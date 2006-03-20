North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 130633Name: 14_14_14_14nf2006.04.08 08:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
113672431701602006.03.20 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.21881.21081.22672006.03.20 14:001.2167-21.00
213707521701602006.03.20 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.21671.22091.20482006.03.21 15:301.215710.00
313885251701602006.03.21 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.21571.20771.22292006.03.21 18:451.2077-80.00
414001151701602006.03.22 04:32sell0.10eurusd1.20861.21351.19742006.03.23 17:291.1974112.00
514440061701602006.03.24 17:30buy0.10eurusd1.20151.20171.21762006.03.28 22:221.20172.00
615000691701602006.03.29 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.19941.20741.19182006.03.29 19:301.2033-39.00
715025281701602006.03.29 19:30buy0.10eurusd1.20331.20951.22502006.03.31 13:031.209562.00
46.00
 
Summary P/L:46.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 186.00
Losing trades:(3) -140.00
Max summary P/L:46.00
Largest winning trade:112.00
Largest losing trade:-80.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (114.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-80.00)
Max consecutive profit:114.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-80.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:91.00 (0.18%)
Profit factor:1.33
Avg. profit factor:1.00
Risk factor:0.51
 
* * *