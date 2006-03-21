MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 1957.50Initial deposit 10000.00
Gross profit 2530.00Interest earned 7.50
Gross loss 580.00Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 15Percentage profitable 80.0%
Total number of pips 195Average pips per trade 13
 
Number of winning trades 12Number of losing trades 3
Average winning trade 210.83Average losing trade 193.33
Average winning pips 21Average losing pips 19
 
Return (34 days) 19.6%Maximum drawdown 5.0%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
38725322006.03.21 01:00sell1.00eurusd1.21581.21630.00002006.03.21 01:271.2134 0.00 0.00 240.00 24 10240.00
38729492006.03.21 01:28sell1.00eurusd1.21321.21370.00002006.03.21 15:051.2116 0.00 0.00 160.00 16 10400.00
39720742006.03.27 02:01buy1.00eurusd1.20351.20370.00002006.03.27 09:011.2037 0.00 0.00 20.00 2 10420.00
40009382006.03.28 03:01sell1.00eurusd1.20071.20970.00002006.03.28 13:011.2059 0.00 0.00 -520.00 -52 9900.00*
40112712006.03.28 13:02buy1.00eurusd1.20581.20850.00002006.03.28 16:271.2085 0.00 0.00 270.00 27 10170.00
40290922006.03.29 05:03sell1.00eurusd1.19981.20020.00002006.03.29 10:281.2002 0.00 0.00 -40.00 -4 10130.00
40527732006.03.30 04:00buy1.00eurusd1.20491.20600.00002006.03.30 07:541.2060 0.00 0.00 110.00 11 10240.00
41106342006.04.03 05:01sell1.00eurusd1.20831.20860.00002006.04.03 05:061.2065 0.00 0.00 180.00 18 10420.00
41109892006.04.03 05:06sell1.00eurusd1.20641.20630.00002006.04.03 06:431.2039 0.00 0.00 250.00 25 10670.00
41395572006.04.04 00:40buy1.00eurusd1.21331.21310.00002006.04.04 02:131.2131 0.00 0.00 -20.00 -2 10650.00
43569542006.04.11 18:00buy1.00eurusd1.21251.21460.00002006.04.12 07:281.2146 0.00 -8.40 210.00 21 10851.60
43973962006.04.12 20:02sell1.00eurusd1.21031.21060.00002006.04.13 14:571.2083 0.00 18.30 200.00 20 11069.90
44432722006.04.14 21:02buy1.00eurusd1.21141.21780.00002006.04.17 04:271.2178 0.00 -8.50 640.00 64 11701.40
45618192006.04.20 18:00sell1.00eurusd1.23231.23280.00002006.04.21 00:281.2307 0.00 6.10 160.00 16 11867.50
45994592006.04.24 00:25buy1.00eurusd1.23781.23870.00002006.04.24 09:541.2387 0.00 0.00 90.00 9 11957.50