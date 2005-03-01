|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2005.03.01 00:00 - 2006.04.28 22:00 (2005.03.01 - 2006.04.29)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MA_length=10; MA_timeframe=30; MAtype=0; Percent=0.1; TradeOnFriday=0; slip=100; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=200; Stoploss=100; TrailingStop=15; Fast_Period=23; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=84; Slow_Price=1; DivergenceLimit=0.002; Use_V63D_Divergence=true; PipStep=100; IncreasementType=0; DVLimit=10; PipsGoal=500; PipsLoss=1000; GMT=0; DST=0; OpeningHour=0; ClosingHour=23; writelog=0;
|Bars in test
|11602
|Ticks modelled
|1022310
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1118.88
|Gross profit
|3925.64
|Gross loss
|-2806.76
|Profit factor
|1.40
|Expected payoff
|23.31
|Absolute drawdown
|306.76
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|542.38 (5.3%)
|Total trades
|48
|Short positions (won %)
|21 (33.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|27 (48.15%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|20 (41.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|28 (58.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|207.80
|loss trade
|-109.36
|Average
|profit trade
|196.28
|loss trade
|-100.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (586.74)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-502.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|586.74 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-502.60 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.03.01 14:48
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.3192
|1.3092
|1.3392
|2
|2005.03.02 14:59
|s/l
|1
|0.10
|1.3092
|1.3092
|1.3392
|-102.34
|9897.66
|3
|2005.03.04 19:00
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.3240
|1.3340
|1.3040
|4
|2005.03.08 16:52
|s/l
|2
|0.10
|1.3340
|1.3340
|1.3040
|-98.96
|9798.70
|5
|2005.03.14 19:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.3353
|1.3253
|1.3553
|6
|2005.03.21 03:12
|s/l
|3
|0.10
|1.3253
|1.3253
|1.3553
|-105.46
|9693.24
|7
|2005.03.30 11:01
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.2970
|1.3070
|1.2770
|8
|2005.04.08 14:21
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.2814
|1.2714
|1.3014
|9
|2005.04.08 22:17
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.2929
|1.3029
|1.2729
|10
|2005.04.14 16:01
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|1.2770
|1.3070
|1.2770
|207.80
|9901.04
|11
|2005.04.18 16:52
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|1.3014
|1.2714
|1.3014
|193.76
|10094.80
|12
|2005.04.18 17:20
|s/l
|6
|0.10
|1.3029
|1.3029
|1.2729
|-95.84
|9998.96
|13
|2005.04.22 17:13
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.3086
|1.3186
|1.2886
|14
|2005.04.25 13:30
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.2971
|1.2871
|1.3171
|15
|2005.04.28 15:04
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|1.2886
