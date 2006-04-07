Gimex Group

Account: 24081 Name: k.h.burckardt Currency: EUR 2006 April 17, 21:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6538882006.04.07 13:13balanceDeposit5 000.00
6894852006.04.17 07:56sell1.00eurusd1.21731.22061.21362006.04.17 10:321.21740.000.000.00-8.21
6902132006.04.17 10:33buy1.00eurusd1.21741.21411.22112006.04.17 13:411.22110.000.000.00303.01
6915282006.04.17 13:45sell1.00eurusd1.22171.22501.21802006.04.17 14:211.22500.000.000.00-269.37
6934752006.04.17 15:00buy1.00eurusd1.22331.22001.22702006.04.17 16:221.22460.000.000.00106.16
6947502006.04.17 16:22sell1.00eurusd1.22481.22811.22112006.04.17 16:501.22810.000.000.00-268.71
6973882006.04.17 20:40buy1.00eurusd1.22681.22351.23052006.04.17 21:051.22580.000.000.00-81.58
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -218.70
Closed P/L: -218.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -218.70 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 781.30 Equity: 4 781.30 Free Margin: 4 781.30