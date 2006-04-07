Gimex Group
|Account: 24081
|Name: k.h.burckardt
|Currency: EUR
|2006 April 17, 21:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|653888
|2006.04.07 13:13
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|689485
|2006.04.17 07:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2173
|1.2206
|1.2136
|2006.04.17 10:32
|1.2174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.21
|690213
|2006.04.17 10:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2174
|1.2141
|1.2211
|2006.04.17 13:41
|1.2211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|303.01
|691528
|2006.04.17 13:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2217
|1.2250
|1.2180
|2006.04.17 14:21
|1.2250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.37
|693475
|2006.04.17 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2233
|1.2200
|1.2270
|2006.04.17 16:22
|1.2246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.16
|694750
|2006.04.17 16:22
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2248
|1.2281
|1.2211
|2006.04.17 16:50
|1.2281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-268.71
|697388
|2006.04.17 20:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2268
|1.2235
|1.2305
|2006.04.17 21:05
|1.2258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.58
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-218.70
|Closed P/L:
|-218.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-218.70
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 781.30
|Equity:
|4 781.30
|Free Margin:
|4 781.30