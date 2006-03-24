North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 130633Name: 14_14_14_14nf2006.04.08 08:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
114458721704602006.03.24 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.30941.31931.30322006.03.28 11:231.303262.00
215441441704602006.03.31 13:30buy0.10usdchf1.30561.29411.31032006.04.03 07:401.310347.00
109.00
 
Summary P/L:109.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 109.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:109.00
Largest winning trade:62.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (109.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:109.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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