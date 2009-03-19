Strategy Tester Report
CS2000
AlpariUK-Demo (Build 224)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2009.01.02 06:00 - 2009.03.27 21:00 (2009.01.02 - 2009.03.30)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Bars in test2444Ticks modelled2037518Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit210.14Gross profit210.14Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff10.01
Absolute drawdown200.73Maximal drawdown200.93 (20.09%)Relative drawdown20.09% (200.93)
Total trades21Short positions (won %)9 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)12 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)21 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade10.14loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade10.01loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)21 (210.14)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)210.14 (21)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins21consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.03.19 16:16buy10.101.459481.439181.46048
22009.03.23 08:31t/p10.101.460481.439181.4604810.141010.14
32009.03.23 08:31buy20.101.460811.440511.46181
42009.03.23 08:52t/p20.101.461811.440511.4618110.001020.14
52009.03.23 09:09sell30.101.459011.479311.45801
62009.03.23 09:18t/p30.101.458011.479311.4580110.001030.14
72009.03.23 11:28buy40.101.459201.438901.46020
82009.03.23 12:17t/p40.101.460201.438901.4602010.001040.14
92009.03.23 13:13sell50.101.458861.479161.45786
102009.03.23 13:20t/p50.101.457861.479161.4578610.001050.14
112009.03.23 14:08sell60.101.458931.479231.45793
122009.03.23 14:11t/p60.101.457931.479231.4579310.001060.14
132009.03.24 01:18buy70.101.459021.438721.46002
142009.03.24 01:22t/p70.101.460021.438721.4600210.001070.14
152009.03.25 10:01sell80.101.459271.479571.45827
162009.03.25 10:02t/p80.101.458271.479571.4582710.001080.14
172009.03.25 11:57sell90.101.459271.479571.45827
182009.03.25 12:01t/p90.101.458271.479571.4582710.001090.14
192009.03.25 13:52buy100.101.459351.439051.46035
202009.03.25 13:53t/p100.101.460351.439051.4603510.001100.14
212009.03.25 14:00buy110.101.459471.439171.46047
222009.03.25 14:56t/p110.101.460471.439171.4604710.001110.14
232009.03.25 15:15sell120.101.458881.479181.45788
242009.03.25 17:06t/p120.101.457881.479181.4578810.001120.14
252009.03.26 01:26buy130.101.459251.438951.46025
262009.03.26 01:32t/p130.101.460251.438951.4602510.001130.14
272009.03.26 02:13buy140.101.459241.438941.46024
282009.03.26 02:18t/p140.101.460241.438941.4602410.001140.14
292009.03.26 03:26sell150.101.459221.479521.45822
302009.03.26 03:40t/p150.101.458221.479521.4582210.001150.14
312009.03.26 04:41buy160.101.459271.438971.46027
322009.03.26 05:16t/p160.101.460271.438971.4602710.001160.14
332009.03.26 05:16buy170.101.460661.440361.46166
342009.03.26 08:12t/p170.101.461661.440361.4616610.001170.14
352009.03.26 08:12buy180.101.461991.441691.46299
362009.03.26 09:50t/p180.101.462991.441691.4629910.001180.14
372009.03.26 10:05sell190.101.459181.479481.45818
382009.03.26 10:06t/p190.101.458181.479481.4581810.001190.14
392009.03.26 13:29buy200.101.459241.438941.46024
402009.03.26 13:51t/p200.101.460241.438941.4602410.001200.14
412009.03.26 14:18sell210.101.459201.479501.45820
422009.03.26 14:30t/p210.101.458201.479501.4582010.001210.14