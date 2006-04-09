Alpari Ltd

Account: 193116 Name: Robert Currency: USD 2006 April 14, 21:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42878572006.04.09 23:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
42944772006.04.10 07:49buy1.00gbpusd1.74431.74131.74832006.04.10 08:561.74430.000.000.000.00
42974382006.04.10 08:56sell1.00gbpusd1.74431.74731.74032006.04.10 11:451.74730.000.000.00-210.00
42975452006.04.10 08:58buy1.00usdchf1.29951.29651.30352006.04.10 17:071.30350.000.000.00306.87
42976782006.04.10 08:59sell1.00eurusd1.21121.21421.20722006.04.11 09:281.21420.000.006.10-300.00
43070052006.04.10 13:41buy1.00gbpusd1.74491.74191.74892006.04.10 14:411.74480.000.000.00-7.00
43087562006.04.10 14:41sell1.00gbpusd1.74481.74781.74082006.04.10 17:541.74080.000.000.00280.00
43343432006.04.11 08:16sell1.00usdchf1.30111.30411.29712006.04.11 09:161.30020.000.000.0069.22
43350362006.04.11 08:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74421.74721.74022006.04.11 10:301.74020.000.000.00280.00
43362342006.04.11 09:16buy1.00usdchf1.30021.29721.30422006.04.11 16:171.30030.000.000.007.69
43404482006.04.11 10:59sell1.00eurusd1.21371.21671.20972006.04.11 14:321.20970.000.000.00400.00
43417012006.04.11 11:16sell1.00gbpusd1.74281.74581.73882006.04.11 14:401.74260.000.000.0014.00
43484282006.04.11 14:40buy1.00gbpusd1.74261.73961.74662006.04.11 15:341.74660.000.000.00280.00
43485782006.04.11 14:42sell1.00eurusd1.21061.21361.20662006.04.11 15:541.21360.000.000.00-300.00
43538262006.04.11 16:17sell1.00usdchf1.30031.30331.29632006.04.12 01:541.29630.000.00-10.86308.57
43549102006.04.11 16:48sell1.00eurusd1.21321.21621.20922006.04.11 17:391.21200.000.000.00120.00
43549462006.04.11 16:48sell1.00gbpusd1.74831.75131.74432006.04.11 17:191.74670.000.000.00112.00
43559922006.04.11 17:19buy1.00gbpusd1.74671.74371.75072006.04.12 02:121.75070.000.00-1.26280.00
43565482006.04.11 17:39buy1.00eurusd1.21201.20901.21602006.04.12 01:541.21600.000.00-8.40400.00
43721302006.04.12 08:32buy1.00usdchf1.29721.29421.30122006.04.12 10:591.29420.000.000.00-231.80
43723022006.04.12 08:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74991.75291.74592006.04.12 09:251.75290.000.000.00-210.00
43748552006.04.12 09:55buy1.00eurusd1.21441.21141.21842006.04.12 14:301.21140.000.000.00-300.00
43767622006.04.12 10:43sell1.00gbpusd1.75291.75591.74892006.04.12 10:481.75590.000.000.00-210.00
43782142006.04.12 11:16sell1.00usdchf1.29441.29741.29042006.04.12 14:041.29740.000.000.00-231.23
43784452006.04.12 11:20buy1.00gbpusd1.75521.75221.75922006.04.12 14:041.75220.000.000.00-210.00
43835792006.04.12 14:20sell1.00gbpusd1.75391.75691.74992006.04.12 14:351.74990.000.000.00280.00
43923502006.04.12 16:55sell1.00usdchf1.29921.30221.29522006.04.12 19:421.29910.000.000.007.70
43923662006.04.12 16:55buy1.00eurusd1.21131.20831.21532006.04.13 11:341.21190.000.00-25.2060.00
43924112006.04.12 16:56buy1.00gbpusd1.75141.74841.75542006.04.12 17:301.75100.000.000.00-28.00
43935452006.04.12 17:30sell1.00gbpusd1.75101.75401.74702006.04.13 02:571.74970.000.00-1.6891.00
43968922006.04.12 19:42buy1.00usdchf1.29911.29611.30312006.04.13 09:031.29610.000.0027.95-231.46
44021922006.04.13 02:57buy1.00gbpusd1.74971.74671.75372006.04.13 07:361.75370.000.000.00280.00
44060822006.04.13 07:52buy1.00gbpusd1.75181.74881.75582006.04.13 10:281.75580.000.000.00280.00
44123002006.04.13 11:34sell1.00eurusd1.21191.21491.20792006.04.13 14:551.20910.000.000.00280.00
44169362006.04.13 14:09sell1.00gbpusd1.75241.75541.74842006.04.13 17:241.75100.000.000.0098.00
44176062006.04.13 14:31buy1.00usdchf1.29811.29511.30212006.04.13 16:241.30030.000.000.00169.19
44189292006.04.13 14:55buy1.00eurusd1.20911.20611.21312006.04.13 15:291.20880.000.000.00-30.00
44208382006.04.13 15:29sell1.00eurusd1.20881.21181.20482006.04.13 16:251.20820.000.000.0060.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.35 1 964.75
Closed P/L: 1 951.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44240162006.04.13 16:24sell1.00usdchf1.30031.30331.2963 1.29880.000.00-10.87115.49
44241392006.04.13 16:25buy1.00eurusd1.20821.20521.2122 1.21090.000.00-8.40270.00
44271682006.04.13 17:24buy1.00gbpusd1.75101.74801.7550 1.75100.000.00-1.260.00
  0.00 0.00 -20.53 385.49
 Floating P/L: 364.96
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 951.40 Floating P/L: 364.96 Margin: 3 433.90
Balance: 11 951.40 Equity: 12 316.36 Free Margin: 8 882.46