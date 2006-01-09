Strategy Tester Report
Firebird v63G

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.01.05 00:00 - 2006.04.26 15:30 (2005.03.01 - 2006.04.29)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersMA_length=10; MA_timeframe=30; MAtype=0; Percent=0.1; TradeOnFriday=0; slip=100; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=200; Stoploss=100; TrailingStop=15; Fast_Period=23; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=84; Slow_Price=1; DivergenceLimit=0.002; Use_V63D_Divergence=true; PipStep=100; IncreasementType=0; DVLimit=10; PipsGoal=500; PipsLoss=1000; GMT=0; DST=0; OpeningHour=0; ClosingHour=23; writelog=0;
Bars in test3865Ticks modelled236560Modelling quality80.50%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1382.00Gross profit2573.00Gross loss-1191.00
Profit factor2.16Expected payoff55.28
Absolute drawdown197.60Maximal drawdown (%)397.40 (3.4%)
Total trades25Short positions (won %)15 (26.67%)Long positions (won %)10 (90.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)13 (52.00%)Loss trades (% of total)12 (48.00%)
Largestprofit trade200.40loss trade-100.80
Averageprofit trade197.92loss trade-99.25
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)7 (1399.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-397.40)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1399.00 (7)consecutive loss (count of losses)-397.40 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.09 12:10buy10.101.20951.19951.2295
22006.01.09 12:30buy20.101.20891.19891.2289
32006.01.09 13:27buy30.101.20731.19731.2273
42006.01.17 09:30sell40.101.21341.22341.1934
52006.01.17 10:12sell50.101.21391.22391.1939
62006.01.23 02:41s/l40.101.22341.22341.1934-98.809901.20
72006.01.23 02:41s/l50.101.22391.22391.1939-98.809802.40
82006.01.23 12:37t/p30.101.22731.19731.2273194.409996.80
92006.01.23 14:48t/p20.101.22891.19891.2289194.4010191.20
102006.01.23 19:45t/p10.101.22951.19951.2295194.4010385.60
112006.01.25 12:30sell60.101.23081.24081.2108
122006.01.27 20:18t/p60.101.21081.24081.2108200.4010586.00
132006.02.01 14:36buy70.101.21021.20021.2302
142006.02.03 15:59s/l70.101.20021.20021.2302-100.8010485.20
152006.02.16 13:17buy80.101.18581.17581.2058
162006.02.23 12:30sell90.101.19341.20341.1734
172006.02.24 12:54buy100.101.18891.17891.2089
182006.03.02 21:25s/l90.101.20341.20341.1734-98.6010386.60
192006.03.06 01:21t/p80.101.20581.17581.2058193.6010580.20
202006.03.06 01:51t/p100.101.20891.17891.2089196.8010777.00
212006.03.28 12:30sell110.101.20581.21581.1858
222006.03.28 12:33sell120.101.20631.21631.1863
232006.03.28 14:55sell130.101.20681.21681.1868
242006.03.28 14:58sell140.101.20751.21751.1875
252006.03.30 21:51s/l110.101.21581.21581.1858-99.2010677.80
262006.03.30 22:21s/l120.101.21631.21631.1863-99.2010578.60
272006.03.30 22:23s/l130.101.21681.21681.1868-99.2010479.40
282006.03.31 00:27s/l140.101.21751.21751.1875-99.0010380.40
292006.04.03 07:31buy150.101.20701.19701.2270
302006.04.03 07:34buy160.101.20651.19651.2265
312006.04.03 07:39buy170.101.20601.19601.2260
322006.04.03 07:44buy180.101.20501.19501.2250
332006.04.04 15:29t/p180.101.22501.19501.2250199.6010580.00
342006.04.04 16:44t/p170.101.22601.19601.2260199.6010779.60
352006.04.04 16:47t/p160.101.22651.19651.2265199.6010979.20
362006.04.04 16:49t/p150.101.22701.19701.2270199.6011178.80
372006.04.06 11:48sell190.101.23091.24091.2109
382006.04.06 11:58sell200.101.23151.24151.2115
392006.04.06 11:58sell210.101.23201.24201.2120
402006.04.07 17:29t/p210.101.21201.24201.2120200.2011379.00
412006.04.07 17:29t/p200.101.21151.24151.2115200.2011579.20
422006.04.07 18:56t/p190.101.21091.24091.2109200.2011779.40
432006.04.11 10:30sell220.101.21371.22371.1937
442006.04.11 10:41sell230.101.21421.22421.1942
452006.04.17 06:00sell240.101.21871.22871.1987
462006.04.17 06:10sell250.101.21921.22921.1992
472006.04.17 14:51s/l220.101.22371.22371.1937-98.8011680.60
482006.04.17 14:54s/l230.101.22421.22421.1942-98.8011581.80
492006.04.17 17:51s/l240.101.22871.22871.1987-100.0011481.80
502006.04.18 15:52s/l250.101.22921.22921.1992-99.8011382.00