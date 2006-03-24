North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 130633
|Name: 14_14_14_14nf
|2006.04.08 08:22 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|1445872
|170460
|2006.03.24 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3094
|1.3193
|1.3032
|2006.03.28 11:23
|1.3032
|62.00
|2
|1544144
|170460
|2006.03.31 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3056
|1.2941
|1.3103
|2006.04.03 07:40
|1.3103
|47.00
|109.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|109.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(2) 109.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|109.00
|Largest winning trade:
|62.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (109.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|109.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|
* * *