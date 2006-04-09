Alpari Ltd
|Account: 193116
|Name: Robert
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 14, 21:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4287857
|2006.04.09 23:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4294477
|2006.04.10 07:49
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7443
|1.7413
|1.7483
|2006.04.10 08:56
|1.7443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4297438
|2006.04.10 08:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7443
|1.7473
|1.7403
|2006.04.10 11:45
|1.7473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|4297545
|2006.04.10 08:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2995
|1.2965
|1.3035
|2006.04.10 17:07
|1.3035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|306.87
|4297678
|2006.04.10 08:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2112
|1.2142
|1.2072
|2006.04.11 09:28
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|-300.00
|4307005
|2006.04.10 13:41
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7449
|1.7419
|1.7489
|2006.04.10 14:41
|1.7448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|4308756
|2006.04.10 14:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7448
|1.7478
|1.7408
|2006.04.10 17:54
|1.7408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|4334343
|2006.04.11 08:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3011
|1.3041
|1.2971
|2006.04.11 09:16
|1.3002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.22
|4335036
|2006.04.11 08:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7442
|1.7472
|1.7402
|2006.04.11 10:30
|1.7402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|4336234
|2006.04.11 09:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3002
|1.2972
|1.3042
|2006.04.11 16:17
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.69
|4340448
|2006.04.11 10:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2137
|1.2167
|1.2097
|2006.04.11 14:32
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4341701
|2006.04.11 11:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7428
|1.7458
|1.7388
|2006.04.11 14:40
|1.7426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|4348428
|2006.04.11 14:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7426
|1.7396
|1.7466
|2006.04.11 15:34
|1.7466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|4348578
|2006.04.11 14:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2106
|1.2136
|1.2066
|2006.04.11 15:54
|1.2136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|4353826
|2006.04.11 16:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3003
|1.3033
|1.2963
|2006.04.12 01:54
|1.2963
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.86
|308.57
|4354910
|2006.04.11 16:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2132
|1.2162
|1.2092
|2006.04.11 17:39
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|4354946
|2006.04.11 16:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7483
|1.7513
|1.7443
|2006.04.11 17:19
|1.7467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|4355992
|2006.04.11 17:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7467
|1.7437
|1.7507
|2006.04.12 02:12
|1.7507
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|280.00
|4356548
|2006.04.11 17:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2120
|1.2090
|1.2160
|2006.04.12 01:54
|1.2160
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|400.00
|4372130
|2006.04.12 08:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2972
|1.2942
|1.3012
|2006.04.12 10:59
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-231.80
|4372302
|2006.04.12 08:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7499
|1.7529
|1.7459
|2006.04.12 09:25
|1.7529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|4374855
|2006.04.12 09:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2144
|1.2114
|1.2184
|2006.04.12 14:30
|1.2114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|4376762
|2006.04.12 10:43
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7529
|1.7559
|1.7489
|2006.04.12 10:48
|1.7559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|4378214
|2006.04.12 11:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2944
|1.2974
|1.2904
|2006.04.12 14:04
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-231.23
|4378445
|2006.04.12 11:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7552
|1.7522
|1.7592
|2006.04.12 14:04
|1.7522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|4383579
|2006.04.12 14:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7539
|1.7569
|1.7499
|2006.04.12 14:35
|1.7499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|4392350
|2006.04.12 16:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2992
|1.3022
|1.2952
|2006.04.12 19:42
|1.2991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.70
|4392366
|2006.04.12 16:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2113
|1.2083
|1.2153
|2006.04.13 11:34
|1.2119
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.20
|60.00
|4392411
|2006.04.12 16:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7514
|1.7484
|1.7554
|2006.04.12 17:30
|1.7510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|4393545
|2006.04.12 17:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7510
|1.7540
|1.7470
|2006.04.13 02:57
|1.7497
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|91.00
|4396892
|2006.04.12 19:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2991
|1.2961
|1.3031
|2006.04.13 09:03
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|27.95
|-231.46
|4402192
|2006.04.13 02:57
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7497
|1.7467
|1.7537
|2006.04.13 07:36
|1.7537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|4406082
|2006.04.13 07:52
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7518
|1.7488
|1.7558
|2006.04.13 10:28
|1.7558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|4412300
|2006.04.13 11:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2119
|1.2149
|1.2079
|2006.04.13 14:55
|1.2091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|4416936
|2006.04.13 14:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7524
|1.7554
|1.7484
|2006.04.13 17:24
|1.7510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|4417606
|2006.04.13 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2981
|1.2951
|1.3021
|2006.04.13 16:24
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.19
|4418929
|2006.04.13 14:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2091
|1.2061
|1.2131
|2006.04.13 15:29
|1.2088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4420838
|2006.04.13 15:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2088
|1.2118
|1.2048
|2006.04.13 16:25
|1.2082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.35
|1 964.75
|Closed P/L:
|1 951.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4424016
|2006.04.13 16:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3003
|1.3033
|1.2963
|
|1.2988
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.87
|115.49
|4424139
|2006.04.13 16:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2082
|1.2052
|1.2122
|
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|270.00
|4427168
|2006.04.13 17:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7510
|1.7480
|1.7550
|
|1.7510
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.53
|385.49
|
|Floating P/L:
|364.96
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 951.40
|Floating P/L:
|364.96
|Margin:
|3 433.90
|Balance:
|11 951.40
|Equity:
|12 316.36
|Free Margin:
|8 882.46