MIG Investments SA

Account: 14045 Name: BrunoFX_Stepma-M30-4Majors+preset Currency: USD 2006 April 10, 08:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4664992006.04.06 11:47balanceDeposit10 000.00
4692492006.04.06 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.29121.28611.30112006.04.07 16:291.30110.000.000.8576.09
  0.00 0.00 0.85 76.09
Closed P/L: 76.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4686252006.04.06 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.22411.21791.2008 1.21040.000.001.10137.00
  0.00 0.00 1.10 137.00
 Floating P/L: 138.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 76.94 Floating P/L: 138.10 Margin: 61.21
Balance: 10 076.94 Equity: 10 215.04 Free Margin: 10 153.84