Alpari Ltd
|Account: 192031
|Name: Robert
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 12, 15:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4248629
|2006.04.06 23:09
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4248643
|2006.04.06 23:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2224
|1.2274
|1.2144
|2006.04.07 16:05
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|800.00
|4249247
|2006.04.06 23:57
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2908
|1.2958
|1.2828
|2006.04.07 15:20
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.93
|-385.86
|4251331
|2006.04.07 02:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7516
|1.7566
|1.7436
|2006.04.07 16:06
|1.7436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|4271687
|2006.04.07 15:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2953
|1.3003
|1.2873
|2006.04.07 16:22
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-384.50
|4285848
|2006.04.07 20:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3012
|1.2962
|1.3092
|2006.04.10 10:50
|1.2997
|0.00
|0.00
|9.30
|-115.41
|4286220
|2006.04.07 21:04
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7421
|1.7371
|1.7501
|2006.04.10 05:26
|1.7447
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|182.00
|4291657
|2006.04.10 05:26
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7447
|1.7497
|1.7367
|2006.04.10 10:34
|1.7441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|4297676
|2006.04.10 08:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2112
|1.2162
|1.2032
|2006.04.11 09:06
|1.2125
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|-130.00
|4302336
|2006.04.10 10:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7391
|1.7521
|2006.04.10 19:01
|1.7391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|4302709
|2006.04.10 10:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2997
|1.3047
|1.2917
|2006.04.10 17:40
|1.3047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-383.20
|4334344
|2006.04.11 08:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3011
|1.3061
|1.2931
|2006.04.11 15:44
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.69
|4335035
|2006.04.11 08:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7442
|1.7492
|1.7362
|2006.04.11 20:23
|1.7492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|4335889
|2006.04.11 09:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2125
|1.2075
|1.2205
|2006.04.11 15:21
|1.2122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4350349
|2006.04.11 15:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2122
|1.2172
|1.2042
|2006.04.12 09:54
|1.2147
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|-250.00
|4351872
|2006.04.11 15:44
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3010
|1.2960
|1.3090
|2006.04.11 17:45
|1.3000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.92
|4356711
|2006.04.11 17:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3000
|1.3050
|1.2920
|2006.04.12 08:32
|1.2972
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.86
|215.85
|4360809
|2006.04.11 20:36
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7474
|1.7424
|1.7554
|2006.04.12 08:35
|1.7499
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|175.00
|4372304
|2006.04.12 08:35
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7499
|1.7549
|1.7419
|2006.04.12 09:34
|1.7549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|4374734
|2006.04.12 09:54
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2147
|1.2097
|1.2227
|2006.04.12 14:34
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|3.29
|-1 323.35
|Closed P/L:
|-1 320.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4372133
|2006.04.12 08:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2972
|1.2922
|1.3052
|
|1.2993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.63
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.63
|
|Floating P/L:
|161.63
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 320.06
|Floating P/L:
|161.63
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|8 679.94
|Equity:
|8 841.57
|Free Margin:
|7 841.57