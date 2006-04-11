MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 640.89
|Initial deposit
| 10000.00
|Gross profit
| 1181.88
|Interest earned
| -25.00
|Gross loss
| 515.99
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 9
|Percentage profitable
| 77.8
|%
|Total number of pips
| 79
|Average pips per trade
| 8
|
|Number of winning trades
| 7
|Number of losing trades
| 2
|Average winning trade
| 168.84
|Average losing trade
| 258.00
|Average winning pips
| 20
|Average losing pips
| 30
|
|Return (2 days)
| 6.4
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 3.2
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|715422
|2006.04.11 02:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.57
|118.17
|118.77
|2006.04.11 11:28
|118.77
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 168.39
| 20
| 10168.39
|
|750058
|2006.04.11 13:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.49
|118.89
|118.29
|2006.04.11 18:16
|118.29
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 169.08
| 20
| 10337.47
|
|760947
|2006.04.11 18:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.27
|118.67
|118.07
|2006.04.12 00:16
|118.07
| 0.00
|-12.50
| 169.39
| 20
| 10494.36
|
|781008
|2006.04.12 03:53
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.16
|117.76
|118.36
|2006.04.12 07:59
|118.36
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 168.98
| 20
| 10663.34
|
|791174
|2006.04.12 07:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.38
|117.98
|118.58
|2006.04.12 09:31
|117.98
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -339.04
| -40
| 10324.30
|*
|798417
|2006.04.12 10:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.16
|117.76
|118.36
|2006.04.12 12:35
|118.36
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 168.98
| 20
| 10493.28
|
|807195
|2006.04.12 12:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.39
|117.99
|118.59
|2006.04.12 18:14
|118.59
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 168.65
| 20
| 10661.93
|
|848687
|2006.04.13 02:28
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.56
|118.16
|118.76
|2006.04.13 13:05
|118.76
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 168.41
| 20
| 10830.34
|
|880964
|2006.04.13 14:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.47
|118.87
|118.27
|118.68
| 0.00
|-12.50
| -176.95
| -21
| 10640.89
|