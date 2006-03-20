North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 130633
|Name: 14_14_14_14nf
|2006.04.08 08:22 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|1367243
|170160
|2006.03.20 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2188
|1.2108
|1.2267
|2006.03.20 14:00
|1.2167
|-21.00
|2
|1370752
|170160
|2006.03.20 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2167
|1.2209
|1.2048
|2006.03.21 15:30
|1.2157
|10.00
|3
|1388525
|170160
|2006.03.21 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2157
|1.2077
|1.2229
|2006.03.21 18:45
|1.2077
|-80.00
|4
|1400115
|170160
|2006.03.22 04:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2086
|1.2135
|1.1974
|2006.03.23 17:29
|1.1974
|112.00
|5
|1444006
|170160
|2006.03.24 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2015
|1.2017
|1.2176
|2006.03.28 22:22
|1.2017
|2.00
|6
|1500069
|170160
|2006.03.29 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1994
|1.2074
|1.1918
|2006.03.29 19:30
|1.2033
|-39.00
|7
|1502528
|170160
|2006.03.29 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2033
|1.2095
|1.2250
|2006.03.31 13:03
|1.2095
|62.00
|46.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|46.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(4) 186.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -140.00
|Max summary P/L:
|46.00
|Largest winning trade:
|112.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-80.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (114.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-80.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|114.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-80.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|91.00 (0.18%)
|Profit factor:
|1.33
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.00
|Risk factor:
|0.51
|
* * *