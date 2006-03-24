North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 130633Name: 14_14_14_14nf2006.04.08 08:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
114440001702602006.03.24 17:30buy0.10gbpusd1.74121.74361.75572006.03.28 22:361.743624.00
214862201702602006.03.28 23:00sell0.10gbpusd1.74361.74971.73762006.03.29 10:581.737660.00
315090531702602006.03.30 07:30buy0.10gbpusd1.74081.73271.74482006.03.30 17:321.744840.00
415394611702602006.03.31 11:30sell0.10gbpusd1.73871.74301.73092006.04.03 07:431.730978.00
202.00
 
Summary P/L:202.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 202.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:202.00
Largest winning trade:78.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (202.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:202.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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