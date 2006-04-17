|Account: 17156
|Name: ZIFX EMA 1540
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 24, 14:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|532573
|2006.04.17 00:25
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|532918
|2006.04.17 02:04
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|118.32
|118.05
|0.00
|2006.04.18 09:40
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.47
|457.43
|568348
|2006.04.20 14:00
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2754
|1.2776
|0.0000
|2006.04.20 17:06
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|344.40
|571965
|2006.04.20 18:00
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2318
|1.2317
|0.0000
|2006.04.21 10:04
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|20.00
|570914
|2006.04.20 16:49
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7762
|1.7815
|0.0000
|2006.04.21 10:06
|1.7815
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|-1 060.00
|564451
|2006.04.20 07:00
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|117.60
|117.18
|0.00
|2006.04.21 11:00
|117.33
|0.00
|0.00
|20.42
|-460.24
|585684
|2006.04.24 01:20
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7863
|1.7904
|0.0000
|2006.04.24 10:31
|1.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|820.00
|577195
|2006.04.21 11:00
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|117.32
|115.27
|0.00
|2006.04.24 11:10
|115.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.74
|3 556.87
|581208
|2006.04.21 17:10
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2353
|1.2361
|0.0000
|2006.04.24 13:28
|1.2361
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|160.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.79
|3 838.46
|Closed P/L:
|3 801.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 801.67
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|13 801.67
|Equity:
|13 801.67
|Free Margin:
|13 801.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 303.49
|Gross Loss:
|1 501.82
|Total Net Profit:
|3 801.67
|Profit Factor:
|3.53
|Expected Payoff:
|475.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|694.46
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 501.82 (13.9%)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 531.13
|loss trade:
|-1 062.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|883.92
|loss trade:
|-750.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (4 496.13)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1 501.82)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 496.13 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 501.82 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2