MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 640.89Initial deposit 10000.00
Gross profit 1181.88Interest earned -25.00
Gross loss 515.99Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 9Percentage profitable 77.8%
Total number of pips 79Average pips per trade 8
 
Number of winning trades 7Number of losing trades 2
Average winning trade 168.84Average losing trade 258.00
Average winning pips 20Average losing pips 30
 
Return (2 days) 6.4%Maximum drawdown 3.2%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
7154222006.04.11 02:03buy1.00usdjpy118.57118.17118.772006.04.11 11:28118.77 0.00 0.00 168.39 20 10168.39
7500582006.04.11 13:55sell1.00usdjpy118.49118.89118.292006.04.11 18:16118.29 0.00 0.00 169.08 20 10337.47
7609472006.04.11 18:16sell1.00usdjpy118.27118.67118.072006.04.12 00:16118.07 0.00-12.50 169.39 20 10494.36
7810082006.04.12 03:53buy1.00usdjpy118.16117.76118.362006.04.12 07:59118.36 0.00 0.00 168.98 20 10663.34
7911742006.04.12 07:59buy1.00usdjpy118.38117.98118.582006.04.12 09:31117.98 0.00 0.00 -339.04 -40 10324.30*
7984172006.04.12 10:01buy1.00usdjpy118.16117.76118.362006.04.12 12:35118.36 0.00 0.00 168.98 20 10493.28
8071952006.04.12 12:35buy1.00usdjpy118.39117.99118.592006.04.12 18:14118.59 0.00 0.00 168.65 20 10661.93
8486872006.04.13 02:28buy1.00usdjpy118.56118.16118.762006.04.13 13:05118.76 0.00 0.00 168.41 20 10830.34
8809642006.04.13 14:36sell1.00usdjpy118.47118.87118.27118.68 0.00-12.50 -176.95 -21 10640.89