MIG Investments SA

Account: 17156 Name: ZIFX EMA 1540 Currency: USD 2006 April 24, 14:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5325732006.04.17 00:25balanceDeposit10 000.00
5329182006.04.17 02:04sell2.00usdjpy118.32118.050.002006.04.18 09:40118.050.000.00-25.47457.43
5683482006.04.20 14:00buy2.00usdchf1.27541.27760.00002006.04.20 17:061.27760.000.000.00344.40
5719652006.04.20 18:00sell2.00eurusd1.23181.23170.00002006.04.21 10:041.23170.000.0011.0020.00
5709142006.04.20 16:49sell2.00gbpusd1.77621.78150.00002006.04.21 10:061.78150.000.00-2.00-1 060.00
5644512006.04.20 07:00buy2.00usdjpy117.60117.180.002006.04.21 11:00117.330.000.0020.42-460.24
5856842006.04.24 01:20buy2.00gbpusd1.78631.79040.00002006.04.24 10:311.79040.000.000.00820.00
5771952006.04.21 11:00sell2.00usdjpy117.32115.270.002006.04.24 11:10115.270.000.00-25.743 556.87
5812082006.04.21 17:10buy2.00eurusd1.23531.23610.00002006.04.24 13:281.23610.000.00-15.00160.00
  0.00 0.00 -36.79 3 838.46
Closed P/L: 3 801.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 801.67 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 13 801.67 Equity: 13 801.67 Free Margin: 13 801.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 303.49 Gross Loss: 1 501.82 Total Net Profit: 3 801.67
Profit Factor: 3.53 Expected Payoff: 475.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 694.46 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 501.82 (13.9%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3 531.13 loss trade: -1 062.00
Average profit trade: 883.92 loss trade: -750.91
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (4 496.13) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1 501.82)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 496.13 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 501.82 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2