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.46048
|1.43918
|1.46048
|10.14
|1010.14
|3
|2009.03.23 08:31
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.46081
|1.44051
|1.46181
|4
|2009.03.23 08:52
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.46181
|1.44051
|1.46181
|10.00
|1020.14
|5
|2009.03.23 09:09
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.45901
|1.47931
|1.45801
|6
|2009.03.23 09:18
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.45801
|1.47931
|1.45801
|10.00
|1030.14
|7
|2009.03.23 11:28
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.45920
|1.43890
|1.46020
|8
|2009.03.23 12:17
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|1.46020
|1.43890
|1.46020
|10.00
|1040.14
|9
|2009.03.23 13:13
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.45886
|1.47916
|1.45786
|10
|2009.03.23 13:20
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|1.45786
|1.47916
|1.45786
|10.00
|1050.14
|11
|2009.03.23 14:08
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.45893
|1.47923
|1.45793
|12
|2009.03.23 14:11
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.45793
|1.47923
|1.45793
|10.00
|1060.14
|13
|2009.03.24 01:18
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.45902
|1.43872
|1.46002
|14
|2009.03.24 01:22
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|1.46002
|1.43872
|1.46002
|10.00
|1070.14
|15
|2009.03.25 10:01
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.45927
|1.47957
|1.45827
|16
|2009.03.25 10:02
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|1.45827
|1.47957
|1.45827
|10.00
|1080.14
|17
|2009.03.25 11:57
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.45927
|1.47957
|1.45827
|18
|2009.03.25 12:01
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|1.45827
|1.47957
|1.45827
|10.00
|1090.14
|19
|2009.03.25 13:52
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.45935
|1.43905
|1.46035
|20
|2009.03.25 13:53
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|1.46035
|1.43905
|1.46035
|10.00
|1100.14
|21
|2009.03.25 14:00
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.45947
|1.43917
|1.46047
|22
|2009.03.25 14:56
|t/p
|11
|0.10
|1.46047
|1.43917
|1.46047
|10.00
|1110.14
|23
|2009.03.25 15:15
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.45888
|1.47918
|1.45788
|24
|2009.03.25 17:06
|t/p
|12
|0.10
|1.45788
|1.47918
|1.45788
|10.00
|1120.14
|25
|2009.03.26 01:26
|buy
|13
|0.10
|1.45925
|1.43895
|1.46025
|26
|2009.03.26 01:32
|t/p
|13
|0.10
|1.46025
|1.43895
|1.46025
|10.00
|1130.14
|27
|2009.03.26 02:13
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.45924
|1.43894
|1.46024
|28
|2009.03.26 02:18
|t/p
|14
|0.10
|1.46024
|1.43894
|1.46024
|10.00
|1140.14
|29
|2009.03.26 03:26
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.45922
|1.47952
|1.45822
|30
|2009.03.26 03:40
|t/p
|15
|0.10
|1.45822
|1.47952
|1.45822
|10.00
|1150.14
|31
|2009.03.26 04:41
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.45927
|1.43897
|1.46027
|32
|2009.03.26 05:16
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|1.46027
|1.43897
|1.46027
|10.00
|1160.14
|33
|2009.03.26 05:16
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.46066
|1.44036
|1.46166
|34
|2009.03.26 08:12
|t/p
|17
|0.10
|1.46166
|1.44036
|1.46166
|10.00
|1170.14
|35
|2009.03.26 08:12
|buy
|18
|0.10
|1.46199
|1.44169
|1.46299
|36
|2009.03.26 09:50
|t/p
|18
|0.10
|1.46299
|1.44169
|1.46299
|10.00
|1180.14
|37
|2009.03.26 10:05
|sell
|19
|0.10
|1.45918
|1.47948
|1.45818
|38
|2009.03.26 10:06
|t/p
|19
|0.10
|1.45818
|1.47948
|1.45818
|10.00
|1190.14
|39
|2009.03.26 13:29
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.45924
|1.43894
|1.46024
|40
|2009.03.26 13:51
|t/p
|20
|0.10
|1.46024
|1.43894
|1.46024
|10.00
|1200.14
|41
|2009.03.26 14:18
|sell
|21
|0.10
|1.45920
|1.47950
|1.45820
|42
|2009.03.26 14:30
|t/p
|21
|0.10
|1.45820
|1.47950
|1.45820
|10.00
|1210.14