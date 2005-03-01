Strategy Tester Report
Firebird v63G

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2005.03.01 00:00 - 2006.04.28 22:00 (2005.03.01 - 2006.04.29)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersMA_length=10; MA_timeframe=30; MAtype=0; Percent=0.1; TradeOnFriday=0; slip=100; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=200; Stoploss=100; TrailingStop=15; Fast_Period=23; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=84; Slow_Price=1; DivergenceLimit=0.002; Use_V63D_Divergence=true; PipStep=100; IncreasementType=0; DVLimit=10; PipsGoal=500; PipsLoss=1000; GMT=0; DST=0; OpeningHour=0; ClosingHour=23; writelog=0;
Bars in test11602Ticks modelled1022310Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1118.88Gross profit3925.64Gross loss-2806.76
Profit factor1.40Expected payoff23.31
Absolute drawdown306.76Maximal drawdown (%)542.38 (5.3%)
Total trades48Short positions (won %)21 (33.33%)Long positions (won %)27 (48.15%)
Profit trades (% of total)20 (41.67%)Loss trades (% of total)28 (58.33%)
Largestprofit trade207.80loss trade-109.36
Averageprofit trade196.28loss trade-100.24
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (586.74)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-502.60)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)586.74 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-502.60 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12005.03.01 14:48buy10.101.31921.30921.3392
22005.03.02 14:59s/l10.101.30921.30921.3392-102.349897.66
32005.03.04 19:00sell20.101.32401.33401.3040
42005.03.08 16:52s/l20.101.33401.33401.3040-98.969798.70
52005.03.14 19:00buy30.101.33531.32531.3553
62005.03.21 03:12s/l30.101.32531.32531.3553-105.469693.24
72005.03.30 11:01sell40.101.29701.30701.2770
82005.04.08 14:21buy50.101.28141.27141.3014
92005.04.08 22:17sell60.101.29291.30291.2729
102005.04.14 16:01t/p40.101.27701.30701.2770207.809901.04
112005.04.18 16:52t/p50.101.30141.27141.3014193.7610094.80
122005.04.18 17:20s/l60.101.30291.30291.2729-95.849998.96
132005.04.22 17:13sell70.101.30861.31861.2886
142005.04.25 13:30buy80.101.29711.28711.3171
152005.04.28 15:04t/p70.101.28861.31861.2886203.1210202.08
162005.04.29 19:25s/l80.101.28711.28711.3171-104.6810097.40
172005.05.02 02:03buy90.101.28441.27441.3044
182005.05.04 12:51sell100.101.29571.30571.2757
192005.05.06 18:00buy110.101.28321.27321.3032
202005.05.12 08:58t/p100.101.27571.30571.2757204.1610301.56
212005.05.12 09:34s/l90.101.27441.27441.3044-109.3610192.20
222005.05.12 14:30s/l110.101.27321.27321.3032-104.6810087.52
232005.05.18 00:12buy120.101.26041.25041.2804
242005.05.26 17:26s/l120.101.25041.25041.2804-106.249981.28
252005.05.26 17:26buy130.101.25061.24061.2706
262005.05.31 03:21s/l130.101.24061.24061.2706-102.349878.94
272005.06.03 13:03sell140.101.22861.23861.2086
282005.06.13 03:03t/p140.101.20861.23861.2086204.1610083.10
292005.06.16 15:48buy150.101.21051.20051.2305
302005.06.24 06:06s/l150.101.20051.20051.2305-106.249976.86
312005.06.27 08:30sell160.101.21411.22411.1941
322005.06.29 08:16buy170.101.20401.19401.2240
332005.07.01 18:07s/l170.101.19401.19401.2240-101.569875.30
342005.07.01 18:07t/p160.101.19411.22411.1941203.1210078.42
