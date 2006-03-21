North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 130633Name: 14_14_14_14nf2006.04.08 08:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
113789191703602006.03.21 00:00buy0.10usdjpy116.42117.34118.682006.03.24 17:30117.69127.00
214440021703602006.03.24 17:30sell0.10usdjpy117.69118.46117.122006.03.27 03:51117.1257.00
314802391703602006.03.28 18:30buy0.10usdjpy117.12116.25117.592006.03.28 22:22117.5947.00
415201881703602006.03.30 17:30sell0.10usdjpy117.50118.53117.222006.03.30 17:32117.2228.00
515233791703602006.03.30 19:01buy0.10usdjpy117.61116.58117.862006.03.30 19:30117.34-27.00
615241031703602006.03.30 19:30sell0.10usdjpy117.34118.27116.932006.03.31 03:30117.57-23.00
715304801703602006.03.31 03:30buy0.10usdjpy117.57116.89118.232006.04.03 07:25118.2366.00
275.00
 
Summary P/L:275.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 325.00
Losing trades:(2) -50.00
Max summary P/L:275.00
Largest winning trade:127.00
Largest losing trade:-27.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (259.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-50.00)
Max consecutive profit:259.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-50.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:50.00 (0.10%)
Profit factor:6.50
Avg. profit factor:2.60
Risk factor:5.50
 
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