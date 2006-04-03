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A/C No: 43509Name: Newdigital2006.04.14 15:28 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1207620202006.04.03 16:12buy0.50eurusd1.20790.00001.20832006.04.03 16:191.20834.00
2207712702006.04.03 16:32buy0.20gbpusd1.73130.00001.73212006.04.03 16:411.73196.00
3209843902006.04.04 10:46buy0.20audusd0.71520.00000.71592006.04.04 11:240.71597.00
4209928802006.04.04 11:29sell0.20usdcad1.17070.00001.17012006.04.04 11:441.17016.00
5211938602006.04.05 08:57sell0.20eurusd1.22690.00001.22622006.04.05 09:341.22627.00
6211939502006.04.05 08:58buy0.20usdchf1.28770.00001.28842006.04.05 11:271.28847.00
7212116102006.04.05 10:16sell0.20eurusd1.22560.00001.22432006.04.06 14:471.224313.00
8212418002006.04.05 12:28buy0.20usdchf1.28870.00001.28942006.04.06 14:501.28947.00
9215830102006.04.06 19:01buy0.20eurusd1.22260.00001.22322006.04.06 23:021.22326.00
10216956002006.04.07 12:13buy0.20usdjpy117.710.00117.792006.04.07 12:40117.798.00
11216956602006.04.07 12:14buy0.20eurusd1.22030.00001.22092006.04.07 14:321.22096.00
12220066402006.04.10 16:10buy0.20eurusd1.21200.00001.21272006.04.11 07:351.21277.00
13220067102006.04.10 16:10sell0.20usdchf1.30050.00001.29992006.04.11 08:061.29996.00
90.00
 
Summary P/L:90.00
 
Winning trades:(13) 90.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:90.00
Largest winning trade:13.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:13 (90.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:90.00 (13)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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