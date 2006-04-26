Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1033300
|Name: Fabi 45o dt
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 27, 18:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1586493
|2006.04.26 17:36
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1586666
|2006.04.26 17:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2707
|1.3007
|1.2697
|2006.04.26 18:34
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.88
|1586690
|2006.04.26 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7528
|0.7828
|0.7518
|2006.04.27 06:27
|0.7518
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|10.00
|1587310
|2006.04.26 17:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7844
|1.7544
|1.7854
|2006.04.26 18:08
|1.7854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1587321
|2006.04.26 17:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7842
|1.7542
|1.7852
|2006.04.26 18:07
|1.7852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1587368
|2006.04.26 17:43
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7530
|0.7830
|0.7520
|2006.04.27 06:19
|0.7520
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|10.00
|1587419
|2006.04.26 17:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7840
|1.7540
|1.7850
|2006.04.26 18:06
|1.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1587497
|2006.04.26 17:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7837
|1.7537
|1.7847
|2006.04.26 18:06
|1.7847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1587721
|2006.04.26 17:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2712
|1.3012
|1.2702
|2006.04.26 18:27
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|1589942
|2006.04.26 18:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7847
|1.7547
|1.7857
|2006.04.27 00:55
|1.7857
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|10.00
|1605111
|2006.04.27 07:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2714
|1.3014
|1.2704
|2006.04.27 08:29
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|1605342
|2006.04.27 07:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2717
|1.3017
|1.2707
|2006.04.27 08:14
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|1605358
|2006.04.27 07:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2437
|1.2137
|1.2447
|2006.04.27 14:00
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1605402
|2006.04.27 07:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2719
|1.3019
|1.2709
|2006.04.27 08:11
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|1605431
|2006.04.27 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2435
|1.2135
|1.2445
|2006.04.27 14:00
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1606443
|2006.04.27 07:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7831
|1.7531
|1.7841
|2006.04.27 08:06
|1.7841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1606772
|2006.04.27 08:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2433
|1.2133
|1.2443
|2006.04.27 08:17
|1.2443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1607980
|2006.04.27 08:38
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7528
|0.7828
|0.7518
|2006.04.27 10:01
|0.7518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1612494
|2006.04.27 10:17
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7508
|0.7208
|0.7518
|2006.04.27 14:01
|0.7518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1615861
|2006.04.27 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2724
|1.3024
|1.2714
|2006.04.27 13:27
|1.2714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|1615924
|2006.04.27 10:42
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7506
|0.7206
|0.7516
|2006.04.27 14:01
|0.7516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1615985
|2006.04.27 10:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2428
|1.2128
|1.2438
|2006.04.27 13:28
|1.2438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1616213
|2006.04.27 10:49
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7504
|0.7204
|0.7514
|2006.04.27 14:01
|0.7514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1616284
|2006.04.27 10:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2726
|1.3026
|1.2716
|2006.04.27 13:26
|1.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|1616342
|2006.04.27 10:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2426
|1.2126
|1.2436
|2006.04.27 13:27
|1.2436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1616389
|2006.04.27 10:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2728
|1.3028
|1.2718
|2006.04.27 13:26
|1.2718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|1616967
|2006.04.27 11:06
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7502
|0.7202
|0.7512
|2006.04.27 14:01
|0.7512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1618402
|2006.04.27 11:39
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7500
|0.7200
|0.7510
|2006.04.27 13:31
|0.7510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1618702
|2006.04.27 11:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2735
|1.3035
|1.2725
|2006.04.27 12:58
|1.2725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|1618813
|2006.04.27 11:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2419
|1.2119
|1.2429
|2006.04.27 12:58
|1.2429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1618871
|2006.04.27 11:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2417
|1.2117
|1.2427
|2006.04.27 12:58
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1618919
|2006.04.27 11:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2415
|1.2115
|1.2425
|2006.04.27 12:26
|1.2425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1619035
|2006.04.27 11:44
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7496
|0.7196
|0.7506
|2006.04.27 13:28
|0.7506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1619357
|2006.04.27 11:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2738
|1.3038
|1.2728
|2006.04.27 12:57
|1.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|1619368
|2006.04.27 11:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2740
|1.3040
|1.2730
|2006.04.27 12:21
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.86
|1619528