|1.3186
|1.2886
|203.12
|10202.08
|16
|2005.04.29 19:25
|s/l
|8
|0.10
|1.2871
|1.2871
|1.3171
|-104.68
|10097.40
|17
|2005.05.02 02:03
|buy
|9
|0.10
|1.2844
|1.2744
|1.3044
|18
|2005.05.04 12:51
|sell
|10
|0.10
|1.2957
|1.3057
|1.2757
|19
|2005.05.06 18:00
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.2832
|1.2732
|1.3032
|20
|2005.05.12 08:58
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|1.2757
|1.3057
|1.2757
|204.16
|10301.56
|21
|2005.05.12 09:34
|s/l
|9
|0.10
|1.2744
|1.2744
|1.3044
|-109.36
|10192.20
|22
|2005.05.12 14:30
|s/l
|11
|0.10
|1.2732
|1.2732
|1.3032
|-104.68
|10087.52
|23
|2005.05.18 00:12
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.2604
|1.2504
|1.2804
|24
|2005.05.26 17:26
|s/l
|12
|0.10
|1.2504
|1.2504
|1.2804
|-106.24
|9981.28
|25
|2005.05.26 17:26
|buy
|13
|0.10
|1.2506
|1.2406
|1.2706
|26
|2005.05.31 03:21
|s/l
|13
|0.10
|1.2406
|1.2406
|1.2706
|-102.34
|9878.94
|27
|2005.06.03 13:03
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.2286
|1.2386
|1.2086
|28
|2005.06.13 03:03
|t/p
|14
|0.10
|1.2086
|1.2386
|1.2086
|204.16
|10083.10
|29
|2005.06.16 15:48
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.2105
|1.2005
|1.2305
|30
|2005.06.24 06:06
|s/l
|15
|0.10
|1.2005
|1.2005
|1.2305
|-106.24
|9976.86
|31
|2005.06.27 08:30
|sell
|16
|0.10
|1.2141
|1.2241
|1.1941
|32
|2005.06.29 08:16
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.2040
|1.1940
|1.2240
|33
|2005.07.01 18:07
|s/l
|17
|0.10
|1.1940
|1.1940
|1.2240
|-101.56
|9875.30
|34
|2005.07.01 18:07
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|1.1941
|1.2241
|1.1941
|203.12
|10078.42
|35
|2005.07.07 09:10
|sell
|18
|0.10
|1.1932
|1.2032
|1.1732
|36
|2005.07.07 11:26
|s/l
|18
|0.10
|1.2032
|1.2032
|1.1732
|-100.00
|9978.42
|37
|2005.07.07 19:53
|sell
|19
|0.10
|1.1948
|1.2048
|1.1748
|38
|2005.07.11 16:46
|s/l
|19
|0.10
|1.2048
|1.2048
|1.1748
|-98.96
|9879.46
|39
|2005.07.19 06:03
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.2040
|1.1940
|1.2240
|40
|2005.07.21 13:30
|t/p
|20
|0.10
|1.2240
|1.1940
|1.2240
|196.88
|10076.34
|41
|2005.07.25 04:23
|buy
|21
|0.10
|1.2038
|1.1938
|1.2238
|42
|2005.08.01 14:24
|t/p
|21
|0.10
|1.2238
|1.1938
|1.2238
|194.54
|10270.88
|43
|2005.08.09 07:48
|sell
|22
|0.10
|1.2384
|1.2484
|1.2184
|44
|2005.08.12 10:30
|s/l
|22
|0.10
|1.2484
|1.2484
|1.2184
|-97.40
|10173.48
|45
|2005.08.15 11:00
|buy
|23
|0.10
|1.2386
|1.2286
|1.2586
|46
|2005.08.17 08:30
|s/l
|23
|0.10
|1.2286
|1.2286
|1.2586
|-103.12
|10070.36
|47
|2005.08.23 07:35
|buy
|24
|0.10
|1.2194
|1.2094
|1.2394
|48
|2005.09.01 13:01
|t/p
|24
|0.10
|1.2394
|1.2094
|1.2394
|191.42
|10261.78
|49
|2005.09.06 16:18
|buy
|25
|0.10
|1.2469
|1.2369
|1.2669
|50
|2005.09.12 04:16
|s/l
|25
|0.10
|1.2369
|1.2369
|1.2669
|-104.68
|10157.10
|51
|2005.09.19 00:00
|buy
|26
|0.10
|1.2160
|1.2060
|1.2360
|52
|2005.09.23 15:56
|s/l
|26
|0.10
|1.2060
|1.2060
|1.2360
|-104.68
|10052.42
|53
|2005.09.29 08:17
|sell
|27
|0.10
|1.2069
|1.2169
|1.1869
|54
