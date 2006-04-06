Alpari Ltd

Account: 192031 Name: Robert Currency: USD 2006 April 12, 15:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42486292006.04.06 23:09balanceDeposit10 000.00
42486432006.04.06 23:09sell1.00eurusd1.22241.22741.21442006.04.07 16:051.21440.000.006.10800.00
42492472006.04.06 23:57sell1.00usdchf1.29081.29581.28282006.04.07 15:201.29580.000.00-10.93-385.86
42513312006.04.07 02:00sell1.00gbpusd1.75161.75661.74362006.04.07 16:061.74360.000.000.00560.00
42716872006.04.07 15:20sell1.00usdchf1.29531.30031.28732006.04.07 16:221.30030.000.000.00-384.50
42858482006.04.07 20:51buy1.00usdchf1.30121.29621.30922006.04.10 10:501.29970.000.009.30-115.41
42862202006.04.07 21:04buy1.00gbpusd1.74211.73711.75012006.04.10 05:261.74470.000.00-1.26182.00
42916572006.04.10 05:26sell1.00gbpusd1.74471.74971.73672006.04.10 10:341.74410.000.000.0042.00
42976762006.04.10 08:59sell1.00eurusd1.21121.21621.20322006.04.11 09:061.21250.000.006.10-130.00
43023362006.04.10 10:34buy1.00gbpusd1.74411.73911.75212006.04.10 19:011.73910.000.000.00-350.00
43027092006.04.10 10:50sell1.00usdchf1.29971.30471.29172006.04.10 17:401.30470.000.000.00-383.20
43343442006.04.11 08:16sell1.00usdchf1.30111.30611.29312006.04.11 15:441.30100.000.000.007.69
43350352006.04.11 08:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74421.74921.73622006.04.11 20:231.74920.000.000.00-350.00
43358892006.04.11 09:06buy1.00eurusd1.21251.20751.22052006.04.11 15:211.21220.000.000.00-30.00
43503492006.04.11 15:21sell1.00eurusd1.21221.21721.20422006.04.12 09:541.21470.000.006.10-250.00
43518722006.04.11 15:44buy1.00usdchf1.30101.29601.30902006.04.11 17:451.30000.000.000.00-76.92
43567112006.04.11 17:45sell1.00usdchf1.30001.30501.29202006.04.12 08:321.29720.000.00-10.86215.85
43608092006.04.11 20:36buy1.00gbpusd1.74741.74241.75542006.04.12 08:351.74990.000.00-1.26175.00
43723042006.04.12 08:35sell1.00gbpusd1.74991.75491.74192006.04.12 09:341.75490.000.000.00-350.00
43747342006.04.12 09:54buy1.00eurusd1.21471.20971.22272006.04.12 14:341.20970.000.000.00-500.00
  0.00 0.00 3.29 -1 323.35
Closed P/L: -1 320.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43721332006.04.12 08:32buy1.00usdchf1.29721.29221.3052 1.29930.000.000.00161.63
  0.00 0.00 0.00 161.63
 Floating P/L: 161.63
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 320.06 Floating P/L: 161.63 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 8 679.94 Equity: 8 841.57 Free Margin: 7 841.57