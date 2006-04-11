MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 659.81Initial deposit 10000.00
Gross profit 1522.49Interest earned -25.00
Gross loss 837.68Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 12Percentage profitable 75.0%
Total number of pips 81Average pips per trade 6
 
Number of winning trades 9Number of losing trades 3
Average winning trade 169.17Average losing trade 279.23
Average winning pips 20Average losing pips 33
 
Return (7 days) 6.6%Maximum drawdown 4.7%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
7154222006.04.11 02:03buy1.00usdjpy118.57118.17118.772006.04.11 11:28118.77 0.00 0.00 168.39 20 10168.39
7500582006.04.11 13:55sell1.00usdjpy118.49118.89118.292006.04.11 18:16118.29 0.00 0.00 169.08 20 10337.47
7609472006.04.11 18:16sell1.00usdjpy118.27118.67118.072006.04.12 00:16118.07 0.00-12.50 169.39 20 10494.36
7810082006.04.12 03:53buy1.00usdjpy118.16117.76118.362006.04.12 07:59118.36 0.00 0.00 168.98 20 10663.34
7911742006.04.12 07:59buy1.00usdjpy118.38117.98118.582006.04.12 09:31117.98 0.00 0.00 -339.04 -40 10324.30
7984172006.04.12 10:01buy1.00usdjpy118.16117.76118.362006.04.12 12:35118.36 0.00 0.00 168.98 20 10493.28
8071952006.04.12 12:35buy1.00usdjpy118.39117.99118.592006.04.12 18:14118.59 0.00 0.00 168.65 20 10661.93
8486872006.04.13 02:28buy1.00usdjpy118.56118.16118.762006.04.13 13:05118.76 0.00 0.00 168.41 20 10830.34
8809642006.04.13 14:36sell1.00usdjpy118.47118.87118.272006.04.14 17:02118.66 0.00-12.50 -160.12 -19 10657.72*
10162712006.04.18 01:17sell1.00usdjpy117.76118.16117.562006.04.18 07:43118.16 0.00 0.00 -338.52 -40 10319.20*
10469792006.04.18 12:42sell1.00usdjpy117.75118.15117.552006.04.18 12:54117.55 0.00 0.00 170.14 20 10489.34
10493662006.04.18 12:54sell1.00usdjpy117.52117.92117.322006.04.18 18:24117.32 0.00 0.00 170.47 20 10659.81