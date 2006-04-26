Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1033300 Name: Fabi 45o dt Currency: USD 2006 April 27, 18:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15864932006.04.26 17:36balanceDeposit3 000.00
15866662006.04.26 17:38sell0.10usdchf1.27071.30071.26972006.04.26 18:341.26970.000.000.007.88
15866902006.04.26 17:39sell0.10audusd0.75280.78280.75182006.04.27 06:270.75180.000.00-0.5710.00
15873102006.04.26 17:43buy0.10gbpusd1.78441.75441.78542006.04.26 18:081.78540.000.000.0010.00
15873212006.04.26 17:43buy0.10gbpusd1.78421.75421.78522006.04.26 18:071.78520.000.000.0010.00
15873682006.04.26 17:43sell0.10audusd0.75300.78300.75202006.04.27 06:190.75200.000.00-0.5710.00
15874192006.04.26 17:44buy0.10gbpusd1.78401.75401.78502006.04.26 18:061.78500.000.000.0010.00
15874972006.04.26 17:44buy0.10gbpusd1.78371.75371.78472006.04.26 18:061.78470.000.000.0010.00
15877212006.04.26 17:45sell0.10usdchf1.27121.30121.27022006.04.26 18:271.27020.000.000.007.87
15899422006.04.26 18:26buy0.10gbpusd1.78471.75471.78572006.04.27 00:551.78570.000.00-0.2610.00
16051112006.04.27 07:32sell0.10usdchf1.27141.30141.27042006.04.27 08:291.27040.000.000.007.87
16053422006.04.27 07:44sell0.10usdchf1.27171.30171.27072006.04.27 08:141.27070.000.000.007.87
16053582006.04.27 07:44buy0.10eurusd1.24371.21371.24472006.04.27 14:001.24470.000.000.0010.00
16054022006.04.27 07:44sell0.10usdchf1.27191.30191.27092006.04.27 08:111.27090.000.000.007.87
16054312006.04.27 07:45buy0.10eurusd1.24351.21351.24452006.04.27 14:001.24450.000.000.0010.00
16064432006.04.27 07:59buy0.10gbpusd1.78311.75311.78412006.04.27 08:061.78410.000.000.0010.00
16067722006.04.27 08:01buy0.10eurusd1.24331.21331.24432006.04.27 08:171.24430.000.000.0010.00
16079802006.04.27 08:38sell0.10audusd0.75280.78280.75182006.04.27 10:010.75180.000.000.0010.00
16124942006.04.27 10:17buy0.10audusd0.75080.72080.75182006.04.27 14:010.75180.000.000.0010.00
16158612006.04.27 10:42sell0.10usdchf1.27241.30241.27142006.04.27 13:271.27140.000.000.007.87
16159242006.04.27 10:42buy0.10audusd0.75060.72060.75162006.04.27 14:010.75160.000.000.0010.00
16159852006.04.27 10:43buy0.10eurusd1.24281.21281.24382006.04.27 13:281.24380.000.000.0010.00
16162132006.04.27 10:49buy0.10audusd0.75040.72040.75142006.04.27 14:010.75140.000.000.0010.00
16162842006.04.27 10:50sell0.10usdchf1.27261.30261.27162006.04.27 13:261.27160.000.000.007.86
16163422006.04.27 10:51buy0.10eurusd1.24261.21261.24362006.04.27 13:271.24360.000.000.0010.00
16163892006.04.27 10:52sell0.10usdchf1.27281.30281.27182006.04.27 13:261.27180.000.000.007.86
16169672006.04.27 11:06buy0.10audusd0.75020.72020.75122006.04.27 14:010.75120.000.000.0010.00
16184022006.04.27 11:39buy0.10audusd0.75000.72000.75102006.04.27 13:310.75100.000.000.0010.00
16187022006.04.27 11:41sell0.10usdchf1.27351.30351.27252006.04.27 12:581.27250.000.000.007.86
16188132006.04.27 11:42buy0.10eurusd1.24191.21191.24292006.04.27 12:581.24290.000.000.0010.00
16188712006.04.27 11:43buy0.10eurusd1.24171.21171.24272006.04.27 12:581.24270.000.000.0010.00
16189192006.04.27 11:43buy0.10eurusd1.24151.21151.24252006.04.27 12:261.24250.000.000.0010.00
16190352006.04.27 11:44buy0.10audusd0.74960.71960.75062006.04.27 13:280.75060.000.000.0010.00
16193572006.04.27 11:47sell0.10usdchf1.27381.30381.27282006.04.27 12:571.27280.000.000.007.86
16193682006.04.27 11:47sell0.10usdchf1.27401.30401.27302006.04.27 12:211.27300.000.000.007.86
