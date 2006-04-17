MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 1074.72
|Initial deposit
| 100000.00
|Gross profit
| 1074.72
|Interest earned
| 0.00
|Gross loss
| -0.00
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 20
|Percentage profitable
| 100.0
|%
|Total number of pips
| 123
|Average pips per trade
| 6
|
|Number of winning trades
| 20
|Number of losing trades
| 0
|Average winning trade
| 53.74
|Average losing trade
| 0.00
|Average winning pips
| 6
|Average losing pips
| 0
|
|Return (1 days)
| 1.1
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 0.0
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|535933
|2006.04.17 14:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1461
|1.1486
|1.1301
|2006.04.17 14:52
|1.1454
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 61.11
| 7
| 100061.11
|
|536200
|2006.04.17 14:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1461
|1.1486
|1.1301
|2006.04.17 14:52
|1.1454
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 61.11
| 7
| 100122.22
|
|536723
|2006.04.17 14:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1461
|1.1486
|1.1301
|2006.04.17 15:19
|1.1454
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 61.11
| 7
| 100183.33
|
|536751
|2006.04.17 15:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1462
|1.1487
|1.1302
|2006.04.17 15:15
|1.1456
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 52.37
| 6
| 100235.70
|
|537249
|2006.04.17 15:20
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1452
|1.1427
|1.1612
|2006.04.17 16:00
|1.1459
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 61.09
| 7
| 100296.79
|
|537394
|2006.04.17 15:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1451
|1.1476
|1.1291
|2006.04.17 16:22
|1.1445
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 52.42
| 6
| 100349.21
|
|538034
|2006.04.17 16:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1446
|1.1421
|1.1606
|2006.04.17 17:57
|1.1453
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 61.12
| 7
| 100410.33
|
|538644
|2006.04.17 16:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1444
|1.1419
|1.1604
|2006.04.17 17:55
|1.1451
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 61.13
| 7
| 100471.46
|
|539324
|2006.04.17 17:42
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1448
|1.1473
|1.1288
|2006.04.17 18:37
|1.1442
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 52.44
| 6
| 100523.90
|
|541370
|2006.04.18 00:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1465
|1.1490
|1.1305
|2006.04.18 02:18
|1.1460
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 43.63
| 5
| 100567.53
|
|543440
|2006.04.18 08:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1462
|1.1487
|1.1302
|2006.04.18 08:59
|1.1456
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 52.37
| 6
| 100619.90
|
|544560
|2006.04.18 10:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1451
|1.1476
|1.1291
|2006.04.18 13:17
|1.1445
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 52.42
| 6
| 100672.32
|
|546086
|2006.04.18 14:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1446
|1.1471
|1.1286
|2006.04.18 15:00
|1.1441
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 43.70
| 5
| 100716.02
|
|546186
|2006.04.18 14:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1453
|1.1478
|1.1293
|2006.04.18 14:54
|1.1447
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 52.42
| 6
| 100768.44
|
|546948
|2006.04.18 15:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1441
|1.1466
|1.1281
|2006.04.18 15:14
|1.1435
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 52.47
| 6
| 100820.91
|
|547106
|2006.04.18 15:25
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1429
|1.1404
|1.1589
|2006.04.18 16:08
|1.1436
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 61.21
| 7
| 100882.12
|
|547354
|2006.04.18 15:54
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1416
|1.1391
|1.1576
|2006.04.18 16:03
|1.1422
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 52.53
| 6
| 100934.65
|
|547741
|2006.04.18 16:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1418
|1.1393
|1.1578
|2006.04.18 16:40
|1.1423
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 43.77
| 5
| 100978.42
|
|547805
|2006.04.18 16:48
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1428
|1.1453
|1.1268
|2006.04.18 17:38
|1.1422
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 52.53
| 6
| 101030.95
|
|548656
|2006.04.18 17:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1418
|1.1393
|1.1578
|2006.04.18 19:25
|1.1423
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 43.77
| 5
| 101074.72
|