352005.07.07 09:10sell180.101.19321.20321.1732
362005.07.07 11:26s/l180.101.20321.20321.1732-100.009978.42
372005.07.07 19:53sell190.101.19481.20481.1748
382005.07.11 16:46s/l190.101.20481.20481.1748-98.969879.46
392005.07.19 06:03buy200.101.20401.19401.2240
402005.07.21 13:30t/p200.101.22401.19401.2240196.8810076.34
412005.07.25 04:23buy210.101.20381.19381.2238
422005.08.01 14:24t/p210.101.22381.19381.2238194.5410270.88
432005.08.09 07:48sell220.101.23841.24841.2184
442005.08.12 10:30s/l220.101.24841.24841.2184-97.4010173.48
452005.08.15 11:00buy230.101.23861.22861.2586
462005.08.17 08:30s/l230.101.22861.22861.2586-103.1210070.36
472005.08.23 07:35buy240.101.21941.20941.2394
482005.09.01 13:01t/p240.101.23941.20941.2394191.4210261.78
492005.09.06 16:18buy250.101.24691.23691.2669
502005.09.12 04:16s/l250.101.23691.23691.2669-104.6810157.10
512005.09.19 00:00buy260.101.21601.20601.2360
522005.09.23 15:56s/l260.101.20601.20601.2360-104.6810052.42
532005.09.29 08:17sell270.101.20691.21691.1869
542005.10.06 19:45s/l270.101.21691.21691.1869-96.369956.06
552005.10.11 00:59buy280.101.20471.19471.2247
562005.10.13 14:51s/l280.101.19471.19471.2247-103.129852.94
572005.10.14 05:08sell290.101.20231.21231.1823
582005.10.18 16:41buy300.101.19221.18221.2122
592005.10.25 20:04sell310.101.21031.22031.1903
602005.10.26 08:14s/l290.101.21231.21231.1823-93.769759.18
612005.10.26 08:14t/p300.101.21221.18221.2122192.209951.38
622005.11.04 16:07t/p310.101.19031.22031.1903206.2410157.62
632005.11.11 00:54buy320.101.16781.15781.1878
642005.11.23 05:24sell330.101.18131.19131.1613
652005.11.28 20:10t/p320.101.18781.15781.1878188.3010345.92
662005.12.01 17:00buy340.101.17121.16121.1912
672005.12.08 19:00sell350.101.18311.19311.1631
682005.12.12 13:52s/l330.101.19131.19131.1613-91.1610254.76
692005.12.12 13:52t/p340.101.19121.16121.1912192.9810447.74
702005.12.12 14:18s/l350.101.19311.19311.1631-98.9610348.78
712005.12.15 22:17sell360.101.19781.20781.1778
722005.12.20 20:00buy370.101.18551.17551.2055
732006.01.04 03:07t/p370.101.20551.17551.2055186.7410535.52
742006.01.04 04:11s/l360.101.20781.20781.1778-89.6010445.92
752006.01.09 18:01buy380.101.20621.19621.2262
762006.01.23 10:39t/p380.101.22621.19621.2262189.0810635.00
772006.02.01 06:43sell390.101.21601.22601.1960
782006.02.01 22:07buy400.101.20581.19581.2258
792006.02.06 18:13t/p390.101.19601.22601.1960201.5610836.56
802006.02.06 18:13s/l400.101.19581.19581.2258-102.3410734.22
812006.02.09 12:49sell410.101.19881.20881.1788
822006.02.15 16:44buy420.101.18881.17881.2088
832006.03.06 00:30s/l410.101.20881.20881.1788-88.0410646.18
842006.03.06 00:30t/p420.101.20881.17881.2088186.7410832.92
852006.03.07 09:09buy430.101.19571.18571.2157
862006.03.16 16:08t/p430.101.21571.18571.2157191.4211024.34
872006.03.28 05:51buy440.101.19941.18941.2194
882006.03.30 14:02sell450.101.20941.21941.1894
892006.04.04 14:03s/l450.101.21941.21941.1894-98.4410925.90
902006.04.04 14:04t/p440.101.21941.18941.2194194.5411120.44
912006.04.12 16:01buy460.101.21141.20141.2314
922006.04.17 13:42sell470.101.22151.23151.2015
932006.04.18 20:03s/l470.101.23151.23151.2015-99.4811020.96
942006.04.18 20:03t/p460.101.23141.20141.2314196.8811217.84
952006.04.21 14:25sell480.101.23281.24281.2128
962006.04.25 14:19s/l480.101.24281.24281.2128-98.9611118.88