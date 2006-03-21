MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 1957.50
|Initial deposit
| 10000.00
|Gross profit
| 2530.00
|Interest earned
| 7.50
|Gross loss
| 580.00
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 15
|Percentage profitable
| 80.0
|%
|Total number of pips
| 195
|Average pips per trade
| 13
|
|Number of winning trades
| 12
|Number of losing trades
| 3
|Average winning trade
| 210.83
|Average losing trade
| 193.33
|Average winning pips
| 21
|Average losing pips
| 19
|
|Return (34 days)
| 19.6
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 5.0
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|3872532
|2006.03.21 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2158
|1.2163
|0.0000
|2006.03.21 01:27
|1.2134
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 240.00
| 24
| 10240.00
|
|3872949
|2006.03.21 01:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2132
|1.2137
|0.0000
|2006.03.21 15:05
|1.2116
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 160.00
| 16
| 10400.00
|
|3972074
|2006.03.27 02:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2035
|1.2037
|0.0000
|2006.03.27 09:01
|1.2037
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 20.00
| 2
| 10420.00
|
|4000938
|2006.03.28 03:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2007
|1.2097
|0.0000
|2006.03.28 13:01
|1.2059
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -520.00
| -52
| 9900.00
|*
|4011271
|2006.03.28 13:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2058
|1.2085
|0.0000
|2006.03.28 16:27
|1.2085
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 270.00
| 27
| 10170.00
|
|4029092
|2006.03.29 05:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1998
|1.2002
|0.0000
|2006.03.29 10:28
|1.2002
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -40.00
| -4
| 10130.00
|
|4052773
|2006.03.30 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2049
|1.2060
|0.0000
|2006.03.30 07:54
|1.2060
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 110.00
| 11
| 10240.00
|
|4110634
|2006.04.03 05:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2083
|1.2086
|0.0000
|2006.04.03 05:06
|1.2065
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 180.00
| 18
| 10420.00
|
|4110989
|2006.04.03 05:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2064
|1.2063
|0.0000
|2006.04.03 06:43
|1.2039
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 250.00
| 25
| 10670.00
|
|4139557
|2006.04.04 00:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2133
|1.2131
|0.0000
|2006.04.04 02:13
|1.2131
| 0.00
| 0.00
| -20.00
| -2
| 10650.00
|
|4356954
|2006.04.11 18:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2125
|1.2146
|0.0000
|2006.04.12 07:28
|1.2146
| 0.00
| -8.40
| 210.00
| 21
| 10851.60
|
|4397396
|2006.04.12 20:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2103
|1.2106
|0.0000
|2006.04.13 14:57
|1.2083
| 0.00
| 18.30
| 200.00
| 20
| 11069.90
|
|4443272
|2006.04.14 21:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2178
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 04:27
|1.2178
| 0.00
| -8.50
| 640.00
| 64
| 11701.40
|
|4561819
|2006.04.20 18:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2323
|1.2328
|0.0000
|2006.04.21 00:28
|1.2307
| 0.00
| 6.10
| 160.00
| 16
| 11867.50
|
|4599459
|2006.04.24 00:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2378
|1.2387
|0.0000
|2006.04.24 09:54
|1.2387
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 90.00
| 9
| 11957.50
|