16195282006.04.27 11:49buy0.10eurusd1.24131.21131.24232006.04.27 12:211.24230.000.000.0010.00
16203342006.04.27 11:55sell0.10usdchf1.27461.30461.27362006.04.27 12:211.27360.000.000.007.85
16203532006.04.27 11:55buy0.10eurusd1.24091.21091.24192006.04.27 12:211.24190.000.000.0010.00
16237602006.04.27 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.78701.81701.78602006.04.27 13:591.78600.000.000.0010.00
16239242006.04.27 13:01sell0.10gbpusd1.78721.81721.78622006.04.27 13:591.78620.000.000.0010.00
16242432006.04.27 13:07sell0.10gbpusd1.78741.81741.78642006.04.27 13:581.78640.000.000.0010.00
16243072006.04.27 13:08sell0.10gbpusd1.78761.81761.78662006.04.27 13:581.78660.000.000.0010.00
16258172006.04.27 13:33sell0.10gbpusd1.78831.81831.78732006.04.27 13:441.78730.000.000.0010.00
16293572006.04.27 14:03sell0.10eurusd1.24721.27721.24622006.04.27 14:041.24620.000.000.0010.00
16345332006.04.27 14:16sell0.10gbpusd1.79381.82381.79282006.04.27 14:191.79280.000.000.0010.00
16345462006.04.27 14:16sell0.10gbpusd1.79401.82401.79302006.04.27 14:191.79300.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.40 424.38
Closed P/L: 422.98
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16289622006.04.27 14:03sell0.10audusd0.75180.78180.7508 0.75680.000.000.00-50.00
16290422006.04.27 14:03sell0.10audusd0.75200.78200.7510 0.75680.000.000.00-48.00
16292122006.04.27 14:03sell0.10audusd0.75220.78220.7512 0.75680.000.000.00-46.00
16301402006.04.27 14:05sell0.10audusd0.75240.78240.7514 0.75680.000.000.00-44.00
16333762006.04.27 14:11sell0.10audusd0.75450.78450.7535 0.75680.000.000.00-23.00
16346072006.04.27 14:17sell0.10audusd0.75470.78470.7537 0.75680.000.000.00-21.00
16348582006.04.27 14:17sell0.10audusd0.75490.78490.7539 0.75680.000.000.00-19.00
16353522006.04.27 14:19sell0.10audusd0.75510.78510.7541 0.75680.000.000.00-17.00
16273742006.04.27 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.24431.27431.2433 1.25360.000.000.00-93.00
16289492006.04.27 14:03sell0.10eurusd1.24671.27671.2457 1.25360.000.000.00-69.00
16292892006.04.27 14:03sell0.10eurusd1.24691.27691.2459 1.25360.000.000.00-67.00
16300982006.04.27 14:05sell0.10eurusd1.24691.27721.2462 1.25360.000.000.00-67.00
16333612006.04.27 14:11sell0.10eurusd1.24921.27921.2482 1.25360.000.000.00-44.00
16291412006.04.27 14:03sell0.10gbpusd1.78911.81941.7884 1.80250.000.000.00-134.00
16291782006.04.27 14:03sell0.10gbpusd1.78931.81931.7883 1.80250.000.000.00-132.00
16294252006.04.27 14:04sell0.10gbpusd1.78961.81961.7886 1.80250.000.000.00-129.00
16295152006.04.27 14:04sell0.10gbpusd1.78981.81981.7888 1.80250.000.000.00-127.00
16335272006.04.27 14:11sell0.10gbpusd1.79301.82301.7920 1.80250.000.000.00-95.00
16289582006.04.27 14:03buy0.10usdchf1.26811.23811.2691 1.25920.000.000.00-70.68
16291292006.04.27 14:03buy0.10usdchf1.26831.23791.2689 1.25920.000.000.00-72.27
16292672006.04.27 14:03buy0.10usdchf1.26811.23811.2691 1.25920.000.000.00-70.68
16293302006.04.27 14:03buy0.10usdchf1.26791.23791.2689 1.25920.000.000.00-69.09
16302542006.04.27 14:05buy0.10usdchf1.26771.23771.2687 1.25920.000.000.00-67.50
16335372006.04.27 14:11buy0.10usdchf1.26541.23541.2664 1.25920.000.000.00-49.24
16338232006.04.27 14:12buy0.10usdchf1.26511.23511.2661 1.25920.000.000.00-46.86
16339452006.04.27 14:12buy0.10usdchf1.26491.23491.2659 1.25920.000.000.00-45.27
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 716.59
 Floating P/L: -1 716.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 422.98 Floating P/L: -1 716.59 Margin: 2 600.00
Balance: 3 422.98 Equity: 1 706.39 Free Margin: -893.61