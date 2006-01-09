|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.01.05 00:00 - 2006.04.26 15:30 (2005.03.01 - 2006.04.29)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MA_length=10; MA_timeframe=30; MAtype=0; Percent=0.1; TradeOnFriday=0; slip=100; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=200; Stoploss=100; TrailingStop=15; Fast_Period=23; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=84; Slow_Price=1; DivergenceLimit=0.002; Use_V63D_Divergence=true; PipStep=100; IncreasementType=0; DVLimit=10; PipsGoal=500; PipsLoss=1000; GMT=0; DST=0; OpeningHour=0; ClosingHour=23; writelog=0;
|Bars in test
|3865
|Ticks modelled
|236560
|Modelling quality
|80.50%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1382.00
|Gross profit
|2573.00
|Gross loss
|-1191.00
|Profit factor
|2.16
|Expected payoff
|55.28
|Absolute drawdown
|197.60
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|397.40 (3.4%)
|Total trades
|25
|Short positions (won %)
|15 (26.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (90.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|13 (52.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|12 (48.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|200.40
|loss trade
|-100.80
|Average
|profit trade
|197.92
|loss trade
|-99.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|7 (1399.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-397.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1399.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-397.40 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.09 12:10
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.2095
|1.1995
|1.2295
|2
|2006.01.09 12:30
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.2089
|1.1989
|1.2289
|3
|2006.01.09 13:27
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.2073
|1.1973
|1.2273
|4
|2006.01.17 09:30
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.2134
|1.2234
|1.1934
|5
|2006.01.17 10:12
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.2139
|1.2239
|1.1939
|6
|2006.01.23 02:41
|s/l
|4
|0.10
|1.2234
|1.2234
|1.1934
|-98.80
|9901.20
|7
|2006.01.23 02:41
|s/l
|5
|0.10
|1.2239
|1.2239
|1.1939
|-98.80
|9802.40
|8
|2006.01.23 12:37
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.2273
|1.1973
|1.2273
|194.40
|9996.80
|9
|2006.01.23 14:48
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.2289
|1.1989
|1.2289
|194.40
|10191.20
|10
|2006.01.23 19:45
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.2295
|1.1995
|1.2295
|194.40
|10385.60
|11
|2006.01.25 12:30
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.2308
|1.2408
|1.2108
|12
|2006.01.27 20:18
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.2108
|1.2408
|1.2108
|200.40
|10586.00
|13
|2006.02.01 14:36
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.2102
|1.2002
|1.2302
|14
|2006.02.03 15:59
|s/l
|7
|0.10
|1.2002
|1.2002
|1.2302
|-100.80
|10485.20
|15
|2006.02.16 13:17
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.1858
|1.1758
|1.2058
|16
|2006.02.23 12:30
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.1934
|1.2034
|1.1734
|17
|2006.02.24 12:54
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.1889
|1.1789
|1.2089
|18
|2006.03.02 21:25
|s/l
|9
|0.10
|1.2034
|1.2034
|1.1734
|-98.60
|10386.60
|19
|2006.03.06 01:21
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|1.2058
|1.1758
|1.2058
|193.60
|10580.20
|20
|2006.03.06 01:51
|t/p
|10
|0.10
|1.2089
|1.1789
|1.2089
|196.80
|10777.00
|21
|2006.03.28 12:30
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.2058
|1.2158
|1.1858
|22
|2006.03.28 12:33
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.2063
|1.2163
|1.1863
|23
|2006.03.28 14:55
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.2068
|1.2168
|1.1868
|24
|2006.03.28 14:58
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.2075
|1.2175
|1.1875
|25
|2006.03.30 21:51
|s/l
|11
|0.10
|1.2158
|1.2158
|1.1858
|-99.20
|10677.80
|26
|2006.03.30 22:21
|s/l
|12
|0.10
|1.2163
|1.2163
|1.1863
|-99.20
|10578.60
|27
|2006.03.30 22:23
|s/l
|13
|0.10
|1.2168
|1.2168
|1.1868
|-99.20
|10479.40
|28
|2006.03.31 00:27
|s/l
|14
|0.10
|1.2175
|1.2175
|1.1875
|-99.00
|10380.40
|29
|2006.04.03 07:31
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.2070
|1.1970
|1.2270
|30
|2006.04.03 07:34
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.2065
|1.1965
|1.2265
|31
|2006.04.03 07:39
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.2060
|1.1960
|1.2260
|32
|2006.04.03 07:44
|buy
|18
|0.10
|1.2050
|1.1950
|1.2250
|33
|2006.04.04 15:29
|t/p
|18
|0.10
|1.2250
|1.1950
|1.2250
|199.60
|10580.00
|34
|2006.04.04 16:44
|t/p
|17
|0.10
|1.2260
|1.1960
|1.2260
|199.60
|10779.60
|35
|2006.04.04 16:47
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|1.2265
|1.1965
|1.2265
|199.60
|10979.20
|36
|2006.04.04 16:49
|t/p
|15
|0.10
|1.2270
|1.1970
|1.2270
|199.60
|11178.80
|37
|2006.04.06 11:48
|sell
|19
|0.10
|1.2309
|1.2409
|1.2109
|38
|2006.04.06 11:58
|sell
|20
|0.10
|1.2315
|1.2415
|1.2115
|39
|2006.04.06 11:58
|sell
|21
|0.10
|1.2320
|1.2420
|1.2120
|40
|2006.04.07 17:29
|t/p
|21
|0.10
|1.2120
|1.2420
|1.2120
|200.20
|11379.00
|41
|2006.04.07 17:29
|t/p
|20
|0.10
|1.2115
|1.2415
|1.2115
|200.20
|11579.20
|42
|2006.04.07 18:56
|t/p
|19
|0.10
|1.2109
|1.2409
|1.2109
|200.20
|11779.40
|43
|2006.04.11 10:30
|sell
|22
|0.10
|1.2137
|1.2237
|1.1937
|44
|2006.04.11 10:41
|sell
|23
|0.10
|1.2142
|1.2242
|1.1942
|45
|2006.04.17 06:00
|sell
|24
|0.10
|1.2187
|1.2287
|1.1987
|46
|2006.04.17 06:10
|sell
|25
|0.10
|1.2192
|1.2292
|1.1992
|47
|2006.04.17 14:51
|s/l
|22
|0.10
|1.2237
|1.2237
|1.1937
|-98.80
|11680.60
|48
|2006.04.17 14:54
|s/l
|23
|0.10
|1.2242
|1.2242
|1.1942
|-98.80
|11581.80
|49
|2006.04.17 17:51
|s/l
|24
|0.10
|1.2287
|1.2287
|1.1987
|-100.00
|11481.80
|50
|2006.04.18 15:52
|s/l
|25
|0.10
|1.2292
|1.2292
|1.1992
|-99.80
|11382.00