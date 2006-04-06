|Account: 14045
|Name: BrunoFX_Stepma-M30-4Majors+preset
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 10, 08:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|466499
|2006.04.06 11:47
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|469249
|2006.04.06 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2912
|1.2861
|1.3011
|2006.04.07 16:29
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|76.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|76.09
|Closed P/L:
|76.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|468625
|2006.04.06 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2241
|1.2179
|1.2008
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|137.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|137.00
|Floating P/L:
|138.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|76.94
|Floating P/L:
|138.10
|Margin:
|61.21
|Balance:
|10 076.94
|Equity:
|10 215.04
|Free Margin:
|10 153.84