|2006.04.27 11:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2413
|1.2113
|1.2423
|2006.04.27 12:21
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1620334
|2006.04.27 11:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2746
|1.3046
|1.2736
|2006.04.27 12:21
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.85
|1620353
|2006.04.27 11:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2409
|1.2109
|1.2419
|2006.04.27 12:21
|1.2419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1623760
|2006.04.27 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7870
|1.8170
|1.7860
|2006.04.27 13:59
|1.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1623924
|2006.04.27 13:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7872
|1.8172
|1.7862
|2006.04.27 13:59
|1.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1624243
|2006.04.27 13:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7874
|1.8174
|1.7864
|2006.04.27 13:58
|1.7864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1624307
|2006.04.27 13:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7876
|1.8176
|1.7866
|2006.04.27 13:58
|1.7866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1625817
|2006.04.27 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7883
|1.8183
|1.7873
|2006.04.27 13:44
|1.7873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1629357
|2006.04.27 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2472
|1.2772
|1.2462
|2006.04.27 14:04
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1634533
|2006.04.27 14:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7938
|1.8238
|1.7928
|2006.04.27 14:19
|1.7928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1634546
|2006.04.27 14:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7940
|1.8240
|1.7930
|2006.04.27 14:19
|1.7930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|424.38
|Closed P/L:
|422.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1628962
|2006.04.27 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7518
|0.7818
|0.7508
|
|0.7568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1629042
|2006.04.27 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7520
|0.7820
|0.7510
|
|0.7568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|1629212
|2006.04.27 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7522
|0.7822
|0.7512
|
|0.7568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|1630140
|2006.04.27 14:05
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7524
|0.7824
|0.7514
|
|0.7568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|1633376
|2006.04.27 14:11
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7545
|0.7845
|0.7535
|
|0.7568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|1634607
|2006.04.27 14:17
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7547
|0.7847
|0.7537
|
|0.7568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|1634858
|2006.04.27 14:17
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7549
|0.7849
|0.7539
|
|0.7568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|1635352
|2006.04.27 14:19
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7551
|0.7851
|0.7541
|
|0.7568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|1627374
|2006.04.27 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2443
|1.2743
|1.2433
|
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.00
|1628949
|2006.04.27 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2467
|1.2767
|1.2457
|
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|1629289
|2006.04.27 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2469
|1.2769
|1.2459
|
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.00
|1630098
|2006.04.27 14:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2469
|1.2772
|1.2462
|
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.00
|1633361
|2006.04.27 14:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2492
|1.2792
|1.2482
|
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|1629141
|2006.04.27 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7891
|1.8194
|1.7884
|
|1.8025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.00
|1629178
|2006.04.27 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7893
|1.8193
|1.7883
|
|1.8025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-132.00
|1629425
|2006.04.27 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7896
|1.8196
|1.7886
|
|1.8025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-129.00
|1629515
|2006.04.27 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7898
|1.8198
|1.7888
|
|1.8025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.00
|1633527
|2006.04.27 14:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7930
|1.8230
|1.7920
|
|1.8025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|1628958
|2006.04.27 14:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2681
|1.2381
|1.2691
|
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.68
|1629129
|2006.04.27 14:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2683
|1.2379
|1.2689
|
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.27
|1629267
|2006.04.27 14:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2681
|1.2381
|1.2691
|
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.68
|1629330
|2006.04.27 14:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2679
|1.2379
|1.2689
|
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.09
|1630254
|2006.04.27 14:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2677
|1.2377
|1.2687
|
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.50
|1633537
|2006.04.27 14:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2654
|1.2354
|1.2664
|
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.24
|1633823
|2006.04.27 14:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2651
|1.2351
|1.2661
|
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.86
|1633945
|2006.04.27 14:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2649
|1.2349
|1.2659
|
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.27
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 716.59
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 716.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|422.98
|Floating P/L:
|-1 716.59
|Margin:
|2 600.00
|Balance:
|3 422.98
|Equity:
|1 706.39
|Free Margin:
|-893.61