|2005.10.06 19:45
|s/l
|27
|0.10
|1.2169
|1.2169
|1.1869
|-96.36
|9956.06
|55
|2005.10.11 00:59
|buy
|28
|0.10
|1.2047
|1.1947
|1.2247
|56
|2005.10.13 14:51
|s/l
|28
|0.10
|1.1947
|1.1947
|1.2247
|-103.12
|9852.94
|57
|2005.10.14 05:08
|sell
|29
|0.10
|1.2023
|1.2123
|1.1823
|58
|2005.10.18 16:41
|buy
|30
|0.10
|1.1922
|1.1822
|1.2122
|59
|2005.10.25 20:04
|sell
|31
|0.10
|1.2103
|1.2203
|1.1903
|60
|2005.10.26 08:14
|s/l
|29
|0.10
|1.2123
|1.2123
|1.1823
|-93.76
|9759.18
|61
|2005.10.26 08:14
|t/p
|30
|0.10
|1.2122
|1.1822
|1.2122
|192.20
|9951.38
|62
|2005.11.04 16:07
|t/p
|31
|0.10
|1.1903
|1.2203
|1.1903
|206.24
|10157.62
|63
|2005.11.11 00:54
|buy
|32
|0.10
|1.1678
|1.1578
|1.1878
|64
|2005.11.23 05:24
|sell
|33
|0.10
|1.1813
|1.1913
|1.1613
|65
|2005.11.28 20:10
|t/p
|32
|0.10
|1.1878
|1.1578
|1.1878
|188.30
|10345.92
|66
|2005.12.01 17:00
|buy
|34
|0.10
|1.1712
|1.1612
|1.1912
|67
|2005.12.08 19:00
|sell
|35
|0.10
|1.1831
|1.1931
|1.1631
|68
|2005.12.12 13:52
|s/l
|33
|0.10
|1.1913
|1.1913
|1.1613
|-91.16
|10254.76
|69
|2005.12.12 13:52
|t/p
|34
|0.10
|1.1912
|1.1612
|1.1912
|192.98
|10447.74
|70
|2005.12.12 14:18
|s/l
|35
|0.10
|1.1931
|1.1931
|1.1631
|-98.96
|10348.78
|71
|2005.12.15 22:17
|sell
|36
|0.10
|1.1978
|1.2078
|1.1778
|72
|2005.12.20 20:00
|buy
|37
|0.10
|1.1855
|1.1755
|1.2055
|73
|2006.01.04 03:07
|t/p
|37
|0.10
|1.2055
|1.1755
|1.2055
|186.74
|10535.52
|74
|2006.01.04 04:11
|s/l
|36
|0.10
|1.2078
|1.2078
|1.1778
|-89.60
|10445.92
|75
|2006.01.09 18:01
|buy
|38
|0.10
|1.2062
|1.1962
|1.2262
|76
|2006.01.23 10:39
|t/p
|38
|0.10
|1.2262
|1.1962
|1.2262
|189.08
|10635.00
|77
|2006.02.01 06:43
|sell
|39
|0.10
|1.2160
|1.2260
|1.1960
|78
|2006.02.01 22:07
|buy
|40
|0.10
|1.2058
|1.1958
|1.2258
|79
|2006.02.06 18:13
|t/p
|39
|0.10
|1.1960
|1.2260
|1.1960
|201.56
|10836.56
|80
|2006.02.06 18:13
|s/l
|40
|0.10
|1.1958
|1.1958
|1.2258
|-102.34
|10734.22
|81
|2006.02.09 12:49
|sell
|41
|0.10
|1.1988
|1.2088
|1.1788
|82
|2006.02.15 16:44
|buy
|42
|0.10
|1.1888
|1.1788
|1.2088
|83
|2006.03.06 00:30
|s/l
|41
|0.10
|1.2088
|1.2088
|1.1788
|-88.04
|10646.18
|84
|2006.03.06 00:30
|t/p
|42
|0.10
|1.2088
|1.1788
|1.2088
|186.74
|10832.92
|85
|2006.03.07 09:09
|buy
|43
|0.10
|1.1957
|1.1857
|1.2157
|86
|2006.03.16 16:08
|t/p
|43
|0.10
|1.2157
|1.1857
|1.2157
|191.42
|11024.34
|87
|2006.03.28 05:51
|buy
|44
|0.10
|1.1994
|1.1894
|1.2194
|88
|2006.03.30 14:02
|sell
|45
|0.10
|1.2094
|1.2194
|1.1894
|89
|2006.04.04 14:03
|s/l
|45
|0.10
|1.2194
|1.2194
|1.1894
|-98.44
|10925.90
|90
|2006.04.04 14:04
|t/p
|44
|0.10
|1.2194
|1.1894
|1.2194
|194.54
|11120.44
|91
|2006.04.12 16:01
|buy
|46
|0.10
|1.2114
|1.2014
|1.2314
|92
|2006.04.17 13:42
|sell
|47
|0.10
|1.2215
|1.2315
|1.2015
|93
|2006.04.18 20:03
|s/l
|47
|0.10
|1.2315
|1.2315
|1.2015
|-99.48
|11020.96
|94
|2006.04.18 20:03
|t/p
|46
|0.10
|1.2314
|1.2014
|1.2314
|196.88
|11217.84
|95
|2006.04.21 14:25
|sell
|48
|0.10
|1.2328
|1.2428
|1.2128
|96
|2006.04.25 14:19
|s/l
|48
|0.10
|1.2428
|1.2428
|1.2128
|-98.96
|11118.88