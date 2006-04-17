MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 1074.72Initial deposit 100000.00
Gross profit 1074.72Interest earned 0.00
Gross loss -0.00Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 20Percentage profitable 100.0%
Total number of pips 123Average pips per trade 6
 
Number of winning trades 20Number of losing trades 0
Average winning trade 53.74Average losing trade 0.00
Average winning pips 6Average losing pips 0
 
Return (1 days) 1.1%Maximum drawdown 0.0%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
5359332006.04.17 14:25sell1.00usdcad1.14611.14861.13012006.04.17 14:521.1454 0.00 0.00 61.11 7 100061.11
5362002006.04.17 14:32sell1.00usdcad1.14611.14861.13012006.04.17 14:521.1454 0.00 0.00 61.11 7 100122.22
5367232006.04.17 14:59sell1.00usdcad1.14611.14861.13012006.04.17 15:191.1454 0.00 0.00 61.11 7 100183.33
5367512006.04.17 15:00sell1.00usdcad1.14621.14871.13022006.04.17 15:151.1456 0.00 0.00 52.37 6 100235.70
5372492006.04.17 15:20buy1.00usdcad1.14521.14271.16122006.04.17 16:001.1459 0.00 0.00 61.09 7 100296.79
5373942006.04.17 15:31sell1.00usdcad1.14511.14761.12912006.04.17 16:221.1445 0.00 0.00 52.42 6 100349.21
5380342006.04.17 16:22buy1.00usdcad1.14461.14211.16062006.04.17 17:571.1453 0.00 0.00 61.12 7 100410.33
5386442006.04.17 16:51buy1.00usdcad1.14441.14191.16042006.04.17 17:551.1451 0.00 0.00 61.13 7 100471.46
5393242006.04.17 17:42sell1.00usdcad1.14481.14731.12882006.04.17 18:371.1442 0.00 0.00 52.44 6 100523.90
5413702006.04.18 00:13sell1.00usdcad1.14651.14901.13052006.04.18 02:181.1460 0.00 0.00 43.63 5 100567.53
5434402006.04.18 08:50sell1.00usdcad1.14621.14871.13022006.04.18 08:591.1456 0.00 0.00 52.37 6 100619.90
5445602006.04.18 10:51sell1.00usdcad1.14511.14761.12912006.04.18 13:171.1445 0.00 0.00 52.42 6 100672.32
5460862006.04.18 14:05sell1.00usdcad1.14461.14711.12862006.04.18 15:001.1441 0.00 0.00 43.70 5 100716.02
5461862006.04.18 14:23sell1.00usdcad1.14531.14781.12932006.04.18 14:541.1447 0.00 0.00 52.42 6 100768.44
5469482006.04.18 15:08sell1.00usdcad1.14411.14661.12812006.04.18 15:141.1435 0.00 0.00 52.47 6 100820.91
5471062006.04.18 15:25buy1.00usdcad1.14291.14041.15892006.04.18 16:081.1436 0.00 0.00 61.21 7 100882.12
5473542006.04.18 15:54buy1.00usdcad1.14161.13911.15762006.04.18 16:031.1422 0.00 0.00 52.53 6 100934.65
5477412006.04.18 16:38buy1.00usdcad1.14181.13931.15782006.04.18 16:401.1423 0.00 0.00 43.77 5 100978.42
5478052006.04.18 16:48sell1.00usdcad1.14281.14531.12682006.04.18 17:381.1422 0.00 0.00 52.53 6 101030.95
5486562006.04.18 17:59buy1.00usdcad1.14181.13931.15782006.04.18 19:251.1423 0.00 0.00 43.77 5 101074.72