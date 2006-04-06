MIG Investments SA

Account: 14045 Name: BrunoFX_Stepma-M30-4Majors+preset Currency: USD 2006 April 11, 15:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4664992006.04.06 11:47balanceDeposit10 000.00
4686252006.04.06 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.22411.21791.20082006.04.10 15:481.21200.000.001.10121.00
4692492006.04.06 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.29121.28611.30112006.04.07 16:291.30110.000.000.8576.09
  0.00 0.00 1.95 197.09
Closed P/L: 199.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4944082006.04.10 10:30buy0.10usdjpy118.29117.80119.14 118.640.000.001.0129.50
5053512006.04.11 12:30sell0.10eurusd1.21031.21831.2018 1.21260.000.000.00-23.00
  0.00 0.00 1.01 6.50
 Floating P/L: 7.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 199.04 Floating P/L: 7.51 Margin: 110.52
Balance: 10 199.04 Equity: 10 206.55 Free Margin: 10 096.04