North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 130633
|Name: 14_14_14_14nf
|2006.04.08 08:22 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|1444000
|170260
|2006.03.24 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7412
|1.7436
|1.7557
|2006.03.28 22:36
|1.7436
|24.00
|2
|1486220
|170260
|2006.03.28 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7436
|1.7497
|1.7376
|2006.03.29 10:58
|1.7376
|60.00
|3
|1509053
|170260
|2006.03.30 07:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7408
|1.7327
|1.7448
|2006.03.30 17:32
|1.7448
|40.00
|4
|1539461
|170260
|2006.03.31 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7387
|1.7430
|1.7309
|2006.04.03 07:43
|1.7309
|78.00
|202.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|202.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(4) 202.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|202.00
|Largest winning trade:
|78.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (202.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|202.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|
* * *