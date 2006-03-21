North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 130633
|Name: 14_14_14_14nf
|2006.04.08 08:22 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|1378919
|170360
|2006.03.21 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.42
|117.34
|118.68
|2006.03.24 17:30
|117.69
|127.00
|2
|1444002
|170360
|2006.03.24 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.69
|118.46
|117.12
|2006.03.27 03:51
|117.12
|57.00
|3
|1480239
|170360
|2006.03.28 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.12
|116.25
|117.59
|2006.03.28 22:22
|117.59
|47.00
|4
|1520188
|170360
|2006.03.30 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.50
|118.53
|117.22
|2006.03.30 17:32
|117.22
|28.00
|5
|1523379
|170360
|2006.03.30 19:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.61
|116.58
|117.86
|2006.03.30 19:30
|117.34
|-27.00
|6
|1524103
|170360
|2006.03.30 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.34
|118.27
|116.93
|2006.03.31 03:30
|117.57
|-23.00
|7
|1530480
|170360
|2006.03.31 03:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.57
|116.89
|118.23
|2006.04.03 07:25
|118.23
|66.00
|275.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|275.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(5) 325.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -50.00
|Max summary P/L:
|275.00
|Largest winning trade:
|127.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-27.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (259.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-50.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|259.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-50.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|50.00 (0.10%)
|Profit factor:
|6.50
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.60
|Risk factor:
|5.50
|
* * *